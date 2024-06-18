Hub4Business

Rebel Satoshi Poised For Breakout As DogWifHat And Fetch.ai Face Major Correction

Dogwifhat and Fetch.ai record double-digit losses. Meanwhile, $RBLZ emerges as a top crypto to buy before the next crypto bull run!

Rebel Satoshi
info_icon

TLDR

  • Dogwifhat (WIF) slides 20% on the weekly chart, but experts are adamant that a bull run is coming.

  • Fetch.ai (FET) has plummeted by 22% in a week, but experts foresee an upside by month’s end.

  • Rebel Satoshi’s RBLZ attracts more investors as its exchange presence increases.

Following a crash over the weekend, top crypto coins like Dogwifhat (WIF) and Fetch.ai (FET) have recorded double-digit losses. As a result, investors have started eyeing tokens that have persistently remained green. Meanwhile, Rebel Satoshi’s RBLZ has grabbed headlines after showcasing the potential to surge 5,000%.

But the main question is, how is RBLZ outperforming Dogwifhat and Fetch.ai? Continue reading to find out!

Dogwifhat Tumbles 20% in a Week: Is a Recovery Imminent?

Dogwifhat has performed badly over the past seven days. On June 3, 2024, WIF was changing hands at around $3.45. After trading around this level for days, WIF experienced a sharp dive on June 7 due to a marketwide crypto crash. On top of this, FLOKI surpassed WIF on June 9 to become the fourth-largest meme coin.

Consequently, WIF traded as low as $2.65 on June 9. However, after Tesla CEO Musk said he had heard of Dogwifhat, WIF reclaimed its position. After Musk mentioned Dogwifhat in his tweet, WIF climbed as high as $2.88 on June 10 before leveling off at around $2.76. This price means WIF has plunged 20% in a week.

Amazingly, experts predict that WIF will reverse course and climb to $3.80 by the end of June. This forecast makes dogwifhat one of the best Solana meme coins to buy. Experts base this prediction on WIF, which has gotten more investor attention after Musk admitted he has heard of it.

Fetch.ai Wipes Off 22% in a Week: Will Bulls Take Over Soon?

Fetch.ai has recorded significant losses over the past seven days. On June 3, 2024, FET was hovering around $2.16. After a day of range-bound trading, FET recorded marginal gains between June 4 and 5. These gains came after SingularityNET (NET) announced June 13 as the official Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) token merger date.

This partnership will see SingularityNET merge with Fetch.ai and Ocean Protocol. As a result of the bullish update from Singularity NET, FET peaked at $2.22. However, FET was not immune to the June 7 crypto crash, as it tumbled alongside top altcoins. By June 10, FET had stabilized at around $1.67. This price depicts a 22.69% plummet in a week.

Still, experts believe FET will recover partially and climb to $1.87 by the end of June. Experts base this prediction on FET attracting more investors after the June 13 merger. This forecast makes Fetch.ai a good crypto to buy, especially for long-term investors.

RBLZ Leaves the Crypto Market in Awe After Showcasing High Growth Potential!

Rebel Satoshi, an up-and-coming meme coin project, has made airwaves in the crypto market due to its mission to become a beacon for the underdogs who dare challenge centralization. On top of this, Rebel Satoshi has gained popularity due to its dual-token ecosystem, which differentiates it from leading Solana and ETH meme coins.

The two tokens in the Rebel Satoshi ecosystem are RECQ and RBLZ. These tokens handle varying roles within the ecosystem, wherein RECQ is the Rebel Satoshi base currency and RBLZ is the governance and membership token.

Therefore, investors need these tokens to access Rebel Satoshi features, which include an NFT marketplace, a staking program, and an arcade.

info_icon

A Big Presale Opportunity

RECQ is currently in Stage 2 of its ongoing presale, and its price is $0.0044. In comparison, RBLZ is listed on four top-tier crypto exchanges. These are CoinGecko, Uniswap, Coinstore, and DEXTools. Remarkably, RBLZ jumped from $0.001 to $0.025 during its presale, delivering a 150% ROI.

While RBLZ is making considerable headway in the crypto market, experts believe its availability to millions of users on leading exchanges will push its price through the roof, potentially hitting a 5,000% surge. This forecast makes now the best time to dip toes in RBLZ.

For the latest updates and more information, be sure to visit the official Rebel Satoshi Website or contact Rebel Red via Telegram.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  2. NEET-UG Row: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre, NTA Over Paper Leak Allegations
  3. Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Repair Work On, Train Services Hit On Affected Tracks, Death Toll Unclear | Latest
  4. Odisha: Curfew Imposed, Internet Suspended In Balasore After Violent Clash Breaks Out
  5. Behind Amazon’s Never-Ending Customer Discounts Lies The Exploitation Of Its Workers
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  2. Shatrughan Sinha To Not Be A Part Of Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding? Here's What Pahlaj Nihalani Has To Say About The Rumours
  3. Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Sensory Hearing Loss; Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun And Others Wish Speedy Recovery
  4. Did Bride-To-Be Sonakshi Sinha Have A Secret Bachelorette Party With Huma Qureshi And Friends? See Pics
  5. Shenaz Treasury On Her Bollywood Debut With 'Ishq Vishk' In 2003: Surprisingly, It Didn’t Change My Career
Sports News
  1. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Trains Ahead Of Canada Tie - In Pics
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  3. Bangladesh Super 8s Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  4. NBA Finals, Game 5: Boston Celtics Win 18th NBA Championship - In Pics
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European C'ship Group Games
World News
  1. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  2. South Korea Military Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Troops Intrude For 2nd Time This Month
  3. Thailand: Former PM Indicted On Charge Of Defaming Monarchy
  4. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  5. Pannun Murder Plot: Czech Republic Shares Video Of Accused Nikhil Gupta's Extradition To US Amid Him Pleading 'Not Guilty'
Latest Stories
  1. Over 33,000 Fully Grown Trees Under Threat In UP As Ministry Approves Kanwar Route Project
  2. As Climate Change Makes Heatwaves More Extreme, Who Faces The Brunt Of It?
  3. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  4. EVM Row: Police Books Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Potnis Amid 'Fraud' Allegations Against Elected MP Waikar
  5. Modi In Varanasi Today In First Visit Since LS Poll Win, To Release PM-KISAN Instalment
  6. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  7. Avika Gor Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By A Bodyguard In Kazakhstan: If I Had The Courage To Turn Around And Give It
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions