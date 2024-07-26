Hub4Business

Solana’s Surge & Dogecoin’s Ascent; BlockDAG’s X1 Miner Transforms Mobile Mining With Passive Income Opportunities

Dive into BlockDAG’s X1 Miner app for groundbreaking mining with up to $600 daily earnings. Get updates on Dogecoin and Solana prices.

BlockDAG
BlockDAG
info_icon

The cryptocurrency landscape recently witnessed a 13% rise in Solana’s (SOL) value, propelled by expectations of a future Solana ETF. Concurrently, Dogecoin is gaining traction, with predictions placing its value at $1 by 2029, although it currently hovers around $0.20.

BlockDAG’s X1 Miner app revolutionizes mobile crypto mining in this evolving market. At its debut, the app enables users to make up to $1 daily with minimal input. With sales exceeding 9666 units and presale funds topping $61 million, BlockDAG solidifies its position as a prime investment within the bullish crypto arena.

Solana (SOL) Pricing: Insights into the Recent 13% Spike

Solana has recently marked a significant upturn, escalating over 13% in a week to a current price of $160.94. This jump is fueled by speculations from Bloomberg ETF expert Eric Balchunas about an upcoming Ethereum ETF potentially paving the way for a Solana-based ETF.

Technically, SOL exhibits a pattern of increasing peaks and troughs, forming an upward trend on the 4-hour chart. This bullish trend pushed SOL beyond a $157.65 resistance, though a dip below this mark might send it down to $146.40, amid negative cues from MACD and RSI indicators.

Buy Blockdag
info_icon

Dogecoin Price Outlook: Will it Reach $0.3751?

Dogecoin is capturing headlines with its price projections. With its current rate at about $0.20, it struggles to surpass this level. Analysts see a possible high of $0.3751 by late 2024, with a chance to climb to $1 by 2029.

Dogecoin
info_icon

Dogecoin’s path remains turbulent, swayed by broader market dynamics and external influences like regulatory updates or endorsements by high-profile figures. In 2024, if the bullish scenario unfolds, DOGE could challenge the $0.12730 resistance and might ascend to $0.155. In contrast, a downward trend could pull it to $0.101.

Mining Simplified! Maximize Income with BDAG’s X1 App

BlockDAG’s X1 Miner app distinguishes itself as an innovative force in crypto mining. Available via the Apple store and merely 50 MB, the app facilitates the mining of up to 20 BDAG coins daily from mobile devices. With potential daily earnings of $600 by 2030 when BDAG reaches a forecasted price of $30, this app offers substantial income prospects.

Its user-friendly design and energy-efficient operation ensure that mining doesn't deplete phone batteries. The app also encourages daily user interaction with a feature that boosts mining rates every 24 hours.

The X1 Miner app promotes a community-centric model where referrals enhance mining rates, helping both new and referring users increase their earnings. This referral mechanic has played a crucial role in the app’s adoption, evidenced by over 9666 miner sales. A competitive leaderboard displaying top earners also motivates users, adding an element of competition.

Blockdag
info_icon

Moreover, the overwhelming response to BlockDAG’s presale, which accrued $61 million from over 12.3 billion BDAG coins and an additional $3.9 million from miner sales, underscores its mining technology's investor confidence and potential.

Conclusion

BlockDAG’s X1 Miner app is a game-changer in mobile mining. With features designed for optimal battery preservation, daily interactive boosts, and a strong referral system, it provides a lucrative chance to earn up to $600 daily by 2030. As Solana and Dogecoin continue to draw attention with their price shifts, BlockDAG’s X1 Miner offers an attractive, innovative investment opportunity.

Buy Blockdag
info_icon

Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Dominant Harmanpreet & Co Eye Another Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet & Co Bowl First
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I Preview: New Chapter Of SKY And Gambhir Begins As India Eye Dominance Against Sri Lanka
  4. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav On 'Special' Relationship With Gautam Gambhir
  5. England Veteran Jonny Bairstow Sets Sights On Swift Test Return
Football News
  1. Football at Paris Olympics: Hayes Seeking To Solve 'Easy Fixes' Following United States Win
  2. Spain Women Trump Japan 2-1 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  3. Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  4. Drone Spying Scandal: Canada Olympic Panel Removes Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman
  5. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  3. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nipah Virus: Kerala On High Alert Amid Fresh Outbreak; Travel Advisory Issued
  2. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  3. Parts Of Maharashtra's Pune Paralysed After Heavy Rains
  4. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  5. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 Updates: 'Masters Of Terror Can Hear My Voice Directly', Says PM Modi In Ladakh
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya
  2. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  3. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  4. Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Reveals Raha Reminds Her Of Alia Bhatt And Rishi Kapoor
  5. Dilip Kumar's Pali Hill House Becomes Luxury Apartments, Triplex Sold For Rs 172 Crore
US News
  1. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  2. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  3. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
  4. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
  5. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
World News
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Sri Lanka: Presidential Election To Be Held On September 21
  3. Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, One Of World's Biggest Drug Lords, Arrested; El Chapo's Son Also Held
  4. Heavy Rain In Northern Japan Triggers Floods, Landslides, Forcing Hundreds To Take Shelter
  5. Brazil Apologizes For Post-WWII Persecution Of Japanese Immigrants
Latest Stories
  1. Kargil War 1999: A Timeline Of Events Leading To Victory
  2. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  3. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  4. Sri Lanka: Presidential Election To Be Held On September 21
  5. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 Updates: 'Masters Of Terror Can Hear My Voice Directly', Says PM Modi In Ladakh
  6. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  7. Mumbai Spa Murder: Cops Make Arrest Based On Names Of 'Enemies' Tattooed On Victim's Body
  8. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya