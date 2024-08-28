Hub4Business

The Best Presale Cryptos To Buy Now For Maximum Returns

The market situation is improving daily, and now is the right time to invest before the imminent bull run. Can these coins secure the best returns?

Best Presale Cryptos To Buy
The crypto market has had a rough August, with many pessimistic predictions following the big market crash that happened at the beginning of the month.

However, the situation has brightened up and reminds us of how unpredictable crypto can be as all coins have recovered and are steadily pacing upwards.

Bitcoin is leading the rise with nearly 10% this week, followed by Ethereum with 3.8%, BNB with 6% and XRP with 5.4%

Can these coins lead to significant returns? Experts don’t think so.

They believe that the biggest potential lies in the meme coin market, especially in projects like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), The Meme Games ($MGMES) and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT).

Let’s check out the details.

Best Presales To Get In September 2024 – Quick Analysis.

First, let’s take a quick look at each coin.

  • Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Takes The Crypto World By Storm With Its New Blockchain

  • Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Already Has Impressive Fundraising Numbers Just Two Weeks Since Its ICO Launch

  • Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Combines Multichain Interoperability With Share2Earn Feature to Create an Ultimate Token

  • The Meme Games ($MGMES) – The “Official” Olympics Coins Offers Impressive Rewards For Winners of Its Mini Game

  • Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – Attracts Various Investors With Its Innovative Staking Option

  • Memereum ($MEME) – Allows Crypto Lending Through Its Platform

Best Presales To Get In September 2024 – Detailed Analysis.

Now, let’s get a detailed perspective of these projects.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Takes The Crypto World By Storm With Its New Blockchain

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is the world’s first meme coin with its own blockchain, and this is one of the main reasons for its success.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
This brand-new blockchain offers numerous advantages over Ethereum and is designed to be a better option for investors. It’s built as a layer-2 solution and improves on scalability, speed, transaction fees, and security.

The official website praises the new “Pepe Chain” blockchain as 100 times faster than Ethereum and is already making waves in the community as the potential “Pepe killer”.

Its ongoing presale phase has secured a whopping $10.8 million, which is a great achievement considering its slow start after the ICO.

You can purchase $PEPU for a cheap price of $0.008 which is considered a steal by many investors.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Already Has Impressive Fundraising Numbers Just Two Weeks Since Its ICO Launch

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) launched its ICO recently and is already showing impressive results. Over $760k has been raised, and at this pace, it will reach its first million milestone in no time.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
What makes this project special is that it allows for unified meme coin staking. This means that investors can put their top meme coins into the “MemeVault,” for which they’ll get $STARS tokens as rewards.

This option is the most interesting to investors as it offers 1891% APY rewards. Over 389 million coins are being staked right now, a testament to how much investors believe in $STARS staking.

To buy $STARS, you just need to connect your crypto wallet and use the website’s widget. There are no complicated procedures, making it easy for all traders to access the token.

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Combines Multi-chain Interoperability With Share2Earn Feature to Create an Ultimate Token

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) utilizes the popularity of the Shiba Inu character and enhances it with its technological improvements.

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)
This project has multiple blockchain interoperability, enabling seamless transitions between networks. As its name suggests, the main blockchain is Base; however, you can use Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche to purchase $DAWGZ.

The current price is $0.008173, which is a perfect opportunity to get an early head start as the presale ends in three days.

Additionally, this project has incorporated a Share2Earn feature, which allows all users who create and share Base Dawgz-related content to get additional token rewards.

The Meme Games ($MGMES) – The “Official” Olympics Coins Offers Impressive Rewards For Winners of Its Mini Game

The Meme Games ($MGMES) mimics the Olympic Games theme and has been named the “Official” coins for the 2024 Summer Olympics held in Paris.

Meme Games ($MGMES)
This comparison lies in the mini-game you can play by purchasing $MGMES. With each token purchase, you can choose between 5 iconic meme characters to compete in the 169-meter dash.

The winner is rewarded with a 25% token multiplier. However, do not despair if you fail to do so, as this isn’t a one-time chance. With each token bought you get to race all over again.

The ongoing presale has raised $400k so far; however, the hype surrounding this project suggests fundraising could reach a couple of million dollars by the end of it.

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – Attracts Various Investors With Its Innovative Staking Option

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) is the latest meme coin to emerge and is expected to take over the market once it is released.

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)
This project features an impressive staking mechanism. Its mechanism displays a visual representation of how big your stake is through a cactus that grows the same way your tokens grow.

For all who choose this option, there is a lucrative reward of 904% APY rewards; however, as more traders stake their $SHIBASHOOT tokens, the reward will get less..

The presale has reached over $1 million in sales, and the current price of $0.02 will only rise as it has a phased structure, with each new one having a slight increase.

Memereum ($MEME) – Allows Crypto Lending Through Its Platform

Memereum ($MEME) introduces an innovative approach to safeguarding crypto assets and fiat currencies through blockchain insurance, protecting against potential losses and inflation.

This platform goes beyond standard offerings by integrating an insured decentralized exchange, allowing users to trade tokens and swap collectibles securely and confidently.

One of the standout perks for Memereum users is the opportunity to receive a limited edition NFT, granted to those who hold 10,000 or more $MEME tokens. This exclusive NFT adds value to the user’s portfolio and marks a unique entry point into the Memereum ecosystem.

Currently, Memereum tokens are available at $0.055 each, providing a promising investment opportunity for those looking to get in early.

The Verdict

As the crypto market shows more signs of stability and solid recovery, investors are hyped about the next big tokens that could deliver significant returns.

Even though more traditional coins show bullish trading trends, experts believe traders should look into the meme coin market.

They believe that the new Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), The Meme Games ($MGMES), and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) all have the potential to 100x your investment post-launch.

Make sure to buy them while they’re still cheap!

