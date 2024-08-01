Whale Buy Alert: Cardano Investors Puts $450K in New Crypto, Sells MATIC Holdings

Moments of whales in a new coin are the best way to find a multi-bagger coin. A crypto whale has insider information and knowledge that a retail investor doesn’t have. According to a recent bulk transaction, a big Cardano (ADA) whale has put a whopping $450K into a new hybrid exchange. The coin is DTX Exchange, which is in the second stage of presale and has raised over $1 million in just under two months.
Investors from other cryptos are also betting on the DTX Exchange; another major coin, Polygon (MATIC), saw a huge selling volume and shifted funds to the DTX Exchange.
What Does Cardano (ADA) Whales See In DTX Exchange?
The recent exit of Cardano (ADA) whales has caused the ADA price to drop 6.62% in the last week. With the crypto market recovering from the downtrend, the exit of whales from Cardano (ADA) has made the price weak. Currently, Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.4168, down 1.67% at the time of writing. Also, the trading volume has decreased in the last 24 hours by 30%
The reason for the Cardano (ADA) whale is because of the huge future potential of the DTX Exchange. DTX is currently trading at the $0.04 level, and the launch price is expected to be $0.12; that's an increase of 300% in a few months as DTX is expected to launch soon in September this year. But this is nothing; according to the experts, DTX Exchange is going to reach $1 by the end of the year.
Polygon (MATIC) Forms New Partnership
The Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) has teamed up with Polygon (MATIC), marking an exclusive partnership. This collaboration will help DOP expand its ecosystem and provide better solutions to its users. The news of the partnership with Polygon (MATIC) was shared on DOP’s official X account.
By using Polygon (MATIC) infrastructure, DOP taps into a vibrant and extensive community. The partnership with Polygon (MATIC) allows DOP to handle over 1 million transactions regularly, boosting its visibility and opening doors for broader adoption. Users will benefit from Polygon (MATIC) lower transfer fees compared to other networks.
DTX Exchange: Whales and Institutional Investor’s Favourite Choice
DTX Exchange is leading the exchange sector with its advanced TradFi solutions, innovative features, and advanced technologies. The huge inflow from the Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) investors has made the supply dry in the DTX token. One of DTX Exchange's standout features is its 1000x leverage, which allows traders to take higher market positions with minimal capital.
By integrating advanced automation strategies and Layer 1 blockchain solutions, DTX Exchange provides traders with a robust and seamless trading experience across various financial markets, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies.
DTX prioritizes user security and individual ownership, creating a safe and engaging marketplace for global traders. Investors from all financial backgrounds are drawn to DTX's KYC-free platform, which offers multi-tier accounts and non-custodial wallets. Eliminating intermediaries reduces the risk of security breaches.
