Toncoin And DOGS Lead Market Losses Amid Market Weakness; Is There Hope With This New Token?

The crypto market is still in some disarray. The influential Bitcoin price is now closer to the $50,000 mark than the $60,000 mark. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s arrest has also affected the price trajectory of popular projects like Toncoin (TON) and Dogs (DOGS), which are now on a downtrend.
However, in the middle of the chaos is DTX Exchange (DTX), a new project gearing up to become one of the hottest projects in the market with its cutting-edge trading infrastructure and real-life utility. We will take a closer look at the three crypto projects and their fates and prospects!
TON Down Despite Binance’s Simple Earn Locked Product Addition
Generally, it has been a difficult few weeks for many crypto coins in the market, but Toncoin’s close affiliation with Telegram adds a different perspective to the coin’s decline in recent weeks.
Following the messaging platform’s CEO’s recent troubles with authorities, Toncoin’s reputation suffered a hit as investor trust was reduced considerably, which affected the coin’s price performance.
In recent crypto news, had added TON to its Simple Earn Locked Products, with many observers hoping such development could be a launchpad for a Toncoin redemption. However, TON has continued its downtrend, and experts now seem a bit more pessimistic about the price movement of the coin.
Per data from , Toncoin is trading at $4.69, down 42.92% from its current ATH set in mid-June. With the TON price at a weekly 11.94% loss and its Volume (24h) down by 56.06%, Toncoin might be stuck in the bearish waters for a few more weeks.
Party over for DOGS?
More often than not, new crypto projects make grand entries into the market only to quickly lose momentum. That looks more like the situation the DOGS project is in right now following its disappointing show in the crypto market lately after so much hype and fanfare.
DOGS initially gained massive traction with its massive airdrop and marketing efforts. The meme coin rode on strong community interest and the TON blockchain’s rising popularity to become one of the most sought-after coins in the market when it launched in August.
Sadly, all that fanfare has faded now as DOGS has suffered a change of fortune. While some analysts attribute this downturn to TON’s recent struggles, many believe DOGS’ lack of any serious real-life utility is the bane of its poor performance.
DOGS is currently priced at an 18.83% weekly loss at $0.0009922, according to CoinMarketCap, just 1.4% above its all-time low. With the arguments about whether DOGS is a potential pump-and-dump scheme still very much alive in crypto circles, the future of this meme coin is still very uncertain.
DTX Exchange Stands in the Gap for Blockchain Technology
While Toncoin is still stuck in the complicated situation caused by its close relationship with Telegram, and questions continue to be asked about DOGS’ sustainability, DTX Exchange is bracing to hit the crypto market with great utility and a re-imagination of the trading market and the project’s plans are detailed even down to the user experience.
The financial market and blockchain technology have evolved over the years, but not without some gaps in terms of transaction fees and limited trading instruments. The DTX project has set out to stand in this gap, and investors are already buying into its ideas.
One of the features of DTX that catches the eye is how it gives users accessibility across different parts of the world at any time.
With long-term relevance in mind, DTX Exchange adopts a scalable technical infrastructure that allows users to operate on the platform without glitches and at top performance.
Utilities to Drive DTX to the Moon
The DTX token will enjoy great traction as more people continue to adopt the DTX Exchange platform. DTX will have a wide range of utilities that will keep the native token in high demand in the long run.
The token is in Stage 3 of presale and priced at $0.06. Investors can start counting their gains even from the next stage of the presale, where the price would go up by over 33%.
Upon launch, experts believe DTX could spike by as high as 10,000% ($10,000 if you invest $100 now), judging by the potential interest the DTX exchange could generate among traders and investors.
