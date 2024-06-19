Shiba Inu Still Losing Value - New Dog-Themed Memes Reach Significant Presale Milestones

Shiba Inu has declined 18.8% since the start of June, with 15.3% in the last 7 days.
This trend worries investors as they all had high hopes for dog-themed coins in the following weeks. However, all of them are on a declining path as Dogecoin is trading at 11.4% in the past week, Bonk at 20.5%, and Dogwifhat a staggering 25.7%.
Also, other major coins on the market are showing similar trading patterns signalizing a potential total bear market for crypto in the following weeks
However, you can still make profits with the dog-themed type of tokens. In fact, many top analysts are saying that PlayDoge ($PLAY), WienerAI ($WAI), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) have big potential for 100x returns.
Let’s check them out below.
Shiba Inu Faces Security Issues as the Bear Market is in Full Swing – These New Presales Could Save the Day
Shiba Inu has experienced a noticeable price drop over the past week, trading in the red for the last seven days. This decline reflects a broader downturn in the cryptocurrency market, impacting many digital currencies, including Shiba Inu.
One significant factor contributing to this trend is the decrease in SHIB's trading volume, which suggests reduced market activity and waning interest.
What’s more, large transfers of SHIB tokens by whale accounts have been observed. These movements often hint at potential sell-offs, further driving the price down.
Additionally, there has been a rise in fraudulent websites impersonating the official Shiba Inu site, aiming to steal users' funds. These scams add to the uncertainty and contribute to the volatility in SHIB's price.
Despite these challenges, dog-themed coins still hold substantial profit potential. New projects like PlayDoge ($PLAY), WienerAI ($WAI), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) are emerging and worth exploring.
Let's dive into the details below to understand these developments better.
PlayDoge ($PLAY) is The Latest Dog-Themed Project That Capitalizes on the Play2Earn Model
PlayDoge ($PLAY) is the newest presale project that’s taking a fresh spin on the classic Tamagotchi pets with a dog-themed mobile game. This game will launch after the presale ends, and it’s all set to hit us right in the nostalgia.
Back in the 90s, Tamagotchi sold over 90 million copies, so there’s a lot of excitement about this modern version. Just like the original, you’ll need to care for your virtual pet by feeding it and playing with it regularly. Neglect it, and it might run away or even die.
By taking care of your pet, you’ll earn $PLAY tokens. Plus, if you make it to the top of the leaderboards, you’ll get extra tokens, making the game even more competitive and engaging.
You can grab tokens now at $0.00507 each. But don’t wait too long—the next price bump is just $400k away. The presale has already pulled in $4.2 million, showing just how much buzz this project is generating.
PlayDoge aims to create a strong community of dedicated players who enjoy both the nostalgia and the new gameplay elements. With its unique blend of old-school charm and modern features, PlayDoge has the potential to be a big hit in the mobile gaming world.
WienerAI ($WAI) Utilizes Artificial Intelligence to Additionally Boost the Already Promising Presale
WienerAI ($WAI) is an innovative project combining elements of a dog, sausage, and AI bot, as highlighted on its official website.
The presale has already been remarkably successful, raising over $5.6 million in a record-breaking timeframe.
This success is largely due to the straightforward tokenomics of the project. Out of a total supply of 69 billion tokens, the allocation is divided as follows: 30% for presale, 20% for staking, 20% for community rewards, 10% for DEX/CEX liquidity, and 20% for marketing.
WienerAI has also built a strong social media presence, with nearly 13,000 followers on X and 10,000 subscribers on Telegram. The team actively engages with its community, regularly posting updates and news about the project across all platforms.
Looking ahead, WienerAI plans to launch an AI bot designed to improve trade predictability and enhance investment security. This feature is expected to provide significant value to users.
Currently, you can purchase $WAI at a rate of $0.000718 per token. This price point is attractive, especially considering the numerous benefits associated with the project, particularly for those who choose to stake their tokens. Nearly 68% of $WAI is currently staked, offering an impressive 199% price action reward.
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) Makes its Profits Through Multi-chain Interoperability and Innovative Share2Earn Mechanics
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is an innovative crypto project that operates on multiple blockchains. While its primary network is Base, it is also accessible on Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche. This multi-chain approach offers several advantages.
One key benefit is increased accessibility. By being available on multiple blockchains, Base Dawgz can reach a wider audience and provide users with more options for trading and interacting with the token. This flexibility can lead to greater adoption and usage.
Another advantage is enhanced security. Diversifying across multiple blockchains reduces the risk associated with any single network's vulnerabilities. If one blockchain experiences issues, transactions can continue on the other networks, ensuring uninterrupted service.
The team behind Base Dawgz has also introduced a unique Share2Earn feature. Users who create and share content related to Base Dawgz are rewarded with points. Once enough points are accumulated, they can be exchanged for $DAWGZ tokens. This incentivizes community engagement and helps spread awareness of the project.
Investors are optimistic about Base Dawgz, viewing it as the next big token in the crypto space. Their confidence is supported by the project's achievements, including a highly successful presale phase that has already generated $1.2 million in profits in record time.
The Bottom Line
The crypto market is in bearish territory right now and there is no signs of things getting better soon.
The meme coin market had the biggest losses, especially dog-themed ones. All projects from this category have plummeted especially Shiba Inu.
However, there is still room for profit. Various sources from the crypto community are saying that PlayDoge ($PLAY), WienerAI ($WAI), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) are all projects that shouldn’t be missed out on.
Make sure to get them while their price hasn’t reached astronomical figures.