Top Staking Meme Coin Presales You Don’t Want To Miss

The crypto market is indeed a rollercoaster ride. Its slow climbs, scary drops and unexpected twists keep investors on the edge of their seats. When the market turns bullish, there’s a massive rush of excitement and thrill, which is similar to when a rollercoaster takes a steep descent.
Despite a rough start to the month of August, investors are eager to look for the next coin that will provide extraordinary gains. Finding these gems can be like a treasure hunt, especially those that can multiply your investments exponentially.
A promising avenue to finding them is via crypto presales. By investing early in new projects, you secure the lowest prices and position yourself for massive gains. The best part? These coins come with staking features, allowing you to earn a passive income stream. Today’s post shares these top crypto presales you wouldn’t want to miss out on this year before the next bull run.
Pepe Unchained (PEPU)
Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)
PlayDoge (PLAY)
Shiba ShootOut (SHIBASHOOT)
Meme Games (MGMES)
Memereum (MEME)
Pepe Unchained (PEPU): A Novel Meme Coin With its Native Layer 2 Blockchain
Current Annual Percentage Yield: 250+%
Pepe, one of the most beloved meme coins of the year, is back with a bang. Its successor, Pepe Unchained, aims to elevate the original Pepe token to new heights. This enhanced version embraces a Layer 2 mechanism, freeing PEPE from the limitations of the Layer 1 blockchain. The result? Faster speeds, greater security, lower fees, and enticing rewards.
The project’s contract code has been secured through rigorous audits by trusted firms like Coinsult and SolidProof. This, coupled with the compelling Pepe theme, has garnered attention from major blockchain and crypto websites.
Influencers within the crypto industry, such as ClayBro, have predicted that Pepe Unchained could see significant demand and value growth, potentially even 10x in the coming months. At a presale-discounted price of $0.0089461 per token, the PEPU presale has already raised over $7.6 million.
The buzz on social media suggests that the presale might end sooner than expected due to its growing popularity. The community’s bullish sentiment points to PEPU as the next big multi-bagger meme coin.
With strong development and a vibrant community, this project is set to rise in popularity and could become one of the top gainers once it launches in the next couple of weeks. Endeavor to be a part of this innovative project
Base Dawgz (DAWGZ): The Next Emerging Star Deployed on Base Network
Current Annual Percentage Yield: 900+%
Base Dawgz is making waves as a presale project featuring the native meme coin DAWGZ on the Base network. With Coinbase backing Base, many anticipate it becoming a major hub for meme coin trading due to its fast, cheap, and scalable transactions.
The project’s presale is an enticing opportunity to tap into this growing narrative. The team behind Base Dawgz plans to launch on other blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Avalanche, and BNB Chain, ensuring its native token, DAWGZ, will trade on six networks post-presale.
Furthermore, the project has a total supply of 8.453 billion tokens, with 20% available during the presale. The Base Dawgz team has also introduced other features like staking rewards (over 900%) for passive income and a share-to-earn program that rewards social media engagement.
Remarkably, this project has raised nearly $3 million and is traded at $0.007414 per token. As Base meme coins gain momentum, Base Dawgz is positioned for a promising future. Ensure to stay updated by following its social media channels.
PlayDoge (PLAY): The Next Big Meme Coin Offering Nostalgia and Play-To-Earn Mechanics to Investors
Current Annual Percentage Yield: 70+%
PlayDoge is an exciting new meme coin that takes an innovative twist on the classic 90s game, Tamagotchi. The project masterfully blends meme culture with P2E elements, featuring an adorable Doge mascot in a mobile game. Players nurture their virtual pets by feeding and training them, earning PLAY tokens that hold both in-game and market value.
Top pet owners on the leaderboard will win even more PLAY tokens, making the game both fun and rewarding. This unique combination of entertainment and earnings has caught the eye of YouTuber ClayBro, who is buzzing about PlayDoge as the next big meme coin.
Currently, PLAY tokens are available to early investors at $0.00527, with an imminent price increase. As a BSC-based token, PlayDoge has already caught the attention of the Binance listing team, sparking speculation about a potential listing and value surge alongside DOGE in the coming months. Interestingly, PlayDoge has raised nearly $6 million in its ongoing presale event.
