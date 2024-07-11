Top 9 Meme Coins With 2,000% Gain Potential Still In Presale

Since the start of the year, crypto investments have surged in popularity, with meme coins emerging as a thrilling avenue for potential profits. These coins, rooted in internet memes and pop culture, captivate investors with their humor and relatability.
Despite some skepticism and recent market volatility, their potential for explosive growth has excited savvy investors. As we venture into the second half of the year, it’s time we checked top meme projects that can offer at least 20x gains when they list on exchanges.
This guide unveils the top 9 meme coins poised for extraordinary growth potential, still available in presale. Each coin promises unique features and community appeal, making them worthy contenders for investors and crypto fans. Without further ado, let’s learn more about these coins.
1. Pepe Unchained (PEPU)
2. WienerAI (WAI)
3. PlayDoge (PLAY)
4. Shiba ShootOut (SHIBASHOOT)
5. Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)
6. Mega Dice (DICE)
7. 99Bitcoins (99BTC)
8. SpongeBob Token V2 (SPONGEV2)
9. Poodl Inu (PODL)
Pepe Unchained (PEPU): A PEPE-Inspired Meme Project with Layer 2 Solutions
Pepe Unchained is now the talk of the crypto world, with early investors and experts excited about its presale success. This new meme coin has raised over $3 million and is poised for rapid growth. It’s a Layer 2 platform for meme coins that promises 100x faster transaction speeds and lower costs than Ethereum.
Unlike other Layer 2 solutions, it’s dedicated to meme coins and offers a unique environment for developers and enthusiasts. The platform also supports dApps (decentralized applications), games, and more, with a bridge for easy token transfers between Ethereum and Pepe Unchained. It also features a block explorer for transparency.
Pepe Unchained has immense potential, as it combines meme culture with advanced technology. Its staking rewards are a major draw, offering 600+% APY (Annual Percentage Yield) compared to Ethereum’s 7%. With over $250 million already staked, Pepe Unchained is a top contender for those seeking high returns in the crypto space. Endeavor to get involved in its ongoing presale event.
WienerAI (WAI): A Crypto Project That Leverages Artificial Intelligence Capabilities
WienerAI is making waves in the meme coin space by offering more than just fun. It combines humor with practicality, featuring AI-driven trading bots, fee-free token swaps, and protection against exploitation.
The project’s presale soared over $7 million, driven by its innovative approach and community appeal. WienerAI distributes its 69 billion tokens across presale, staking rewards, liquidity, and marketing, with staking on Ethereum offering a generous 100+% APY.
This project continues to gain momentum with a robust online following comprising tens of thousands of Telegram and X followers. Its unique blend of AI trading and high staking rewards sets it apart in the meme coin realm.
As the crypto market regains momentum, WienerAI continues to attract both seasoned investors and newcomers. This project is a must-have in your portfolio—endeavor to get WAI tokens at its nascent price of $0.000727 and enjoy amazing gains soon.
PlayDoge (PLAY): A Play-To-Earn Mobile Game Project That Combines Nostalgia with Crypto Rewards
PlayDoge stands out in the play-to-earn (P2E) gaming realm, having raised over $5.5 million in its presale phase. It offers a nostalgic Tamagotchi-style experience where players care for digital pets in an 8-bit world.
PLAY tokens, earned through feeding, training, and mini-games, serve as in-game currency and tradable assets on crypto markets. Leaderboards reward top players with additional PLAY tokens and exclusive rewards, thereby fostering healthy competition among users.
Accessible through MetaMask wallets, PlayDoge supports purchases via various cryptos and credit cards. It also boasts a strong online presence on platforms like X and Telegram. This community actively contributes to PlayDoge’s ongoing development, ensuring its growth and innovation in the P2E space.
With its unique gaming concept and robust tokenomics, PlayDoge promises a bright future in gaming and cryptocurrency. Don’t miss out!
Shiba ShootOut (SHIBASHOOT): A Wild West-Themed Meme Coin Integrating Crypto Rewards
Shiba Shootout emerges from the Crypto Wild West, blending Shiba Inu charm with frontier adventure. This meme coin, born in a saloon by a mischievous figure, features a bold logo and promises a thrilling journey.
Players embody Shiba cowboys, navigating the crypto landscape through strategic battles and engaging activities like “Posse Rewards'' and “Campfire Stories.” The project’s native token, SHIBASHOOT, fuels in-game transactions and trading, offering utility beyond typical meme coins.
With 35% allocated to presale and innovative features like “Cactus Staking,” boasting 1,700% APY, Shiba Shootout targets fun and profit. Its roadmap includes community launches and listings on major exchanges, ensuring widespread adoption.
Backed by a robust marketing campaign and a solid audit, Shiba Shootout aims to pioneer a new era of meme coins, appealing to crypto enthusiasts and gamers. Remarkably, its presale has raised over $500,000 within a short period of launch. Take advantage of its early stages and enjoy fantastic gains soon.
