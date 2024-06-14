VanEck Forecasts Solana To Hit $3200 – Find Out Other Top Altcoins That Could Trigger Massive Rallies Like Solana

Amid the upcoming altcoin season, top crypto analyst VanEck has made a bold Solana price prediction of $3,211.28 by 2030, suggesting an over 10,600% rally for the altcoin. The analyst based his projections on the strong market fundamentals and technological advancements within the Solana blockchain. A few days ago, Solana was ranked as the favorite blockchain for institutional investors, days after PayPal launched its stablecoin on Solana.
With this bullish projection, this article looks at the Solana-based altcoins that have the potential to trigger massive rallies in the coming weeks. According to crypto analysts, Angry Pepe Fork, Render, The Graph, Jupiter and Wormhole are the next Solana-based altcoins that could trigger massive rallies.
Angry Pepe Fork – the Next Solana-Based Meme Coin Tipped for 100x
Angry Pepe Fork is a revolutionary Solana-based meme coin that is making waves across the altcoin market. At the ongoing presale, the native token of Angry Pepe Fork, APORK is sold for just $0.014. So far in the presale, the project has raised almost $100,000, with analysts projecting $1M before the end of the month. As such, analysts have picked APORK as one of the best altcoins to buy now.
Meanwhile, buyers of the token are rewarded with a 10% deposit bonus. As such, now might be the best opportunity to accumulate the token. For context, Angry Pepe Fork is on a quest to conquer zombie meme coins that have been causing havoc in the blockchain. Using its army, APORK is on a mission to conquer them all and reign supreme.
One of the ecosystem's notable features is the staking option, which will be live at presale. As more zombie meme coins are defeated, the APY of the APORK army increases, giving users massive returns in the process. Also, individuals who display their prowess and valor on the battlefield are rewarded with tokens while becoming highly decorated members of the APORK community.
In the same vein, the Angry Pepe Fork is already discussing with potential partners to add more utilities to the ecosystem. With these upcoming partnerships, APORK is on the path of dominating the altcoin market. With the increasing momentum of Solana-based meme coins, APORK has the capacity to do 100x in the coming months, making it one of the altcoins to watch out for in Q3.
Render Price Breaks Resistance and Eyes Further Gains
Render (RNDR) recently broke above significant resistance at the 100 EMA and Ichimoku cloud baseline on the 4-hour chart, testing the $10.8 level before the recent market correction. If breached, this resistance could propel the price to $11.3-$11.5. However, the RSI's decline from 70 and the possibility of exiting the cloud to the downside suggest a potential correction, with support around $8.
Monitoring Bitcoin’s price, which is projected to rise to $72,000-$73,000, is crucial as it may influence RNDR’s trajectory. Meanwhile, CoinMarketCap data shows that the Render price has dropped by 20% and 13% in the past month and week, respectively. While the Render price is down, the market activity is booming, as seen from the surging Render trading volume. With over 300% YTD gains and increasing market activity, the token is likely to witness a resurgence and possibly a rally soon. As such, Render is one of the altcoins to buy and HODL.
The Graph Potential Amid Solana Ecosystem Growth
The Graph (GRT) simplifies blockchain data access for AI developers, which is crucial for training AI models in various fields. Meanwhile, market data shows that The Graph price is down by 8% in the past month and 12% in the past week. A further look shows that both the Graph trading volume and market cap have dropped considerably as the market correction continues.
Meanwhile, The Graph technical analysis shows that the token is on the bear trend. However, analysts believe a bullish breakout is possible soon. Having set support comfortably above the $0.20 mark, a bullish breakout could see The Graph price retest the $0.40 mark. As such, the current dip presents the best opportunity to buy the altcoin. With the booming Solana ecosystem, GRT is one of the Solana-based projects that could return 5x in the coming months.
Jupiter’s Price Tipped To Hit $0.40
Jupiter (JUP), the native token of the Solana-based decentralized exchanges (DEX), is one of the top altcoins projected for massive rallies soon. A few days after Robinhood Crypto introduced trading for Jupiter (JUP) in Europe, the token price has boomed with an over 11% surge in price value in the past week. Robinhood’s support and a €500 reward for new users could boost engagement and trigger investor inflow.
Meanwhile, Jupiter's trading volume is on a massive rally as more investors join the project. At the same time, Jupiter's market cap has hit over $1B, with analysts projecting $2B in the coming weeks. However, Jupiter's market sentiment is bearish, with the coin trading below the 50-day and 200-day SMA. Even at that, analysts are optimistic of a resurgence in the coming weeks. As such, most Jupiter price predictions are bullish in the long term.
Wormhole: A Rising Star in Cross-Chain Interoperability
Wormhole (W) is one of the top altcoins that has battled the bear market in recent weeks. Having scaled through the $0.75 mark a few days ago, there was growing optimism that the Wormhole price was heading to $1. However, the preceding market downturn led to a drop, pushing the price down by 13% in the past week. Also, both the Wormhole trading volume and market cap have dropped considerably, showing massive low confidence among investors.
Meanwhile, as one of the Solana-based altcoins, Wormhole supports multi chain applications and bridges, connecting over 30 blockchain networks and making them critical for DeFi, NFTs, and governance. With its recent listing with Robinhood and series of ecosystem developments, Wormhole could make the top 10 altcoins in the coming months. Also, with the Solana blockchain witnessing massive adoption, Wormhole might ride on that bullish wave and rally in the coming weeks. As such, now might be the best time to buy the altcoin in the dip.