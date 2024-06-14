VanEck Forecasts Solana To Hit $3200 – Find Out Other Top Altcoins That Could Trigger Massive Rallies Like Solana

Monitoring Bitcoin’s price, which is projected to rise to $72,000-$73,000, is crucial as it may influence RNDR’s trajectory. Meanwhile, CoinMarketCap data shows that the Render price has dropped by 20% and 13% in the past month and week, respectively. While the Render price is down, the market activity is booming, as seen from the surging Render trading volume. With over 300% YTD gains and increasing market activity, the token is likely to witness a resurgence and possibly a rally soon. As such, Render is one of the altcoins to buy and HODL.