Ripple Whales Show Interest In Exciting New Presale As LTD Burns 250M Shiba Inu Coin

Living The Dream (LTD) has burned over 250 million SHIB as part of its support for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. In other news, an unknown address has moved 95 million XRP to Binance, sending fear among investors.
Meanwhile, there is a new giant in town. The name is IntelMarkets. IntelMarkets is in the presale stage, but it is building an AI-based exchange that could revolutionize the world of crypto trading.
Ripple (XRP) Whale Moves 95M XRP To Binance
Another large whale transaction has taken place in the Ripple XRP market. According to data Whale Alert, an unknown whale transferred 95,000,000 XRP to the popular crypto platform Binance.
This transaction could be a sign of a sell-off. Such a move could impact the price of movement of Ripple coin. At the moment, Ripple is showing bearish movement on the monthly level. The coin's market valuation has been consolidating between $28 billion and $36 billion during this period.
Going forward, Ripple crypto price must cross the 200-day SMA ($0.545964) to start an uptrend. Its 14-day RSI is currently at 40.00, a neutral zone. This means the momentum between bulls and bears is balanced.
IntelMarkets To Revolutionize The Perpetual Futures Market
IntelMarkets (INTL) is a new perpetual futures trading platform that is set to revolutionize the market, which sees over $100 billion in daily transaction volume. It has an AI trading tool that makes trading of assets easier for the investors. IntelMarkets has fast execution, low costs, high volumes, safety, and the ability to get to big order flow sources.
This is because IntelMarkets operates on a dual-chain system. This means that traders can trade on the Ethereum or Solana chain at any time they wish to. Other than this, IntelMarkets boasts of having a high level of trading instruments such as 1000x leverage, real-time market prices, and charts.
It also has copy trading features, which are suitable for new traders who want to copy other traders and earn profits at the same time. Due to these features, IntelMarkets is gaining a steady increase in popularity in the cryptocurrency markets. According to analysts, IntelMarkets is a good cryptocurrency to buy at the current price of $0.009.
Living The Dream (LTD) Burns 250M SHIB Tokens
Living The Dream (LTD), a new crypto project continues to show support for the Shiba Inu burn campaign. The project just burned 250 million SHIB tokens to help reduce the circulating supply of the Shiba Inu coin.
Since its launch on August 30th, LTD has carried out several SHIB burns. In May, the team burnt 500 million SHIB tokens, of which 280 million were burnt in one transaction alone. Despite the large burn, Shiba Inu's circulating supply is still in trillions.
Also, the cryptocurrency's price has been bearish in the past few months. It is currently trading below the 50-Day SMA at ($0.00001464). Yet, it is still among the top 15 cryptocurrencies in the market. The market cap of Shiba Inu crypto is around the $7.5-$9.5 billion range.
Why Are Ripple Traders Moving To IntelMarkets?
IntelMarkets is among the best ICOs in the market right now, raising over $240k in the first two weeks of its presale. It is on track to raise $1 million by the end of September, with the large number of investors flocking in.
Analysts forecast the price of IntelMarkets could increase by 5x in the coming months. This makes it a better investment choice than Ripple.
Discover More About Intel Markets: