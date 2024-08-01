Hub4Business

Whale Buy Alert: Cardano Investors Puts $450K in New Crypto, Sells MATIC Holdings

Discover why Cardano (ADA) whales are investing $450K in DTX Exchange, a new hybrid exchange with huge potential. Learn about DTX's advanced features, 1000x leverage, and why it's attracting institutional investors. Read more about this multi-bagger opportunity and join the presale today!

Cardano (ADA)
Cardano (ADA)
info_icon

Moments of whales in a new coin are the best way to find a multi-bagger coin. A crypto whale has insider information and knowledge that a retail investor doesn’t have. According to a recent bulk transaction, a big Cardano (ADA) whale has put a whopping $450K into a new hybrid exchange. The coin is DTX Exchange, which is in the second stage of presale and has raised over $1 million in just under two months.

Investors from other cryptos are also betting on the DTX Exchange; another major coin, Polygon (MATIC), saw a huge selling volume and shifted funds to the DTX Exchange.

What Does Cardano (ADA) Whales See In DTX Exchange?

The recent exit of Cardano (ADA) whales has caused the ADA price to drop 6.62% in the last week. With the crypto market recovering from the downtrend, the exit of whales from Cardano (ADA) has made the price weak. Currently, Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.4168, down 1.67% at the time of writing. Also, the trading volume has decreased in the last 24 hours by 30%

The reason for the Cardano (ADA) whale is because of the huge future potential of the DTX Exchange. DTX is currently trading at the $0.04 level, and the launch price is expected to be $0.12; that's an increase of 300% in a few months as DTX is expected to launch soon in September this year. But this is nothing; according to the experts, DTX Exchange is going to reach $1 by the end of the year.

Polygon (MATIC) Forms New Partnership

The Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) has teamed up with Polygon (MATIC), marking an exclusive partnership. This collaboration will help DOP expand its ecosystem and provide better solutions to its users. The news of the partnership with Polygon (MATIC) was shared on DOP’s official X account.

By using Polygon (MATIC) infrastructure, DOP taps into a vibrant and extensive community. The partnership with Polygon (MATIC) allows DOP to handle over 1 million transactions regularly, boosting its visibility and opening doors for broader adoption. Users will benefit from Polygon (MATIC) lower transfer fees compared to other networks.

DTX Exchange: Whales and Institutional Investor’s Favourite Choice

DTX Exchange is leading the exchange sector with its advanced TradFi solutions, innovative features, and advanced technologies. The huge inflow from the Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) investors has made the supply dry in the DTX token. One of DTX Exchange's standout features is its 1000x leverage, which allows traders to take higher market positions with minimal capital.

By integrating advanced automation strategies and Layer 1 blockchain solutions, DTX Exchange provides traders with a robust and seamless trading experience across various financial markets, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies.

DTX prioritizes user security and individual ownership, creating a safe and engaging marketplace for global traders. Investors from all financial backgrounds are drawn to DTX's KYC-free platform, which offers multi-tier accounts and non-custodial wallets. Eliminating intermediaries reduces the risk of security breaches.

Learn more:

Visit DTX Presale

Read Whitepaper

Join The DTX Community

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
  2. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  4. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
  2. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Canadian Women's Football Team Advance To Quarter-finals Despite Points Deduction
  4. Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg
  5. Emma Hayes' Maintains Unbeaten Start As United States Top Group B At Paris Olympics 2024
Tennis News
  1. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  4. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium Live Score, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tough Test Awaits Harmanpreet's Men
  2. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  3. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  4. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: 173 Dead In Wayanad Landslides, Delhi Gets Record Rain; Cloudburst Mayhem In Hill States
  2. Echoes Of Disaster: The Devastation And Recovery Efforts Following Wayanad Landslide
  3. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  4. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  5. 'Either You Will Survive Or I Will': Uddhav's Challenge To Fadnavis Before Assembly Polls; BJP Reacts
Entertainment News
  1. Nikkhil Advani Reveals 'Messiah' Salman Khan Offered Him Work After He Cut Ties With Karan Johar
  2. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  3. Arijit Singh Granted Interim Relief From Bombay HC Against AI Tools
  4. Jonathan Majors Has THIS To Say On Getting Replaced By Robert Downey Jr. As The Villain In Marvel
  5. Natasa Stankovic Throws Hot Wheels-Themed Party On Agastya's Fourth Birthday, Netizens Troll Her For Not Inviting Hardik Pandya
US News
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  3. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  4. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  5. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
World News
  1. British Journalist Seeking Meeting With Imran Khan Deported From Pakistan
  2. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  3. British Police Charge 17-Year-Old With Murder Over Stabbing Attack That Killed 3 Children
  4. Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Top Commander Fuad Shukr In Israeli Strike In Beirut
  5. ‘Elon Musk, Whoever Messes With Me…’: What's Behind Venezuelan President's Fight Challenge
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final LIVE Updates Paris Olympics: Swapnil Kusale To Aim For Glory
  5. India Vs Belgium Live Score, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tough Test Awaits Harmanpreet's Men
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Men's 20km Racewalk Begins; Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Round Of 16 Battle Today; Athletics Events Kick Off
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News LIVE Updates: 173 Dead In Wayanad Landslides, Delhi Gets Record Rain; Cloudburst Mayhem In Hill States