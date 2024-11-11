Hub4Business

Upendrra Rai, CMD Of Bharat Express, Marks Presence At Kalki Mahotsav Shiladaan Mahayagya, Says PM Modi's Inaugurated Temple Will Soon Become A Historic Landmark

Upendrra Rai Joins Acharya Pramod Krishnam in Grand Shiladaan Ceremony, Hailing PM Modi's Temple Project as a Future Historic Landmark of Unity and Spiritual Excellence.

Upendrra Rai, CMD of Bharat Express
Upendrra Rai, CMD Of Bharat Express, Marks Presence At Kalki Mahotsav Shiladaan Mahayagya, Says PM Modi's Inaugurated Temple Will Soon Become A Historic Landmark
The Chairman, Managing Director, and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express, Upendrra Rai, participated in the grand 108-kund Shiladaan Mahayajna at Shri Kalki Dham, performing the ritual of stone offering (Shiladaan) for the upcoming temple construction. Alongside Shri Kalki Dham's Peethadheeshwar, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Upendrra Rai contributed offerings to the Mahayagya, dedicating a stone for the temple. CMD Upendrra Rai noted, "Prime Minister Modi laid the temple’s foundation stone, and it is expected to be completed by 2030 under the stewardship of Acharya Pramod Ji. This temple’s creation will be recorded as a remarkable chapter in history."

Upendrra Rai contributed offerings to the Mahayagya
info_icon

“The Path to Excellence Requires Overcoming the Lowest”: Upendrra Rai

Mr Rai emphasized how the journey toward greatness often entails confronting humble challenges. He remarked, “When God created humankind, He called it his most exquisite creation. When the deities asked why such a masterpiece wasn’t made from gold, silver, or iron—instead of lowly earth that people trample on—God replied that excellence must emerge through the humblest means. Only by rising above the ordinary does something become extraordinary.” Reflecting on Acharya Pramod Krishnam's journey, Rai added, “If Acharya Pramod Ji has undertaken the responsibility of building the Kalki temple, he has also faced many challenges, waging a long struggle that deeply inspires me.”

Defining what it means to be a saint, Upendrra Rai said, "A saint should be like a sieve that retains the substance while discarding the chaff." Speaking about Acharya Pramod Krishnam, he shared, “I learn a lot from Acharya Ji. Whenever I seek his counsel, he is readily available, despite his busy schedule. His calm and insightful responses set him apart.”

Upendrra Rai praised Acharya Pramod Krishnam
info_icon

Commitment to Unity and Inclusion

Upendrra Rai praised Acharya Pramod Krishnam for his commitment to unity, inclusivity, and deep knowledge of languages like Hindi, Urdu, and English. “He welcomes everyone. When once asked why he also welcomed Farooq Abdullah along with saints, he replied, ‘Why shouldn’t I welcome Farooq Abdullah who once chanted hymns in Kalki Dham?’ His inclusive vision and dedication to Sanatan Dharma truly distinguish him.”

At the event, Acharya Pramod Krishnam expressed his appreciation for Upendrra Rai’s presence. He extended blessings to Rai and his team, emphasizing the importance of establishing a lasting relationship with Kalki Dham. He commended Bharat Express for its dedication to Sanatan values, wishing for its continued contribution to the cause. The presence of various esteemed saints at the Mahayagya, held from November 7-11, has exemplified devotion to spirituality, further dignified by Upendrra Rai’s participation.

