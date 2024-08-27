Top Meme Coins To Buy Before August Ends

The meme coin market started to pump over the weekend and it looks like things are going to start to pick up after a summer to forget. Despite a few bad months for the sector, most major tokens are still way up from the start of the year because of the incredible growth that meme coins saw especially in Q1. A slight correction was always likely but that looks like it is now ending.
Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe Coin (PEPE) were all in the green on Friday and Saturday but it is not these that we are focusing on. 2024 has shown us that new meme coin projects are preferred to the old ones. Newer coins like Brett (BRETT) and DogWifHat (WIF) have massively outperformed the old guard. That is why we will be focusing on newer tokens in this piece.
We think investors need to consider purchasing these coins before the end of August as their presales are either finishing strongly or starting to gain serious momentum. There are six projects in particular that we think will pump once their listings begin:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)
The Meme Games ($MGMES)
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)
KAI ($KAI)
Let’s not waste any more time and get straight into what each project offers investors.
Pepe Unchained- Investors can’t wait to see the full potential of Pepe
The Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) presale currently has the momentum of a runaway train. It has raised over $10.6 million now and is currently raising over $1 million per week. The more investors hear about this project the more they want to get involved. I don’t blame them either as with great staking rewards and the promise to unleash the full potential of Pepe, this coin could be huge.
The way Pepe will be unleashed is by giving it its own layer 2 chain. Pepe Coin (PEPE) has been a very successful meme coin but it is restricted by its layer 2 ties. With its own chain, Pepe can now replicate something similar to what we have seen with Base. Investors will also benefit as on layer 2 they have faster transactions and lower gas fees.
Crypto All-Stars- The project that thinks it can be a top-5 meme coin ever
Every project obviously thinks they are going to be successful but we have never come across one as bold as Crypot All-Stars ($STARS). If you check out the presale site and wonder what the project is? They will give you their answer; ‘Crypto All-Stars is the single greatest meme coin project ever conceived.’ Now this is big talk but they could be able to deliver on this.
They understand that staking has become an almost crucial inclusion in any new project but have managed to adjust the system to take it to the next level. Through their Meme Vault, they will allow holders of top meme coins to come and stake them under their roof. All you have to do is hold $STARS to be eligible for huge rewards. The presale has just started but already it has raised over $760k.
Base Dawgz- Beef up your crypto wallet before listings even begin
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is a meme coin that has a lot going on in its ecosystem. It is also the perfect example of a project that understands the modern market. First of all, its home is on the very promising Base chain which is becoming the new place for successful meme coins. However, it is a multi-chain coin so it's also available on ETH, SOL, BSC, and AVAX. That means it gets the benefits of all these chains too.
The presale of Base Dawgz has now raised over $3 million and is starting to take off. Investing before listings is crucial as you can make much more thanks to the projects share-to-earn project. If you share memes or other content related to Base Dawgz on your social channels you can earn points which can be redeemed for more tokens once the presale ends.
The Meme Games- Keep the Olympic torch lit with the official meme token
The Olympics were one of the biggest events of the year so far when it comes to global coverage. So, a meme coin being christened as the official token of the games is a surefire way to be successful. That is what we have with The Meme Games ($MGMES). They have cleverly coordinated their presale so it ran during the Olympics and will conclude with the Paralympics closing ceremony on September 8th.
The Meme Games of course have an element of The Olympics about them. When investors sign up for the presale they will be asked to predict the winner of the 169 m meme sprint. This is contested by Dogecoin, Pepe, Dogwifhat, Brett, and Turbo who all represent their own country. If you guess correctly, you get a 25x presale multiplier. So, another chance for huge gains before listings begin.
Shiba Shootout- Get ready for lots of Wild West fun and plenty of revenue streams
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) and its presale are really starting to grab attention now. It has just surpassed $1 million raised and its P2E game, Shiba Sharpshooter has surpassed 1k downloads. The P2E game is set in the fictional Wild West town of Shiba Gulch and is a great place for players to come together to share jokes and of course battle it out for prizes.
That is not where the fun ends as there are lots of other ways investors can gain via this project. For example, there is the Lucky Lasso Lottery. This is a great chance for investors to win lots of crypto prizes and all they have to do is spend a few tokens to enter. The staking rewards are also huge. At the moment they are estimated to be 919%.
KAI- 2024 could see cat tokens finally take some of the limelight
KAI ($KAI) is a great meme coin for investors who think cat memes may be about to take some of the attention that dog memes have monopolized. KAI is a cat who had retired from the meme coin game and just wanted to fish. However, the domination of pups has made it come out of retirement.
On Saturday Cat in a dogs world (MEW) pumped by over 19%. This shows that the appetite is there. We believe KAI will be the main cat token as it also has huge staking rewards for investors. There is also the chance to enter a draw for $10k if you purchase this meme coin during the presale.
Conclusion
We think we have laid out a pretty clear template here showing how investors should be approaching the meme coin market. They say new is not always better but in 2024 that does seem to be the case for meme coins so we expect these presales to be huge in the coming months.