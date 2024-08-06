Hub4Business

Stake, Predict, And Win: The Exciting World Of Billion Dollar Jackpot

Billion Dollar Jackpot allows users to stake, predict and win free rewards. Here’s how the platform lets you do that.

For those who love racing, there's a new way to enjoy it while combining it with cryptocurrency. Billion Dollar Jackpot (BDJ) combines racing with blockchain technology.

With this, BDJ is offering an experience that mixes the excitement of racing with crypto rewards.

What Does Billion Dollar Jackpot Offer?

Billion Dollar Jackpot (BDJ) improves the Formula 1 experience for fans and crypto enthusiasts.

It allows users to predict race outcomes using blockchain technology. This allows the users to participate and compete in the race outcomes.

Users can predict the top 10 finishing positions in races. Participants can also compete with others worldwide, and earn rewards for accurate predictions.

F1 Prediction Markets

BDJ's F1 prediction markets are a key feature. This allows users to engage with the sport by predicting race outcomes. Users can guess the top 10 finishing positions in any race, competing with fans globally.

Successful predictions earn rewards and a spot on the leaderboard.

BDJ Staking Rewards

BDJ also offers a platform for buying and staking BDJ tokens. Users can visit the BDJ website, connect their wallets, and buy BDJ tokens using various cryptos like ETH, USDT, or even a bank card. The website supports Wallet Connect, Best Wallet, MetaMask, and Coinbase wallets.

While users can buy BDJ tokens with BNB, this method does not qualify for the 5000%+ staking rewards.

For maximum returns, purchasing BDJ with Ethereum is recommended. Over 7 million BDJ tokens have been staked so far, with rewards of 142.69 BDJ tokens per ETH block. Users can track their rewards in real-time through the staking dashboard.

Tokenomics of BDJ

BDJ has a structured tokenomics model to support growth. The total supply of BDJ tokens is 2.5 billion. Here's how the tokens are allocated:

  • Presale: 40% (1,000,000,000 tokens)

  • Staking Rewards: 20% (500,000,000 tokens)

  • Development: 10% (250,000,000 tokens)

  • Liquidity: 10% (250,000,000 tokens)

  • Marketing: 10% (250,000,000 tokens)

  • Ecosystem Advancements: 10% (250,000,000 tokens)

How to Buy and Stake BDJ Tokens?

Participating in the BDJ presale is easy. Users can buy BDJ tokens using ETH, BNB, USDT, or bank cards by connecting their MetaMask or Coinbase wallets to the BDJ website. The presale offers early access to BDJ tokens at a discounted price.

Staking BDJ tokens is a great way to earn rewards. After buying BDJ tokens in the presale, users can stake their tokens and start earning. The staking period locks tokens for seven days from the claim activation date, allowing users to earn high rewards.

Users can track their rewards through the dashboard. The team will announce when users can claim their BDJ tokens, so follow the project’s official social media accounts for updates.

Future Plans of Billion Dollar Jackpot

BDJ has a clear roadmap for future development:

Phase 1: ICO Launch and Community Building

The project is currently in the presale phase, focusing on building a strong community.

Phase 2: Token Generation Event (TGE) and Exchange Listings

After the ICO, the project will distribute BDJ tokens to presale participants and get listed on centralized exchanges (CEXs).

Phase 3: Platform Launch and User Feedback

The third phase involves launching the BDJ platform and collecting user feedback. This phase includes the introduction of F1 prediction markets.

Phase 4: End-of-Season Jackpot Event

In this phase, BDJ will host its first end-of-season jackpot event, rewarding top performers with prizes.

Phase 5: Market Expansion and Diversification

The final phase involves expanding to additional sports markets. This allows users to make predictions and earn rewards across more sports.

With its focus on combining racing with blockchain technology, BDJ is doing things differently. The project has raised over $150,000 so far in the ongoing crypto presale.

Join the Billion Dollar Jackpot (BDJ) Community

