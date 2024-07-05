Hub4Business

Sting Operations On Private London Healthcare Companies

Innocent Healthcare providers who are genuine sponsors in the UK being caught in the cross fire and essentially get stung as they’re at the end of the line

Sting Operations On Private London Healthcare Companies
info_icon

India Police and Ministers are aware and have many cases from fraudulent India visa agents who sell the UK dream to people

Charging anywhere between £20-30k

Innocent Healthcare providers who are genuine sponsors in the UK being caught in the cross fire and essentially get stung as they’re at the end of the line

Moreover there are cases where the dodgy India agent appoints a ring leader to lead a group of recruits who are all sent to the UK together with the intention of a huge calculated sting operation

The recruits are too highly qualified for the work visa they come on and on the face of it refuse to do the work. Later suing the company for not providing work and in cases where the company has to dismiss, they are then sued for unfair dismissal (All the while still seeking out black money cash in hand Jobs wherever they please)

An example of this is the infamous Sejal Christian from Surat, Gujurat who sent a ring leader by the name Kirankumar Benjamin Rathod via a UK agent Nazia Vohra to Clinica Private Healthcare. As a result Clinica renowned for its patient centric love and care over the decades has been a victim of this sting operation, who only came to know about Sejal Christian when the damage was done.

Since then Clinica has been made aware of many other tier 2 sponsor healthcare providers who have been stung by the same agent in the same way.

Sejal has been arrested many times in this regard but still continues to use the lowlife likes of kirankumar Benjamin Rathod for her dirty work, making him a healthy sum in between (a lot higher than he paid to start with )

Uk employment tribunal courts are non the wiser to such operations, nor are the judges well versed in immigration law, which has resulted in the unfair judgements towards the companies, exonerating the corrupt recruit from all blame

Meanwhile corrupt immigration solicitors are exploiting this fact and using the situation as leverage to make dirty money from the recruits at the expense of the companies survival, Sarmila Bose from the work rights department is renowned for such work and a disgrace to the trade.

Such outcomes can destroy all the decades worth of dedication devotion and sacrifices involved in building up a legacy for these innocent sponsoring healthcare companies

It is essential that the world is made aware of such exploitation and defamation which is leading to much havoc in society across the world giving ideas to others to do the same and defaming a prestigious companies like Clinica Private Healthcare publicly

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women Highlights, 1st T20I: IND-W Lose By 12 Runs Despite Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics At Chepauk
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 1st T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. Dindigul Dragons Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch DD Vs TGC Match 2
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Eyes Opening Slot Left Vacant By Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Panama Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Euro 2024: Veteran Belgium Defender Jan Vertonghen Retires After Red Devils' Exit
  3. 'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy
  4. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Exclusive Interview: Hem Mishra on Life, Activism, and Prison
  2. West Bengal: IAF Successfully Difuses Undetonated Bomb From World War II Found In Jhargram
  3. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  4. Shiv Sena Punjab Leader Attacked With Swords On Busy Road, Now In 'Serious' Condition
  5. Bengal: Speaker Administering Oath To TMC MLAs Sparks Row As Governor Bose Calls It 'Unconstitutional'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  5. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
World News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  5. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Germany Start Their UEFA Euro Quarter-Final Tie Against Spain; Wimbledon Action Continues