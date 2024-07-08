Shiba Inu Expected To Grow In 2024, But Shiba Shootout Could Outperform It

Shiba Inu's price has been in the red zone lately. Its value dropped by 35% in the last four weeks, according to CoinMarketCap, and its price drop of more than 8% in the last 24 hours surely doesn't bring any consolation. However, the burn rate is increasing, which has a real potential to impact its price positively. This article will cover the possible price of Shiba Inu until the end of the year. Still, we will also include Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) because of its evident potential to outperform SHIB. Here is why!