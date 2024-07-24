Shiba Inu Down By 11% In 24 Hours While Shiba Shootout Presale Ramps Up

The crypto market bounces back thanks to surging institutional investments and new inflation data from the United States. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) has dropped to 3% from June 2024’s 3.3%. This positive news has spread optimism among investors, leading to a surge in top cryptos.
However, it isn’t all positive news, as the top meme coin, Shiba Inu, faces a significant drawdown. After reaching a recent high of $0.00002024, this meme coin tumbled by 11% in the past 24 hours, which has led to numerous traders seeking the next golden opportunity to hit big.
Remarkably, a new SHIB contender, Shiba Shootout, is on the horizon and gaining virality. This meme project incorporates a Wild West theme and has raised over $700,000 in its ongoing presale. It offers incredible utilities not found in many Doge-Themed Projects. Today’s article discusses more details about Shiba Shootout. Read on to learn more!
Shiba ShootOut (SHIBASHOOT): The Next SHIB Contender With Remarkable Utilities
Shiba Shootout is a new project making waves in the crypto space, as it blends play-to-earn (P2E) gaming with high-yield staking. At the heart of this meme crypto is its P2E mobile game set in the vibrant Wild West theme.
Available on both Google Play and the App Store, players can engage in thrilling gun battles and showdowns, earning SHIBASHOOT tokens as they play. This dynamic gaming experience provides entertainment and a potential source of income.
Shiba Shootout extends its Wild West theme beyond the game with the “Cactus Staking” protocol. This staking option offers an estimated annual yield of over 1,400%, making it attractive for those looking to earn passive income. Over 22 million SHIBASHOOT tokens are already locked in this high-yield protocol, underscoring its popularity among investors.
Other Unique Features For Early Investors
Shiba Shootout emphasizes community involvement and offers several unique ways for users to engage and earn rewards.
The Campfire Stories feature allows crypto enthusiasts to share their tales, with the best stories earning additional SHIBASHOOT tokens. This fosters a sense of community and encourages storytelling within the Shiba Shootout ecosystem.
The Lucky Lasso Lottery is another exciting feature that allows players to win substantial crypto prizes. By using SHIBASHOOT tokens to enter, participants can aim for big wins, adding an extra layer of thrill to their experience.
Shiba Shootout includes Token Governance Roundups, where community members can participate in crucial decision-making processes. This democratic approach ensures that the community has a say in the project’s future, enhancing its appeal to dedicated supporters.
The Posse Rewards referral program incentivizes users to invite friends to join Shiba Shootout. Those who expand their “Posse” receive bonus native tokens, promoting growth and broader participation within the community.
With these innovative features, Shiba Shootout offers a fun and engaging experience while providing tangible benefits to its community.
Shiba Shootout’s Presale Pushes Through the $700,000 Mark
Shiba Shootout’s presale has been a smashing success, with over $700k raised so far. This impressive achievement for a new meme coin project highlights its strong start and growing investor interest.
Currently, investors can purchase SHIBASHOOT tokens for just $0.0196 each. However, it’s vital to note that the price increases as the presale stage advances. As such, early backers are sure to enjoy remarkable yields even before the token launches on different crypto exchanges.
The team behind Shiba Shootout makes it easy for investors to get involved by accepting multiple payment methods, including ETH, USDT, BNB, and even credit/debit cards. Notably, they offer 35% of the total SHIBASHOOT supply in this presale, giving early investors a substantial opportunity to get in on the action.
In addition, they have allocated a significant 440 million tokens for marketing efforts. This substantial commitment demonstrates their long-term dedication to promoting Shiba Shootout effectively. Unlike many meme coins that lack clear utility, Shiba Shootout stands out with its well-defined use case and strategic marketing plan.
Based on the project’s whitepaper, the next big step is to launch on a decentralized exchange (DEX). This move is expected to accelerate the project’s growth and visibility. If all goes well, SHIBASHOOT could also debut on a centralized exchange (CEX) later this year, potentially boosting its market presence further.
Growing Community and Influencer Attention
Shiba Shootout’s social media platform channels have recently seen a surge in membership, with hundreds of new members joining the conversation. Adding to its credibility, Shiba Shootout has been audited by SolidProof, a reputable blockchain security company. This focus on security boosts investor confidence and sets Shiba Shootout apart in the meme coin space.
Furthermore, prominent YouTube influencers have started to take notice, predicting that Shiba Shootout could replicate the success of Shiba Inu with a potential 100x increase in revenue. For instance, ClayBro even praises the project as a savvy move towards early retirement, given its high potential returns. This bold prediction has sparked considerable excitement and discussion among investors.
With its impressive presale performance, strong community engagement, and influencer attention, Shiba Shootout is positioning itself as a standout meme coin in the latter part of 2024.
Shiba Shootout is Pumped For Massive Returns. Invest Now and Enjoy Future Gains
Despite the crypto market’s promising outlook, specific projects like Shiba Inu face significant price drawdowns. While this may worry crypto enthusiasts and meme fans, a new contender, Shiba Shootout, stands out with promises of substantial returns.
This new altcoin offers more than just memes and humor. It features a dynamic ecosystem that combines gaming excitement with lucrative staking opportunities. By merging the worlds of crypto and gaming, Shiba Shootout offers a unique, engaging, and potentially profitable experience for crypto enthusiasts and gamers alike.
Advertisement
As the presale surpasses the $700,000 mark, investors should consider participating in what could be the next big thing in the meme coin world. With the potential for significant returns and a clear roadmap for future growth, Shiba Shootout is a project offering exciting prospects for seasoned and new investors.