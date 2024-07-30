Solana Price Prediction: Top Analyst Predicts 900% Surge Soon!

Solana ($SOL) Price Prediction 2024: Could $SOL See a 900% Surge Soon?

During the last two weeks, Solana ($SOL) has increased in value by around 30%, which "convinced" many investors to put this well-known crypto in their crypto portfolio. Users' interest in investing in $SOL was further fueled by the recent statement of one of the top analysts, Ali Martinez, who shared his opinion with the audience that $SOL is ready for an up to 900% surge.