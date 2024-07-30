Solana Price Prediction: Top Analyst Predicts 900% Surge Soon!

The crypto community's interest in one of the most famous cryptocurrencies, Solana ($SOL), has noticed a noticeable increase. This increased interest was fueled by the fact that $SOL recorded a nice increase in value during the last two weeks. However, what "heated" investors' interest in $SOL, even more, is that one of the top analysts, Ali Martinez, predicted that this well-known crypto could soon experience up to a 900% surge.
Judging by the predictions of numerous crypto analysts, Solana ($SOL) is not the only coin set for massive gains. Crypto analysts are also very optimistic about the future of several much younger coins such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), The Meme Games ($MGMES), Wiener AI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ).
Let's look at the Solana ($SOL) price prediction and find out if you should put this well-known coin in your crypto portfolio or if choosing one of the young presale coins would be wiser.
Solana ($SOL) Price Prediction 2024: Could $SOL See a 900% Surge Soon?
During the last two weeks, Solana ($SOL) has increased in value by around 30%, which "convinced" many investors to put this well-known crypto in their crypto portfolio. Users' interest in investing in $SOL was further fueled by the recent statement of one of the top analysts, Ali Martinez, who shared his opinion with the audience that $SOL is ready for an up to 900% surge.
$SOL also increased in value during the last week, but to a much lesser extent, so this is exactly why crypto investors are now wondering how realistic the scenario that Ali Martinez is talking about is.
To find out that, it would be good to take a look at the
|
MONTH
|
MINIMUM PRICE
|
MAXIMUM PRICE
|
AUGUST
|
$170.02
|
$209.29
|
SEPTEMBER
|
$145.39
|
$203.47
|
OCTOBER
|
$142.43
|
$153.86
|
NOVEMBER
|
$142.58
|
$197.86
|
DECEMBER
|
$159.38
|
$207.33
As you can see, the available price predictions suggest that $SOL has a high chance of moving from its current value of $185. Nevertheless, it seems that this established crypto, at least during 2024, will record significantly weaker results than those predicted by Ali Martinez.
But even though $SOL shows little chance for explosive growth in value, some young coins seem poised for massive gains. Let's see which coins are ready to surpass $SOL and explode in 2024!
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Could Outperform Solana ($SOL)!
One of the coins that, judging by the results so far, could achieve much better results than Solana ($SOL) in 2024 is Pepe Unchained ($PEPU).
This young Layer 2 meme coin has charmed the entire crypto community since the very start of its presale because it brings "better speed, better gains, and the same delicious Pepe flavor." Inspired by one of the most popular and successful meme coins, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) removes all the shortcomings of the original $PEPE coin and brings users greater speed, lower fees, and the opportunity to win great staking rewards.
According to experts, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) could achieve up to 100x gains, so joining this hot presale (which raised over $6 million) seems like a great idea!
The Meme Games ($MGMES) Is One of the Best Solana ($SOL) Alternatives!
The meme coin that will be your ticket to the Official Meme Coin Olympics 2024, The Meme Games ($MGMES), is one of the best Solana ($SOL) alternatives.
Many investors prefer $MGMES over $SOL, not only because this young coin shows the chances of exploding after the presale and achieving between 50 and 100x gains but also because of its many other features.
With The Meme Games ($MGMES), users can have fun and express their fan spirit. After buying $MGMES tokens, you, as a user, can enter the Official Meme Coin Olympics 2024 and support and cheer for your favorite meme athlete. Opt for Dogecoin, DogWifHat, Pepe, Brett, or Turbo, and if your favorite wins and takes the gold, you will receive great rewards: a 25% bonus on your token purchase.
At the Official Meme Coin Olympics 2024, you will enjoy having fun and potentially win great and valuable prizes! So hurry up and join The Meme Games ($MGMES) presale while the price of this fantastic token is only $0.0091.
Many Investors Prefer Wiener AI ($WAI) Over Solana ($SOL)!
