Top Meme Coin Presales You Don't Want To Miss This September

September has been an okay month so far for the market so far but bearish conditions look like they could set in. This has mostly to do with historical trends that tend to affect other markets too. In its Telegram bulletin trading firm QCP Capital warned that while October tends to be bullish September is normally more bearish and investors should be careful across a number of risk markets including crypto:

“September is typically a bearish month not just for crypto but across all asset classes (with bonds lower in 8 out of the last 10 Septembers and Gold lower every year since 2017),” So, what should investors do with this information? Well, considering that things will likely pick up in October they should be focusing on presales that should peak around that time.

In this article, we are going to pay particular attention to meme coins. During bullish periods in 2024 they have thrived the most and we expect that trend to continue. We found six tokens in particular that stand out and we think should start peaking during the next few weeks. Here they are:

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)

The Meme Games ($MGMES)

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)

DogDump ($DOGDUMP)

Let’s not waste any more time teeing it up and get right down to business.

>>>Find The Best Meme Coins Here<<<

Pepe Unchained- Pace of presale means investors need to act to get best value

The Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) presale is about to have another price increase but is still available at a very affordable number. The thing is the presale is fundraising at such a fast pace that the meme coin is passing through stages quicker than anyone could have forecasted. It has now surpassed $11.8 million raised. People are excited about the potential to unlock the full potential of Pepe.

The way Pepe Unchained plans to deliver on its promise to unleash Pepe is by building it on its own layer 2 chain. The original Pepe Coin (PEPE) was the star of 2023 and also performed very well at the start of this year but it has likely gone as far as its layer 1 chain will allow it. It is restricted where Pepe Unchained is not as its potential to grow its ecosystem is unlimited.

The model is not too unlike what we have seen with Base. It had success as a token and because of its layer 2 chain, it has now been able to launch 10 meme coins from its chain, the most successful being Brett (BRETT). This could be in the future of Pepe Unchained. For investors, there are also great staking rewards. Currently, the APY% is estimated to be 173%.

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<<

Crypto All-Stars- This is the staking token every investor needs to purchase

Most of the projects on this list have a staking system in place as it has become such a valuable asset to a token's presale. It benefits both the investor and the actual project creating a symbiotic relationship. The investor obviously gets staking rewards while the project gets a level of insurance against a pump-and-dump scenario as investors are less likely to dump staked tokens.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) could be about to change how the whole market approaches staking. They will use a Meme Vault to create a project that allows investors to stake other tokens under their roof. You will be able to bring other top meme coins like Pepe, Dogecoin, Floki, Mog, Milady, Brett, Turbo, and more. They have even called it the meme coin event of the century.

The presale is still in its early stages but has managed to raise just shy of $1 million already. All investors have to do is hold $STARS to be able to bring other meme coins to the meme vault and be in with the chance to earn huge rewards. It really could be a game-changer.

>>>Buy Crypto All-Stars Now<<<

Base Dawgz- Last chance to buy this daredevil meme at the listing price

Investors are very much on a tight schedule for this token if they want to get the best value. The Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) presale ended a few days ago after raising over $3.2 million. However, there is still a chance for investors to get their hands on $DAWGZ at the presale price. Anyone reading this that's interested needs to act fast though as they have just a day left until listings begin.

Now, let’s get into why we think $DAWGZ is going to pump after its official launch. It is the perfect meme coin for today's market as it perfectly meshes the old and the new. Its virality will come from the pup at the center of the ecosystem. When you visit the official Base Dawgz site you will see the pup has just base-jumped and is floating in the clouds. He floats along with you as you scroll through the page.

That's the old that will attract investors who value traditional meme coin values. The new comes from the utility of the token. Greats staking rewards are available for investors with an APY currently estimated to be 737%. It is also a multi-chain token which is advantageous today. While at home on the upcoming Base chain, it also gets the benefits of being available on ETH, SOL, BSC, and AVAX.

>>>Buy Base Dawgz Now<<<