Top Staking Meme Coin Presales You Don’t Want To Miss

The crypto market is indeed a rollercoaster ride. Its slow climbs, scary drops and unexpected twists keep investors on the edge of their seats. When the market turns bullish, there’s a massive rush of excitement and thrill, which is similar to when a rollercoaster takes a steep descent.

>>> Buy The Best Coin<<<

Despite a rough start to the month of August, investors are eager to look for the next coin that will provide extraordinary gains. Finding these gems can be like a treasure hunt, especially those that can multiply your investments exponentially.

A promising avenue to finding them is via crypto presales. By investing early in new projects, you secure the lowest prices and position yourself for massive gains. The best part? These coins come with staking features, allowing you to earn a passive income stream. Today’s post shares these top crypto presales you wouldn’t want to miss out on this year before the next bull run.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) PlayDoge (PLAY) Shiba ShootOut (SHIBASHOOT) Meme Games (MGMES) Memereum (MEME)

>>> Buy The Best Coin<<<

Pepe Unchained (PEPU): A Novel Meme Coin With its Native Layer 2 Blockchain

Current Annual Percentage Yield: 250+%

Pepe, one of the most beloved meme coins of the year, is back with a bang. Its successor, Pepe Unchained, aims to elevate the original Pepe token to new heights. This enhanced version embraces a Layer 2 mechanism, freeing PEPE from the limitations of the Layer 1 blockchain. The result? Faster speeds, greater security, lower fees, and enticing rewards.

The project’s contract code has been secured through rigorous audits by trusted firms like Coinsult and SolidProof. This, coupled with the compelling Pepe theme, has garnered attention from major blockchain and crypto websites.

Influencers within the crypto industry, such as ClayBro, have predicted that Pepe Unchained could see significant demand and value growth, potentially even 10x in the coming months. At a presale-discounted price of $0.0089461 per token, the PEPU presale has already raised over $7.6 million.

The buzz on social media suggests that the presale might end sooner than expected due to its growing popularity. The community’s bullish sentiment points to PEPU as the next big multi-bagger meme coin.

With strong development and a vibrant community, this project is set to rise in popularity and could become one of the top gainers once it launches in the next couple of weeks. Endeavor to be a part of this innovative project

>>> Buy Pepe Unchained <<<

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ): The Next Emerging Star Deployed on Base Network

Current Annual Percentage Yield: 900+%

Base Dawgz is making waves as a presale project featuring the native meme coin DAWGZ on the Base network. With Coinbase backing Base, many anticipate it becoming a major hub for meme coin trading due to its fast, cheap, and scalable transactions.

The project’s presale is an enticing opportunity to tap into this growing narrative. The team behind Base Dawgz plans to launch on other blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Avalanche, and BNB Chain, ensuring its native token, DAWGZ, will trade on six networks post-presale.

Furthermore, the project has a total supply of 8.453 billion tokens, with 20% available during the presale. The Base Dawgz team has also introduced other features like staking rewards (over 900%) for passive income and a share-to-earn program that rewards social media engagement.

Remarkably, this project has raised nearly $3 million and is traded at $0.007414 per token. As Base meme coins gain momentum, Base Dawgz is positioned for a promising future. Ensure to stay updated by following its social media channels.

>>> Buy Base Dawgz Now <<<