Top Staking Projects Still Available In Presale - Cheap Cryptos With Explosive Growth Potential

What was the worst crypto crash since the 2020 Coronavirus now looks like a false alarm, with all coins are trading heavily in green.
Bitcoin is leading the spike with 7.8%, reaching around $60.000. Also, Ethereum jumped by 8.7%, BNB increased by 7.3%, and XRP had 13% this past week.
However, for those looking to make bigger profits, these tokens aren’t for you.
Leading industry sources suggest that the new presales—Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), PlayDoge ($PLAY), The Meme Games ($MGMES), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and Mega Dice Token ($DICE).
Let’s check out the details below.
Best Coins to Buy in August 2024 – Quick Review
First, let’s see what these tokens are all about.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Makes Headlines As the World’s First Meme Coin Featuring Its Own Blockchain
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Hot New Meme Coin With Impressive Staking Option
PlayDoge ($PLAY) – Aims To Take Over the Play2Earn Market Upon The Release of Its Mobile Game
The Meme Games ($MGMES) – Sports Enthusiasts Gather Around the “Official” Meme Coin For the Olympics
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – This Cowboy-Themed Token Attracts Lots of Investors With Its Impressive Rewards
Mega Dice Token ($DICE) – The Most Popular Crypto Casino Is Now Releasing Its Token
SpacePay ($SPY) – Have Crpyto and Want to Use It To Pay for Groceries? This Is the Right Coin For You
Best Coins to Buy in August 2024 – Detailed Analysis
Now, let’s go into details for each project.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) taps into the massive appeal of Pepe memes and captures the essence that makes this project successful.
What makes it stand out is that this token has launched its blockchain, known as the "Pepe Chain.” This is an impressive technological advancement and is the first time a meme coin in this niche has such an impressive foundation.
The introduction of Pepe Chain brings significant improvements, specifically regarding scalability issues that have long troubled Ethereum.
As a layer-2 solution, Pepe Chain dramatically increases transaction speeds and boosts the network's capacity to handle higher activity volumes. It means that even during peak times, the network can process transactions efficiently, ensuring a smooth user experience.
These innovations have greatly impacted the ongoing presale, which has already raised $8.6 million.
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Hot New Meme Coin With Impressive Staking Option
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is a meme-based token designed to capitalize on the popularity of meme coins while offering a unique blockchain innovation.
Built on the Ethereum network, $STARS is also a layer 2 solution, significantly enhancing transaction speeds and reducing costs. This makes it an attractive option for users frustrated with high fees and slow processing times on other platforms.
The presale already shows massive potential, raising over $350,000 within 48 hours.
The $STARS token is central to the Crypto All-Stars ecosystem, which includes a revolutionary staking platform called MemeVault.
This platform allows users to stake various popular meme coins like Dogecoin ($DOGE), PepeCoin ($PEPE), and Shiba Inu ($SHIB) to earn substantial rewards, with staking APYs reaching up to 5,066 %
PlayDoge ($PLAY) – Aims To Take Over the Play2Earn Market Upon The Release of Its Mobile Game
PlayDoge ($PLAY) will be a strong contender in the Play2Earn sector with the upcoming release of its new mobile game, which is scheduled to launch after the presale concludes.
The game pays respect to the classic Tamagotchi Pets, a famous virtual pet game that sold over 90 million copies worldwide.
While this new version introduces enhanced graphics and higher resolutions, it remains true to the original concept that made Tamagotchi a household name.
In PlayDoge, players must regularly care for their virtual companions by feeding them, playing with them, and completing various mini-games. If neglected, these pets may run away. All care is rewarded with $PLAY tokens.
The presale for PlayDoge is carefully organized into 40 phases, each with a slight price increase. The project's success is evident, having already surpassed $6 million in sales.
The Meme Games ($MGMES) – Sports Enthusiasts Gather Around the “Official” Meme Coin For the Olympics
The Meme Games ($MGMES) has earned the title of the “Official” Meme Coin of the 2024 Summer Olympics in France.
With more than $350,000 already raised in its presale, expectations for this token are high, and the hype surrounding it is reaching a fever pitch.
What sets this project apart is its Olympic-themed competition. Participants can choose from a lineup of iconic meme characters—Dogecoin, Pepe, Dogwifhat, Brett, or Turbo—to compete in thrilling sports games, from basketball and tennis to athletics and sprints.
Each race begins as soon as you purchase $MGMES tokens, and the winning character earns a 25% token multiplier, making it an exciting and lucrative opportunity for investors.
The race mechanics are designed to be fair for all parties, with all characters having an equal chance of winning.
Even if you don’t win on your first attempt, every token purchase gives you another shot at victory, adding an engaging and dynamic element to the presale experience.
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – This Cowboy-Themed Token Attracts Lots of Investors With Its Impressive Rewards
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) is the latest addition to the crypto world, bringing a unique Wild West theme to the table. Its presale has nearly hit the $1 million mark.
The project’s success can also be attributed to its well-planned tokenomics. Of the total 2.2 billion tokens, 35% are reserved for the presale.
Additionally, 20% is set aside for staking, offering an attractive annual percentage yield (APY) of over 1014% for those who choose to stake their tokens.
Another 20% of the tokens support marketing efforts, while 10% is reserved for liquidity to ensure smooth transactions. 10% is for project funds, with the remaining 5% planned for the "Rootin’ Tootin’ Shooter Fund."
The project also features a mobile game on Google Play and Apple App Stores. This P2E game allows players to step into the shoes of a cowboy and have classic duels against various outlaws. These showdowns will get you $SHIBASHOOT tokens as a winning award.
Mega Dice Token ($DICE) – The Most Popular Crypto Casino Is Now Releasing Its Token
Mega Dice Token ($DICE) is the cornerstone of the online casino platform, connecting crypto with gambling to create an ultimate user experience.
The $DICE token allows holders to generate passive income through a distinctive staking mechanism. In this system, a portion of the casino's daily profits is distributed back to $DICE holders, which encourages additional participation.
Aside from the staking benefits, $DICE grants access to various exclusive features within the Mega Dice casino. Holders can unlock special perks and even earn limited edition NFTs, which offer unique advantages and can be traded on NFT marketplaces.
The success of the presale is mainly reflected in sales, which currently total more than $1.7 million.
Unlike many projects that are still in the conceptual phase, Mega Dice is already operational. It boasts a monthly wagering volume exceeding $50 million and a growing user base.
SpacePay ($SPY) – Have Crpyto and Want to Use It To Pay for Groceries? This Is the Right Coin For You
SpacePay ($SPY) will quickly become a profitable option for crypto investors in 2024, providing a big opportunity for those interested in the expanding digital finance sector.
The platform integrates traditional finance with blockchain technology, offering users a straightforward way to make cryptocurrency payments at retail locations via a user-friendly payment app.
By supporting over 325 different wallets, the platform ensures that $SPY tokens can be easily integrated into existing crypto portfolios, making it a versatile and accessible option for many investors.
Conclusion
The crypto market has bounced back from last Monday's initial shock. This tragic moment has led investors to panic sell their assets, fearing a total market collapse.
On the bright side, that didn’t happen, and this event is now deemed as just a minor scare among the crypto community as all coins have shown increased resilience and bounced back.
However, the real profits are in the meme coin market with the new presales - Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), PlayDoge ($PLAY), The Meme Games ($MGMES), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and Mega Dice Token ($DICE).
They all have enormous potential to explode and increase the number of zeroes in your portfolio!