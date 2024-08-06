Stake, Predict, And Win: The Exciting World Of Billion Dollar Jackpot

What Does Billion Dollar Jackpot Offer?

Billion Dollar Jackpot (BDJ) improves the Formula 1 experience for fans and crypto enthusiasts.

It allows users to predict race outcomes using blockchain technology. This allows the users to participate and compete in the race outcomes.

Users can predict the top 10 finishing positions in races. Participants can also compete with others worldwide, and earn rewards for accurate predictions.

F1 Prediction Markets

BDJ's F1 prediction markets are a key feature. This allows users to engage with the sport by predicting race outcomes. Users can guess the top 10 finishing positions in any race, competing with fans globally.

Successful predictions earn rewards and a spot on the leaderboard.

BDJ Staking Rewards

BDJ also offers a platform for buying and staking BDJ tokens. Users can visit the BDJ website, connect their wallets, and buy BDJ tokens using various cryptos like ETH, USDT, or even a bank card. The website supports Wallet Connect, Best Wallet, MetaMask, and Coinbase wallets.

While users can buy BDJ tokens with BNB, this method does not qualify for the 5000%+ staking rewards.

For maximum returns, purchasing BDJ with Ethereum is recommended. Over 7 million BDJ tokens have been staked so far, with rewards of 142.69 BDJ tokens per ETH block. Users can track their rewards in real-time through the staking dashboard.

Tokenomics of BDJ

BDJ has a structured tokenomics model to support growth. The total supply of BDJ tokens is 2.5 billion. Here's how the tokens are allocated: