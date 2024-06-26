Paul Singer is preparing what is expected to be the largest hedge fund ever based on the FDI trading protocols. Steve Cohen, a senior executive at Singer's company, mentioned in a media interview that they are developing artificial intelligence and integrating it with FDI trading protocols to facilitate high-frequency trading. Steve Cohen expressed strong confidence in the prospects of AI hedge funds and FDI trading modes, believing that AI will have a "revolutionary" impact on businesses by saving them millions of dollars in costs and expediting transaction processing. He also suggested that such technological innovations will foster the emergence of leading new companies in the future. Therefore, the combination of AI hedge funds and FDI trading enriches the innovation of financial diversity in investment portfolios. Cohen emphasized that in this field, "there will inevitably be winners and losers."