Base Dawgz (DAWGZ): The Next Base Project Offering Cross-Chain Interoperability
Base Dawgz is a meme coin making waves on the Base network, a Layer 2 solution for Ethereum. This project stands out for its cross-chain interoperability, supporting networks like Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Solana, and BNB Chain without fees.
In addition, Base Dawgz encourages community engagement through a share-to-earn program, where users earn tokens by promoting $DAWGZ content on social media. With a total supply of 8,453,000,000 tokens, this project allocates 40% to presale and liquidity, 20% to staking, 15% to marketing, and 10% to listings.
Its roadmap includes phases like “Base Grab” for initial deployment and “Milk Run” for auditing and community expansion. Marketing efforts include social media campaigns and media coverage to boost visibility. So far, the project has raised over $2 million in its presale and continues to attract significant investments.
Overall, Base Dawgz aims to carve a niche as a top meme coin with innovative features and a strategic roadmap, promising potential gains in the evolving crypto market.
Mega Dice (DICE): A Solana-based token Designed to Enhance the Crypto Casino Experience
Mega Dice revolutionizes online casinos on the Solana blockchain, enhancing the gaming experience with exclusive benefits. Boasting over 50,000 global players and $50 million in monthly wagers, it supports a variety of games and sports betting, including major leagues like UFC and NBA, and is one of the in 2024.
Mega Dice integrates DICE tokens for real-life benefits like casino cashback, airdrop rewards, and NFT perks. With $1.6+ million already raised in its presale at $0.09093 per token, it offers early investors a discounted entry into its growth.
Users can connect their crypto wallets, choose from Solana, Ethereum, or Binance Coin for purchase, and claim tokens post-presale. You can also engage in referrals for USDT rewards and participate in airdrops up to $750,000 by playing casino games. Join their Telegram and X communities for updates and to gain early access to promotions and developments.
Mega Dice aims to dominate Solana’s GambleFi scene with utility, gaming variety, and robust rewards for investors. Ensure to take advantage of this new revolution for massive growth before the year ends.
99Bitcoins (99BTC): An Innovative Learn-To-Earn Platform
99Bitcoins introduces a learn-to-earn (L2E) platform centered on the $99BTC token with the aim of educating users from beginners to seasoned Web3 enthusiasts. Participants can earn tokens by completing courses covering blockchain basics, trading strategies, and emerging crypto trends.
This L2E platform leverages 99Bitcoins’ educational heritage, offering interactive modules and quizzes instead of traditional lectures. In its ongoing presale, 99BTC tokens are priced at $0.00113, with over $2.3 million raised as capital.
99BTC token holders can access staking rewards, exclusive training, webinars, and expert-curated trading signals. Supported by partnerships with top marketing agencies and coverage in leading crypto media, 99Bitcoins aims to redefine crypto education.
The platform’s blend of learning and earning opportunities positions it as a potential leader in the crypto education landscape. Endeavor to take advantage of this revolutionary platform, where users can learn and earn.
SpongeBob Token V2 (SPONGE V2): The Second Iteration Of The Spongebob Token With Remarkable Utilities
SpongeBob Token V2 is a new meme project launched following the success of its predecessor, SPONGE, which gained popularity due to its association with SpongeBob SquarePants. Despite a market cap peak of $100 million, SPONGE declined before transitioning to SPONGE V2.
The upgrade involves a stake-to-bridge mechanism, requiring holders to withdraw SPONGE stakes from the old pool before staking them in the new V2 smart contracts. This transition offers irreversible changes but promises high APYs of up to 49% over four years. Notably, over 600 million tokens are already locked in the V2 contract.
SPONGE V2’s appeal extends with an upcoming play-to-earn racing game outlined in its whitepaper, which provides additional earning opportunities through online competitions. This strategic move aims to reinvigorate community engagement and value growth in the Sponge ecosystem. Don’t miss out on the second chance to enjoy up to 100x gains in your portfolio.
Poodl Inu (PODL): A Doge-Themed Meme Project With Staking Rewards
Poodl Inu is another new meme coin that capitalizes on the success of dog-themed tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Unlike its established counterparts, it offers investors a chance to buy at a low presale price before its exchange listing.
Early buyers can participate using MetaMask or similar wallets with ETH, USDT, or cards. BNB purchases save on fees but forfeit staking rewards. Users can stake early to benefit from a 125% APY, which decreases as more tokens are staked.
Half of the token supply is reserved for presale buyers, with 30% allocated for staking rewards, maximizing the benefits for early investors. Ensure you check out this project as soon as possible before its price soars.
Final Thoughts: Enjoy Over 20x Price Gains by Investing in These Meme Projects
Investing in meme coins with potential gains of up to 2,000% in presale stages offers a dynamic opportunity in the cryptocurrency market. These coins, blending humor with investment potential, have captured the imagination of investors seeking high returns.
As the popularity of meme coins continues to grow, navigating this vibrant sector requires careful consideration and due diligence. By identifying these promising projects early and understanding their unique value propositions, you can be well-positioned to capitalize on future growth. Therefore, embrace the excitement and potential rewards that these meme coins present, and don’t miss out on their nascent investment opportunities.