Staking Cryptos Taking The Stage In 2024 - Meme Coins With The Highest Rewards

The crypto market is showing steady signs of recovery from the big crash – these coins have enormous return potential

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)
The market finally bounced back from Monday's big crash and is on a great pace to recover its previous bullish state. Even though all coins are trading in red, the difference between prices is getting lower daily.

Bitcoin's price is hovering around the $60k mark, a mere 5% decrease from the week before. Solana's price is now at a 3.8% decrease; XRP has recovered and is surging way over 5%.

This makes investors confident that now is the right time to invest before the long-overdue bull market. That’s why they are listening to expert advice regarding the new Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and The Meme Games ($MGMES) as they are the most promising tokens.

Let’s check out the details.

Best Coins to Buy in August 2024 – Quick Review

First, let’s see what these coins are all about.

  • Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Takes the Crypto World By Storm With Its New Blockchain

  • Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Latest Meme Coin That Captilazies On Its Multi-chain Capabilities

  • PlayDoge ($PLAY) – Dog-themed Token With a Unique P2E Mobile Game

  • Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – Combines Cowboys and Crypto For A Project With 100x Return Potential

  • The Meme Games ($MGMES) – “Official” Meme Coin of the Olympics Featuring a Fun and Lucrative Mini Game

  • Memereum ($MEME) – World’s First Platform That Enables Crypto Lending

Best Coins to Buy in August 2024 – Detailed Analysis

Now, let’s go into the specifics of each project.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Takes the Crypto World By Storm With Its New Blockchain

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is the latest meme coin looking to capitalize on the popularity of Pepe memes. Unlike its predecessor, this project comes with an all-new blockchain named the “Pepe Chain.” This technological feat is a first in crypto, as no meme coin has had its own network designed.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
The Pepe Chain brought significant changes and improvements to Ethereum's problems. First, its layer-2 design enables massive scalability fixes, as this structure has enormous speed increases and much higher volume capacity.

Another standout feature is its lower transaction fees, which are crucial in the current market situation. This enables more investors to join this project, especially new ones just starting.

All of this combined has made $8 million in the ongoing presale phase, with some speculating it could go over $10 million before it ends.

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Latest Meme Coin That Captilazies On Its Multi-chain Capabilities

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) will take over the market once it releases due to its multiple blockchain interoperability. This project's goal is to attract as many investors as possible, as it enables trading with five networks: Base, Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche.

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)
This approach has had a massive impact on the fundraising. More than $2.85 million has been raised, and the current price of $0.007414 per $DAWGZ is considered a bargain by many.

Additionally, the project also has an innovative Share2Earn mechanism designed to boost marketing and community engagement. Users who create and share Base Dawgz-related content will get additional $DAWGZ tokens as rewards. The total allocation for this feature is 5%, which makes this a lucrative reward.

PlayDoge ($PLAY) – Dog-themed Token With a Unique P2E Mobile Game

PlayDoge ($PLAY) is a real threat to the Play2Earn sector with its new mobile game, which will be released after the presale.

The game is a remake of the legendary Tamagotchi Pets, which sold over 90 million copies worldwide. This new version brings updated graphics and resolutions but keeps the original concept.

PlayDoge ($PLAY)
You have to take care of your virtual companion regularly. Failing to do so, your pet will run away or, even worse, die. However, for all completed activities, you will get $PLAY tokens. There is also a leaderboard system where players with the most XP (experience points) get additional token rewards.

The presale is structured in phases – 40 to be specific. Each new phase has a slight price increase; the next one is just in one day. Sales have reached over $6 million for this project.

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – Combines Cowboys and Crypto For A Project With 100x Return Potential

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) is the freshest project to emerge with its Wild West theme. The presale has raised nearly $900k and is nearing its first million milestone.

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)
The reason for this big success is the Shiba Sharpshooter mobile game, available on Google Play Store and IOS App Store. This P2E game mimics the cowboy duels of that era, and you get to compete with various outlaws and earn $SHIBASHOOT tokens.

Also, well-structured tokenomics played a factor in the success. Out of the 2.2 billion tokens, 35% are dedicated to the presale, 20% to staking, 20% to marketing, 10% to liquidity, 10% to project funds, and 5% to Rootin’ Tootin’ Shooter Fund.

Investors who choose to stake their tokens will receive over 1072% APY rewards, making this option exceptionally lucrative.

The Meme Games ($MGMES) – “Official” Meme Coin of the Olympics Featuring a Fun and Lucrative Mini Game

The Meme Games ($MGMES) presents itself as the “Official” Meme Coin of the 2024 Summer Olympics, happening in France.

The Meme Games ($MGMES)
This title is quite evident because the theme revolves around the Olympics. Also, you get to compete in a 169-meter dash with iconic meme characters—Dogecoin, Pepe, Dogwifhat, Brett, or Turbo.

The race starts once you purchase the $MGMES token, and the winner gets a 25% token multiplier. There is an equal chance of winning for everyone, and if you don’t manage to do it on the first try, each token purchase starts the race again.

More than $350k has been accumulated in the presale; however, expectations are high for this token, so keep an eye on it as it has 100x return potential.

Memereum ($MEME) – World’s First Platform That Enables Crypto Lending

Memereum ($MEME) provides a unique solution for safeguarding crypto assets and fiat currencies through innovative blockchain insurance. This protection mitigates risks such as loss and inflation, offering users peace of mind in a volatile market.

In addition to this insurance service, it operates a decentralized exchange that allows for the secure trading of tokens and collectibles, ensuring that transactions are safe and transparent.

Currently, Memereum tokens are available at $0.048 each, making them an accessible option for those looking to enter the market.

The Verdict

As the market finally enters recovery mode from the crash, investors are eager to find the next big token that will help them recover all their losses.

It’s no surprise that they are turning to the presales as a great entry point for the potential surges that they may have.

Top market experts are saying that Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and The Meme Games ($MGMES) have the biggest potential and could skyrocket your portfolios post-launch.

With all their benefits, they are a must-have for all traders looking to make it big.

