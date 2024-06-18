Rebel Satoshi Poised For Breakout As DogWifHat And Fetch.ai Face Major Correction

TLDR
Dogwifhat (WIF) slides 20% on the weekly chart, but experts are adamant that a bull run is coming.
Fetch.ai (FET) has plummeted by 22% in a week, but experts foresee an upside by month’s end.
Rebel Satoshi’s RBLZ attracts more investors as its exchange presence increases.
Following a crash over the weekend, top crypto coins like Dogwifhat (WIF) and Fetch.ai (FET) have recorded double-digit losses. As a result, investors have started eyeing tokens that have persistently remained green. Meanwhile, Rebel Satoshi’s RBLZ has grabbed headlines after showcasing the potential to surge 5,000%.
But the main question is, how is RBLZ outperforming Dogwifhat and Fetch.ai? Continue reading to find out!
Dogwifhat Tumbles 20% in a Week: Is a Recovery Imminent?
Dogwifhat has performed badly over the past seven days. On June 3, 2024, WIF was changing hands at around $3.45. After trading around this level for days, WIF experienced a sharp dive on June 7 due to a marketwide crypto crash. On top of this, FLOKI surpassed WIF on June 9 to become the fourth-largest meme coin.
Consequently, WIF traded as low as $2.65 on June 9. However, after Tesla CEO Musk said he had heard of Dogwifhat, WIF reclaimed its position. After Musk mentioned Dogwifhat in his tweet, WIF climbed as high as $2.88 on June 10 before leveling off at around $2.76. This price means WIF has plunged 20% in a week.
Amazingly, experts predict that WIF will reverse course and climb to $3.80 by the end of June. This forecast makes dogwifhat one of the best Solana meme coins to buy. Experts base this prediction on WIF, which has gotten more investor attention after Musk admitted he has heard of it.
Fetch.ai Wipes Off 22% in a Week: Will Bulls Take Over Soon?
Fetch.ai has recorded significant losses over the past seven days. On June 3, 2024, FET was hovering around $2.16. After a day of range-bound trading, FET recorded marginal gains between June 4 and 5. These gains came after SingularityNET (NET) announced June 13 as the official Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) token merger date.
This partnership will see SingularityNET merge with Fetch.ai and Ocean Protocol. As a result of the bullish update from Singularity NET, FET peaked at $2.22. However, FET was not immune to the June 7 crypto crash, as it tumbled alongside top altcoins. By June 10, FET had stabilized at around $1.67. This price depicts a 22.69% plummet in a week.
Still, experts believe FET will recover partially and climb to $1.87 by the end of June. Experts base this prediction on FET attracting more investors after the June 13 merger. This forecast makes Fetch.ai a good crypto to buy, especially for long-term investors.
RBLZ Leaves the Crypto Market in Awe After Showcasing High Growth Potential!
Rebel Satoshi, an up-and-coming meme coin project, has made airwaves in the crypto market due to its mission to become a beacon for the underdogs who dare challenge centralization. On top of this, Rebel Satoshi has gained popularity due to its dual-token ecosystem, which differentiates it from leading Solana and ETH meme coins.
The two tokens in the Rebel Satoshi ecosystem are RECQ and RBLZ. These tokens handle varying roles within the ecosystem, wherein RECQ is the Rebel Satoshi base currency and RBLZ is the governance and membership token.
Therefore, investors need these tokens to access Rebel Satoshi features, which include an NFT marketplace, a staking program, and an arcade.
A Big Presale Opportunity
RECQ is currently in Stage 2 of its ongoing presale, and its price is $0.0044. In comparison, RBLZ is listed on four top-tier crypto exchanges. These are CoinGecko, Uniswap, Coinstore, and DEXTools. Remarkably, RBLZ jumped from $0.001 to $0.025 during its presale, delivering a 150% ROI.
While RBLZ is making considerable headway in the crypto market, experts believe its availability to millions of users on leading exchanges will push its price through the roof, potentially hitting a 5,000% surge. This forecast makes now the best time to dip toes in RBLZ.
For the latest updates and more information, be sure to visit the official Rebel Satoshi Website or contact Rebel Red via Telegram.