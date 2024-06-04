An accidental death benefit rider provides additional coverage if the policyholder dies due to an accident. This rider enhances the financial security of your family, especially if your lifestyle involves higher risks, such as frequent travel, hazardous work environments, or adventurous hobbies. In the event of an accidental death, this rider ensures that the beneficiaries receive an extra payout in addition to the standard death benefit. This additional amount can be crucial in covering unexpected expenses and providing extra financial stability during a challenging time.