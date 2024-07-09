Hub4Business

Shiba Inu Marketing Specialist Hints Incoming Surge In Burn Rate; ETH And KANG On Traders Watchlists

Shiba Inu's marketing specialist teases a significant increase in the token's burn rate. Meanwhile, enthusiasts are closely monitoring Ethereum and KangaMoon for promising developments in 2024.

Shiba Inu
info_icon

According to the marketing specialist of Shiba Inu network, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is expected to see a surging increase in burn rate very soon. This is due to her collaboration with “Shibcals” to cook up something special. And, at the same time, a majority of traders have included Ethereum token and the new engaging GameFi and SocialFi meme coin, KangaMoon (KANG) on their watchlists.

KangaMoon (KANG) Already Secured Top-Tier Listings As It Awaits Live Launch

With impressive presale performance and full-fledged listings on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, Uniswap and BitMart, KangaMoon has already been predicted by many experts to rank among lucrative altcoins to invest in this year. Upon listing on these platforms, KangaMoon’s market cap skyrocketed over $100M, showing potential of hitting $1B.

As a MemeFi platform, KangaMoon’s lucrative features where players get to engage in one on one boxing battles, bet on battle outcomes and even partake in quests for extra rewards has increased in appeal drastically. In lieu of this, the meme-backed gaming network is touted to see drastic increment over its already garnered 32,000 community members and over 10,000 token holders as it approaches its official game launch.

With plans to focus on branding and marketing efforts, KangaMoon has grown substantially since its CEX and DEX listings. On its roadmap, the meme coin hinted that it will be launching a mobile app for users to engage with its gameplay on-the-go. This incoming development aimed at accessibility is expected to skyrocket KangaMoon’s appeal further.

As KangaMoon awaits live launch of its gaming network, there are expectations that the platform will see a surging amount of user base as well as a price increase to possibly $1 by Q4. This much positive momentum is one of the reasons why KangaMoon appears as one of the best presale meme coins.

Shiba Inu Token Gears For High Market Performance Amid Positive News

Recently, Lucie, the marketing specialist for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) network announced a collaboration with Shibacals, a project using blockchain to authenticate physical collectibles. While details remain under wraps, Lucie hinted at a significant development and urged the community to anticipate an increase in Shiba Inu token burn rates.

This partnership could positively impact the Shiba Inu token by potentially reducing its circulating supply, thus increasing its scarcity and value. The anticipation of such developments may drive more investor interest and bolster the token's market performance this year.

Ethereum Token Is On The Verge OF A Price Surge This Year

Ethereum (ETH) token has been making headlines recently as one of the next big altcoin to resume a price recovery to new levels this year. Around the first week of June, the price of Ethereum token price jumped 4% to $3,552 after the US SEC closed its investigation into Ethereum 2.0. This positive development signals strong potential for high crypto rewards this year. With increasing stability and ongoing innovations, Ethereum network remains a key player in the crypto market.

Can KangaMoon Really Price Above $1 and Outrank Other Top Memes Coins Like Shiba Inu?

Owing to its super engaging and appealing GameFi ecosystem, KangaMoon stands as a token that can surely pull in enough attention to get its token above $1 this year. Asides being able to attract internet and meme sensation, the token has a laid out framework to keep users hooked on its platform, particularly through its immersive Kangaverse.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Today!

Website: https://Kangamoon.com/

Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kangamoonofficial

Buy KANG: MEXC, BitMart, Uniswap