More and more investors prefer Wiener AI ($WAI) over Solana ($SOL), primarily because of the benefits that owning this young AI meme coin brings.
The Wiener AI ($WAI) Sausage Army community is growing daily primarily because this young meme coin provides real utility to users. All those who own the native $WAI token will have the opportunity not only to make passive income from investing in this high-potential coin but also to potentially make a significant return on investment after, as predicted, this coin explodes in price.
The most significant benefit that $WAI investors will experience is the opportunity to use the Wiener AI Trading Bot, which will help them in their further crypto-related actions. Using powerful artificial intelligence, this AI Trading Bot will serve the users as a highly useful "cyber assistant" and raise their entire crypto experience to the highest possible level!
It's clear that the Wiener AI ($WAI) presale exploded and raised more than an impressive $8 million for a good reason! So hurry up and grab this powerful and beneficial meme coin while you can still get it at a presale price of only $0.00073. Act fast because the presale ends in just a few days!
PlayDoge ($PLAY): A Nostalgic and Unique Meme Coin That Could Explode Soon!
In 2024, Solana ($SOL) may not be able to achieve explosive value growth, as predicted by Ali Martinez, but one young meme coin is set for such good results.
PlayDoge ($PLAY), a meme coin that evokes nostalgia and brings back the virtual pet concept, is one of the meme coins around which there is massive hype. Experts believe that $PLAY, primarily thanks to its uniqueness and the fact that it offers the best P2E Doge companion game and the chance to win fantastic prizes, will shine immediately after completing the presale.
Over $5.8 million raised so far is a clear sign that users also have high hopes for this meme coin's future and believe that PlayDoge ($PLAY) is a ! Get this meme coin while the price is only $0.00523!
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT): A Young Meme Coin With Great Potential for Value Growth!
A young Wild-West-inspired meme coin shows excellent potential for value growth: Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT). Owning $SHIBASHOOT tokens will give you the opportunity to step into a picturesque and interesting environment inspired by the Wild West and spend time in the beautiful Shiba Gulch town, investing tokens, creating memes, and participating in fantastic challenges that can bring you numerous rewards.
Together with Marshal Shiba and the Sharpshooters, you can have fun around the campfire sharing your crypto-related experiences. The Lucky Lasso Lottery offers fantastic prizes, and what is also very attractive to users is the possibility of token staking through Cactus Staking.
Join this hot presale immediately and get $SHIBASHOOT at a fantastic price of only $0.0197 per token!
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ): A Young Share-2-Earn Meme Coin You Shouldn’t Miss!
One of the newest Base meme coins, Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), is a meme coin you shouldn't miss! $DAWGZ already seems like an excellent long-term investment option for many reasons.
$DAWGZ is one of the few multi-chain meme coins that operates on several blockchains: ETH, SOL, BSC, and AVAX. That is undoubtedly one of the main factors that caused such significant interest among investors.
However, the fact that this meme coin brings a fantastic share-2-earn concept had an equally significant influence on the success of the Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) presale. Through this share-2-earn feature, Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) investors can win fantastic prizes, and all they have to do is spread the word, i.e., share Base Dawgz content on social networks.
The project's mentioned features helped the Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) presale raise more than $2.7 million in a very short time. Experts' predictions that $DAWGZ could become one of the most successful meme coins in 2024 is another reason to join this presale ASAP and grab this meme coin for only $0.006725!
Conclusion
Ali Martinez, one of the top crypto analysts, is highly optimistic about the future of Solana ($SOL). He believes that $SOL could experience a 900% surge soon, but from the available price predictions, it is concluded that $SOL will not achieve such a massive increase in value.
Several young presale coins show much higher chances for massive price pumps. So, suppose you've been looking for high-potential coins that could explode and potentially bring you a significant return on your investment. In that case, it seems it would be wise to put $SOL aside and focus your attention and funds on Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), The Meme Games ($MGMES), Wiener AI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)!