Top Meme Coin Presales You Don't Want To Miss This September

September has been an okay month so far for the market so far but bearish conditions look like they could set in. This has mostly to do with historical trends that tend to affect other markets too. In its Telegram bulletin trading firm QCP Capital warned that while October tends to be bullish September is normally more bearish and investors should be careful across a number of risk markets including crypto:
“September is typically a bearish month not just for crypto but across all asset classes (with bonds lower in 8 out of the last 10 Septembers and Gold lower every year since 2017),” So, what should investors do with this information? Well, considering that things will likely pick up in October they should be focusing on presales that should peak around that time.
In this article, we are going to pay particular attention to meme coins. During bullish periods in 2024 they have thrived the most and we expect that trend to continue. We found six tokens in particular that stand out and we think should start peaking during the next few weeks. Here they are:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)
The Meme Games ($MGMES)
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)
DogDump ($DOGDUMP)
Let’s not waste any more time teeing it up and get right down to business.
Pepe Unchained- Pace of presale means investors need to act to get best value
The Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) presale is about to have another price increase but is still available at a very affordable number. The thing is the presale is fundraising at such a fast pace that the meme coin is passing through stages quicker than anyone could have forecasted. It has now surpassed $11.8 million raised. People are excited about the potential to unlock the full potential of Pepe.
The way Pepe Unchained plans to deliver on its promise to unleash Pepe is by building it on its own layer 2 chain. The original Pepe Coin (PEPE) was the star of 2023 and also performed very well at the start of this year but it has likely gone as far as its layer 1 chain will allow it. It is restricted where Pepe Unchained is not as its potential to grow its ecosystem is unlimited.
The model is not too unlike what we have seen with Base. It had success as a token and because of its layer 2 chain, it has now been able to launch 10 meme coins from its chain, the most successful being Brett (BRETT). This could be in the future of Pepe Unchained. For investors, there are also great staking rewards. Currently, the APY% is estimated to be 173%.
Crypto All-Stars- This is the staking token every investor needs to purchase
Most of the projects on this list have a staking system in place as it has become such a valuable asset to a token's presale. It benefits both the investor and the actual project creating a symbiotic relationship. The investor obviously gets staking rewards while the project gets a level of insurance against a pump-and-dump scenario as investors are less likely to dump staked tokens.
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) could be about to change how the whole market approaches staking. They will use a Meme Vault to create a project that allows investors to stake other tokens under their roof. You will be able to bring other top meme coins like Pepe, Dogecoin, Floki, Mog, Milady, Brett, Turbo, and more. They have even called it the meme coin event of the century.
The presale is still in its early stages but has managed to raise just shy of $1 million already. All investors have to do is hold $STARS to be able to bring other meme coins to the meme vault and be in with the chance to earn huge rewards. It really could be a game-changer.
Base Dawgz- Last chance to buy this daredevil meme at the listing price
Investors are very much on a tight schedule for this token if they want to get the best value. The Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) presale ended a few days ago after raising over $3.2 million. However, there is still a chance for investors to get their hands on $DAWGZ at the presale price. Anyone reading this that's interested needs to act fast though as they have just a day left until listings begin.
Now, let’s get into why we think $DAWGZ is going to pump after its official launch. It is the perfect meme coin for today's market as it perfectly meshes the old and the new. Its virality will come from the pup at the center of the ecosystem. When you visit the official Base Dawgz site you will see the pup has just base-jumped and is floating in the clouds. He floats along with you as you scroll through the page.
That's the old that will attract investors who value traditional meme coin values. The new comes from the utility of the token. Greats staking rewards are available for investors with an APY currently estimated to be 737%. It is also a multi-chain token which is advantageous today. While at home on the upcoming Base chain, it also gets the benefits of being available on ETH, SOL, BSC, and AVAX.
The Meme Games- Keep your Olympic dreams alive with this meme version
The Olympics were such a fun time as the whole world seemed to unite in their love for the games. Social media was ablaze with action and takes that seemed to unite everyone. Now they are over we have a hole in our lives, although the Paralympics is a good fill-in. What is even better for crypto lovers is they can be part of the official token of the Olympics - The Meme Games ($MGMES)
Obviously, this token is Olympics-themed but with a twist. Investors who sign up will be faced with a challenge. They will need to predict the winner of the 169m meme sprint which is contested by Dogecoin, Pepe, Dogwifhat, Brett, and Turbo. Each meme represents its own country and has its own traits.
If investors guess the winner correctly they get a huge 25% presale multiplier. However, no need to worry if you lose the first time because as there is no minimum purchase you can keep entering until you win. The project really helps you as it gives you the stats of each competitor, at the moment Pepe is dominating. The presale so far has raised over $400k.
Shiba Shootout- Welcome to Shiba Gulch the home of revenue streams
One of the more exciting projects on the presale market right now is Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT). There are many reasons we like the project. For example, the Wild West theme is supposed to encourage a sense of community. We see this with The Token Governance Roundup which allows investors to have a vote in what direction the project goes.
What we like most though is the different ways investors can earn crypto. At the center of things is the Shiba Sharpshooter P2E game. It wants to mix the feeling of a social hub with a place where people can compete for crypto. Players can visit Shiba Gulch and share memes and a laugh with each other but also battle it out to see who has the best memes.
It doesn’t end there either. There is staking of course, and with massive rewards estimated to be 879% per year, it could be very profitable for investors. Last but not least, there is the Lucky Lasso Lottery where investors can spend tokens to enter a draw to win tons of crypto prizes. This is a great initiative because it also gives some of the proceeds to charity. The presale has just surpassed $1 million raised.
DogDump- Bet on the downfall of Doge and make gains with this token
There have been a lot of Doge alternatives that have popped up on the market in 2024. A lot of the time they offer different alternatives from the original meme coin. The reason we are seeing so many is that there is a general consensus in meem coin circles that the number one meme coin will soon lose its place at the head of the table.
No project has gone as far as DogDump ($DOGDUMP) in banking this will happen. The project will burn 0.2% of the total allocation of $DOGDUMP) every time that Dogecoin (DOGE) finishes in the red when the market closes. We all know how valuable scarcity is in today's market so holding on to $DOGDUMP as DOGE continues to fall could turn out to be very profitable.
Conclusion
Now you are armed with all the information you need to position yourself for the most possible gains in the coming weeks. As we touched on in the opening, September may not be a great month for the market but October should be. That’s why presales are the best to focus on and the ones we recommended should peak in the next few weeks.