The 5 Top Solana-Based Tokens To Buy As Asset Manager 3iQ Aims To Launch First North American Solana ETP

Discover the top 5 Solana-based tokens to buy as asset manager 3iQ prepares to launch the first-ever North American Solana ETP

Recently, asset manager 3iQ announced that it has submitted a preliminary prospectus for The Solana Fund, which aims to become the first North American Solana ETP. This shows that the world is starting to understand the immense potential of Solana's blockchain technology and growing ecosystem. Today, we will explore the five best cryptos based on Solana.

The Top 5 Cryptocurrencies in the Solana Ecosystem

Our analysts have listed the best Solana-based coins that could see tremendous growth soon. Here they are:

  1. Angry Pepe Fork (APORK): A Stage 1 presale star that could become the next 100x crypto in 2024.

  2. Chainlink (LINK): A well-established cryptocurrency trading in the green.

  3. Render (RNDR): One of the top crypto coins, thanks to its performance.

  4. Bonk (BONK): Another Solana-based coin showing bullish signs.

  5. Jupiter (JUP): A powerful force in the Solana ecosystem.

Let's go over what makes all of these cryptocurrencies so desirable.

1. Angry Pepe Fork (APORK)

First on our top crypto coins list is Angry Pepe Fork (APORK), a presale sensation. So far, this rookie has raised over $160K and projections indicate that it could cross the $250K mark by the end of this week. People are interested in what Angry Pepe Fork has to offer.

APORK will transform the meme-based crypto space industry by providing real-world use cases and profit-making abilities. Different from other coins, APORK introduces a new system called "conquer-to-earn." This lets people team up to conquer zombie projects on the blockchain, hence earning APORK tokens, among other prizes.

The staking portal is one feature that makes APORK outstanding; even during the presale, traders can stake their tokens. Stake periods are 30, 60 or 90 days, with higher returns coming from longer periods, which makes it profitable in the long term.

Currently, at $0.014 in Stage 1 of its presale, the APORK value will rise as the presale gains traction. Market analysts hint a potential 50x surge may come once a Tier-1 CEX lists APORK in Q3 of 2024. Given all these factors, APORK is the best cryptocurrency to buy now for fast and big returns.

2. Chainlink (LINK)

Second on our best cryptos list is Chainlink (LINK). According to CoinMarketCap data, the Chainlink price has increased over 160% in the past year alone. Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe also remains bullish. In his X post, he states that the bottom for LINK will be created in May or June and a potential 150% rally in the second half of 2024 may occur.

The technical analysis for the Chainlink crypto supports this claim. For example, LINK is now trading above its 100 and 200-day EMAs while having nine technical indicators in the green. Thus, in their Chainlink price predictions, market analysts predict a rise to $22 before the end of Q2 of 2024. This makes LINK a good crypto to buy.

3. Render (RNDR)

Next, we will mention Render (RNDR), a Solana-based token on an uptrend. CoinMarketCap data shows that over the past 12 months, the Render price surged nearly 250%. Analyst Crypto Rover also made a bold statement concerning this crypto. According to his X post, RNDR may reach $940 in 2025.

From a technical analysis perspective, the future of the Render crypto also appears bright. Notably, eight technical indicators are in the buy zone while RNDR trades above its 50- and 100-day EMAs. As a result, experts have a new Render price prediction. They forecast a surge to $12 will occur within Q2 of 2024.

4. Bonk (BONK)

Our analysts have placed Bonk (BONK) in the second to last place. This Solana-based meme currency has been making headlines recently. For instance, Bitstamp announced that it had listed the Bonk coin. This move makes it easier for traders to buy BONK, which may trigger a bullish rally soon.

The value of Bonk has surged over 5,800% since the beginning of this year alone. Bonk is now being traded higher than its 50-day EMA and shows nine technical indicators in the buy zone. All these positive Bonk news and signals have made experts predict that BONK may trade at $0.000033 by the close of Q2 2024.

5. Jupiter (JUP)

Last, we will talk about Jupiter (JUP) - another Solana-based crypto in the limelight. Recently, the founder of Jupiter Meow proposed a new 30% JUP token burn. This move aims to increase the Jupiter community's activity, reduce emission levels and streamline tokenomics. The community is supporting this Jupiter news.

Jupiter's crypto value movement has sunk over 50% on the YTD chart. However, technical analysis paints a brighter picture. Notably, six technical indicators are in the buy zone. Thus, market analysts claim that JUP is a good crypto to buy as its value could reach $1.30 before the end of Q2 2024.

Closing Remarks on the Best Cryptos To Invest In

As 3iQ looks to launch the first North American Solana ETP, Solana-based cryptos are bound to surge. While Chainlink, Render, Bonk and Jupiter may all soar, Angry Pepe Fork has an advantage - a lower market cap than its peers. Therefore, it will surge faster than all these Solana-based coins. To buy the best crypto, follow the link below and obtain a 10% bonus.

