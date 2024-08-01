Whale Buy Alert: Cardano Investors Puts $450K in New Crypto, Sells MATIC Holdings

The reason for the Cardano (ADA) whale is because of the huge future potential of the DTX Exchange. DTX is currently trading at the $0.04 level, and the launch price is expected to be $0.12; that's an increase of 300% in a few months as DTX is expected to launch soon in September this year. But this is nothing; according to the experts, DTX Exchange is going to reach $1 by the end of the year.