To join this exciting venture, head to the PlayDoge website and buy PLAY tokens with BNB, USDT, ETH, or even your bank card. Additionally, the project’s fully audited smart contract offers peace of mind to prospective investors. Its enhanced play-to-earn (P2E) utility sets it apart from typical meme coins, quickly making it the new Dogecoin everyone’s watching. Don’t miss out on its potential returns before the year ends.
Shiba ShootOut (SHIBASHOOT): A Top-Notch Meme Crypto With A Difference
Current Annual Percentage Yield: 1,050+%
Shiba Shootout is a new meme coin gaining significant media attention, driving demand for its presale tokens. It combines the Wild West theme with the Shiba Inu meme, appealing to meme coin enthusiasts. This unique mix has captivated the crypto community, boosting presale token sales.
Despite a dip in crypto prices, support for Shiba Shootout remains strong. The presale has raised over $800k and adopted a tier-pricing approach, which allows early investors to acquire tokens at a lower cost.
The core of Shiba Shootout is its P2E mobile game, Shiba Sharpshooter. Players engage in thrilling duels, earning SHIBASHOOT tokens as rewards. Shiba Shootout offers various utility features, including Posse Rewards for inviting friends, Campfire Story sessions for sharing crypto experiences, and the Lucky Lasso Lottery for big prizes. It also features Cactus Staking, which offers a high APY rate.
Shiba Shootout’s tokenomics is designed for sustainability, with 35% of tokens for presale, 20% for staking, and funds allocated for marketing and liquidity. The community’s bullish sentiment suggests the project could surpass the $1 million mark soon. Endeavor to get involved early and be a part of this meme crypto with a difference. For more updates, ensure to follow Shiba Shootout on its social media handles.
Meme Games (MGMES): The Hottest New Meme Coin Inspired by The Olympic Games
Current Annual Percentage Yield: 600+%
Meme Games (MGMES) is a new meme coin that has been gaining momentum since late July 2024. This viral project stands out as it fuses the excitement of sports with blockchain technology.
It offers a unique twist on meme coins by integrating the thrill of sports betting. Users can join the MGMES presale and select a “Meme athlete” they think will win a race. The winning athlete is chosen randomly using blockchain tech, thus adding a fun element of chance.
If your chosen meme wins, you get a 25% bonus on your initial investment. This concept is both entertaining and potentially rewarding, tapping into the excitement surrounding the Olympics.
Investors are drawn to this unique project, and the presale is surging towards the $350,000 milestone. MGMES tokens are currently priced at $0.0092 each; you can purchase via ETH, BNB, USDT, or credit/debit cards. However, this price won’t last long, with a new presale stage starting soon.
The presale is scheduled to conclude on September 8th, and the developers aim to list MGMES on DEXs (Decentralized Exchanges) by September 10th. Excitement is building, with analysts at 99Bitcoins speculating this project could go 100x post-listing.
In addition, MGMES holders can stake their tokens for over 600% in annual yields, with over 16 million tokens already staked. With a clear roadmap and robust tokenomics, Meme Games stands out in the meme coin space, making it a project to watch closely as it prepares for its early September listing.
Memereum (MEME): A Meme Crypto with Promise of High Returns and Innovative Security
Current Annual Percentage Yield: 180+%
Memereum is shaking up the crypto world with its high returns and cutting-edge security. Offering a stunning 183% APY on MEME tokens, this platform is perfect for both newbies and seasoned investors.
What sets Memereum apart is its blockchain-based insurance, covering digital coins, fiat currency, and precious metals against potential losses. Through MemeSwap, Memereum ensures all assets on the platform are insured, adding an extra layer of security. Right now, MEME is priced at $0.048, with scheduled increases every 72 hours, making early investment a smart move.
With new features like NFT distribution and the MemeCard for lending, Memereum keeps adding value to her investment. Backed by industry experts, Memereum is a trustworthy and innovative choice in the crypto market.
Conclusion: Prepare For The Next Explosive Gains With These Emerging Crypto Presales
Finding the right investment can feel like striking gold. With current market conditions, securing projects at their lowest price provides room for a potential upside. Thankfully, this guide has discussed top staking meme coin presales you can get involved with and enjoy amazing gains when they list on exchanges.
Furthermore, staking your presale tokens provides you with a passive income stream and earns you governance rights. Therefore, take early advantage of these promising gems that blend fun and profit. As the next bull run approaches, you can be sure to become part of the next big crypto success story.