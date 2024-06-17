Top Crypto Gainers: PEPE, BONK, ROSE - New Cryptos Showing Explosive Potential

Bullish conditions influence the overall situation in the crypto market, yet despite this, there are still some positive movements. PEPE's price today is $0.00001346, which has increased 8.81% in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, BONK's price is $0.00003019, and its value increased by 12.38% during the same period.

Last but not least, the value of ROSE is $0.1325, and according to the data available on CoinMarketCap at the time of writing, its price has increased by 15.99% in the last 24 hours. This wave of price increases is surely impacting investors' enthusiasm for investing, and crypto presales with explosive potential are now under the spotlight!

5 Cryptos to Buy During This Favorable Period

Seeing price increases in major cryptos such as PEPE, BONK, and ROSE means that altcoins are now in focus. Investing in cryptos on presale is the best way to profit from positive market conditions. These are the cryptos that investors should focus on now:

PlayDoge ($PLAY) Sealana ($SEAL) WienerAI ($WAI) BaseDawgz ($DAWGZ) KAI ($KAI)

Here is why these cryptos should be on your mind and in your portfolio now!

PlayDoge ($PLAY) - Play-to-Earn Meme Coin Revolutionizing Virtual Pet Care

PlayDoge emerges as a recent sensation in the realm of meme coins, swiftly gaining traction during its presale phase. Positioned as the forefront Play-to-Earn (P2E) meme coin of 2024, PlayDoge introduces a mobile-based gaming experience that revolutionizes the iconic Doge meme into a Tamagotchi-style virtual pet. Within this immersive virtual world, players are tasked with nurturing their virtual pets, engaging in activities such as feeding, training, and entertaining them to earn $PLAY tokens.

The level of care directly correlates to token earnings, fostering a rewarding gameplay experience. Participation in the game not only grants access to leaderboards but also offers opportunities to earn additional $PLAY tokens and rewards based on performance. Furthermore, investors are drawn to PlayDoge's staking feature, offering an attractive APY of 216%. With over 86 million tokens staked, the significant interest from investors underscores the appeal and potential of this innovative meme project, so make sure you explore it and revive the Tamagotchi theme in a new way!

