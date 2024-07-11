The global crypto market is finally seeing some recovery after an extremely bearish month.
The candles are hinting at a possible reversal with the global market cap of crypto rising by around 4% over the last 24 hours.
We wanted to highlight the top crypto gainers amidst this recovery and some newer crypto projects that could provide massive gains in the weeks to come.
Let’s take a look at what we found…
Top Crypto Gainers This Week – NOT, OM, EGLD, and LEO
Notcoin (NOT) is leading this reversal with the 18% uptick in the last seven days. The Mantra Chain (OM) is also doing well with a 7% rise in the same time frame.
On the 24 hour charts, MultiversX (EGLD) is one of the best performers with a 9% growth. Unus Sed LEO on the other hand could break the resistance it faces at the $5,80 level and start its way towards the $6 mark.
But, despite their promising performance on the weekly charts, none of these projects can’t deliver gains bigger than 2X.
For those life changing profits, in the 10X to 100X range, you might be better of with these presale projects that we found.
Let’s dig deeper…
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Solving Ethereum's Scalability Issues
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is a new cryptocurrency project riding the wave of the popular PEPE meme coin. Building on the success of its predecessor, this token aims to offer significant profit opportunities while addressing some of the common issues faced by Ethereum-based coins.
One of the standout features of Pepe Unchained is its approach to solving Ethereum's scalability problems.
By transitioning to a layer-2 blockchain known as the Pepe Chain, the project promises transactions that are 100 times faster and much more cost-effective than those on the Ethereum network.
The project has already demonstrated its potential through a highly successful presale, raising around $3 million just weeks after the ICO launch.
By addressing key issues such as transaction speed and cost while strategically planning token allocation, Pepe Unchained positions itself as a promising investment in the cryptocurrency market.
The project’s early success and innovative approach suggest it could be a valuable addition to any investor's portfolio.
WienerAI ($WAI) – Leveraging AI for Smarter Crypto Trading
WienerAI ($WAI) is making a significant entry into the crypto market with its innovative presale.
A key feature of this project is its AI Trading Bot, designed to enhance trade predictability and ensure stable and secure transactions for users.
This bot is capable of forecasting market movements, identifying potential bearish or bullish trends, and predicting price fluctuations.
The presale has been highly successful, raising an impressive $7.2 million. Currently, the token is priced at $0.000726, with an upcoming price increase just $300,000 away.
Staking is also a significant aspect of WienerAI. The project offers an attractive 157% APY. This has resulted in a total of 6,5 billion $WAI tokens being staked, demonstrating strong community engagement and support for the project.
WienerAI's integration of AI technology not only provides a competitive edge but also enhances the overall trading experience for its users.
By combining advanced AI capabilities with a straightforward interface and robust staking rewards, WienerAI is positioning itself as a promising player in the crypto market.
PlayDoge ($PLAY) – Revolutionizing Crypto with Nostalgic Mobile Gaming
PlayDoge ($PLAY) is poised to shake up the crypto market with its upcoming mobile game, blending the nostalgia of the 90s hit Tamagotchi Pets with the modern Play2Earn (P2E) model. Tamagotchi, a beloved virtual pet game, sold over 90 million units worldwide and became a staple in many households.
In the new PlayDoge game, players will care for a virtual pet, similar to the original Tamagotchi. By engaging in various activities with your digital dog, you can earn $PLAY tokens. Regular care is essential, as neglecting your pet can lead to it running away or even dying, adding a layer of responsibility and engagement to the game.
The presale has already raised over $5.5 million in a short period, indicating strong interest and potential for significant price growth once the token officially launches.
PlayDoge combines nostalgic gaming with the lucrative opportunities of the P2E sector, making it an exciting prospect for both gamers and crypto enthusiasts.
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – A Wild West-Themed Meme Coin
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) combines the excitement of Wild West adventures with the dynamic world of cryptocurrency in a unique play-to-earn (P2E) format.
Players assume the role of Shiba Inu cowboys, engaging in thrilling shootouts and strategic maneuvers to earn $SHIBASHOOT tokens.
One standout feature is the Lucky Lasso Lottery, offering regular prize distributions and adding an element of chance and excitement.
Additionally, Token Governance Roundups allow token holders to participate in project decisions through voting, ensuring the community has a say in the game’s evolution.
Cactus Staking enables users to stake their tokens for increasing returns over time, rewarding long-term holders.
Advertisement
The Savings Saddlebags feature shares the platform’s earnings with token holders, turning passive holding into an active earning opportunity.
The $SHIBASHOOT presale has quickly gained traction, raising nearly $600,000 in just a few days. This rapid fundraising highlights the strong interest and potential growth of Shiba Shootout, making it a promising project in the crypto world.
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – A Multi-Chain Marvel in the Meme Coin World
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is making waves in the crypto community as a unique dog-themed meme coin offering several distinct advantages.
At its core, Base Dawgz utilizes multiple blockchains to enhance cost-effectiveness, reduce transaction fees, and improve speed, stability, and scalability.
Advertisement
While its native blockchain is Base, users can also acquire this token via Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche, providing flexibility and additional benefits.
One of the standout features of Base Dawgz is its Share2Earn program. This initiative rewards users for creating and sharing content related to Base Dawgz, allowing participants to earn points that can later be exchanged for $DAWGZ tokens.
Currently, $DAWGZ tokens can be purchased for as low as $0.00581, making it an attractive opportunity for investors looking to get in early.
In summary, Base Dawgz i offers tangible benefits through its multi-chain functionality and innovative Share2Earn program. These features, combined with its strong presale performance, position it as a promising project in the cryptocurrency landscape.
Advertisement
Conclusion
The crypto market is showing signs of recovery, with several top performers like Notcoin (NOT), The Mantra Chain (OM), MultiversX (EGLD), and Unus Sed Leo (LEO) leading the way.
However, for those seeking substantial returns, exploring innovative presale projects such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) could be more rewarding.
These projects offer unique features and have demonstrated strong presale performances, positioning them as promising investments in the upcoming bull market.