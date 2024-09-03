Hub4Business

Top 4 Altcoins To Buy In September: Experts Rank The Best

Explore the top 4 altcoins to buy in September, as ranked by crypto experts. Discover why Solana, Avalanche, Toncoin and BlockDAG are the best altcoins for maximum gains.

Looking to invest in cryptocurrency this September? Experts have weighed in, ranking the top altcoins that could offer the best potential for gains. Leading the pack are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and BlockDAG, each with unique strengths and promising futures in the evolving crypto market. This listicle explores why these four altcoins are considered the best choices for maximizing returns this month, diving into the factors that make them stand out among countless digital assets. Whether it’s Bitcoin’s dominant market position, Ethereum’s smart contract capabilities, Cardano’s innovative approach to scalability, or BlockDAG’s cutting-edge blockchain technology, these altcoins are worth considering for anyone looking to capitalize on the next wave of cryptocurrency growth.

1. BlockDAG

BlockDAG recently made a big move by signing a three-year partnership with Borussia Dortmund, one of Europe's top football clubs. The deal, valued at $10 million, makes BlockDAG the first blockchain partner of the club. The partnership aims to boost BlockDAG's visibility through advertisements at Dortmund's home games, including on LED screens and other promotional materials. Fans can also look forward to special perks like VIP experiences, stadium tours, and chances to meet the players, all designed to connect with Dortmund’s global fanbase in new and exciting ways.

This collaboration is more than just marketing—it’s about using Borussia Dortmund’s massive reach to introduce blockchain technology to a wider audience. By combining Dortmund’s focus on innovation with BlockDAG’s advanced technology, the partnership could change how fans interact with both sports and technology, making blockchain more accessible and engaging.

2. Solana

Solana (SOL) is currently navigating a volatile period, with its price hovering around $135. While SOL has shown strength in the DeFi sector, outpacing Ethereum in trading volume, it faces challenges, including market sentiment shifts and technical sell signals that could push its price down to $129. Despite these concerns, there's optimism around Solana due to reduced regulatory risks, including the SEC dropping its claim that SOL is an unregistered security. Analysts predict that if Solana can maintain key support levels, it could see a recovery, potentially rising to $155 by the second week of September.​

3. Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) has recently seen a significant price fluctuation, hovering around $20.81. The token experienced a major event on August 20, 2024, with the release of 9.54 million AVAX, valued at approximately $200 million, into circulation. This event marked the final major token unlock, which could influence the market's liquidity and price stability. Despite this, AVAX has shown signs of bullish momentum, with technical indicators suggesting a potential rally towards the $30 resistance level. However, market sentiment remains a crucial factor, and a downturn could push the price down to $16​.

4. Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) recently faced significant challenges, including a network outage that lasted nearly three hours due to overwhelming transaction volume caused by the DOGS memecoin launch. This incident led to a temporary halt in block production, impacting transaction processing across multiple platforms. Although the network has since recovered, the event highlighted vulnerabilities in TON's infrastructure. Additionally, the arrest of Telegram's founder, Pavel Durov, added to market uncertainties, causing a sharp 20% drop in TON's price. The situation was further complicated by Binance delaying a crucial network upgrade, leading to concerns about market stability​.

The Last Take

In conclusion, September offers promising opportunities for those looking to invest in top altcoins. BlockDAG’s strategic partnership with Borussia Dortmund stands out, potentially driving blockchain adoption through innovative fan engagement. Solana, despite facing some market volatility, shows resilience with strong DeFi performance and a favorable regulatory outlook, which could lead to a price rebound. Avalanche, with its recent token unlock, presents both risks and potential gains, especially if it can push past its resistance levels. Meanwhile, Toncoin faces challenges from network disruptions and regulatory uncertainties, but its recovery efforts could stabilize its future. Together, these altcoins represent key options for investors seeking significant returns in the evolving crypto landscape.

