Hub4Business

Rate Cuts Trigger Crypto Market Recovery - Meme Coins Leading The Pack

$PEPU, $STARS, $MEMEBET, NEIRO, and MEW are the meme coins leading the pack amid the excitement about the FED rate cut.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Rate Cuts Trigger Crypto Market Recovery - Meme Coins Leading The Pack
info_icon

The news that the FED implemented a rate cut of 50 basis points rattled the market. The implementation caused a 5.13% price rise in Bitcoin (BTC) in the past 24 hours, a 6.41% price rise in Ethereum (ETH), and numerous meme coins were positively impacted as well. Analysts have been indicating for a while that it is a good time to invest in prosperous meme coins before their prices increase. However, it is still not too late, so we will cover five meme coins leading the pack in the midst of these changes from which investors should profit.

>>>Buy Best Cryptos Here!<<<

Top 5 Meme Coins Leading the Pack

Meme coins have been extremely wanted lately because of their ability to explode quickly and bring huge gains to early investors. Now that the rate cuts are finally here, the fear and greed index is now 49, meaning that it is neutral. It is the perfect time to enrich your portfolio with these meme coins:

  1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

  2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)

  3. Memebet Token ($MEMEBET)

  4. First Neiro On Ethereum (NEIRO)

  5. Cat in a dogs world (MEW)

We will cover the essential reasons why these meme coins are leading the pack, so stay tuned!

>>>Buy Best Cryptos Here!<<<

1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Innovative Meme Coin Reaches a $14 Million Milestone

With the market going through a favorable period, finding meme coin gems to invest in is crucial. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) shows undeniable potential to explode in the near future because of the utility it brings. $PEPU targets the issues that the investors face, such as congestion and high fees, by delivering a Pepe Chain that will be able to perform transactions 100 times faster than ETH and charge lower gas fees at the same time. The bridging between Pepe Chain and Ethereum will be instant, which will make things significantly easier for the investors.

Besides, the team behind this project recently introduced a new feature called Pepe Frens With Benefits, which allows developers to receive grants for building on the Pepe Chain. Applicants will be able to apply for it from the beginning of October until the end of this year. With staking as an additional earning opportunity and the current APY standing at 150%, this project has a lot to offer. Secure your $PEPU tokens before they explode to explore all the interesting features!

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now!<<<

2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Unique Meme Coin Offering Access of MemeVault
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
info_icon

Staying in the loop when it comes to innovations regarding the crypto market is crucial for crypto enthusiasts looking to maximize their gains. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is a revolutionary meme coin offering access to the MemeVault, the feature that is available to investors for the first time. It is an ecosystem that enables $STARS token holders to stake several meme coins under a single contract. The meme coins that are currently offered are Bonk Coin, Turbo Token, Milady, Pepe, and others.

There are eleven meme coins that can be staked in total, but the list will be expanded in the future. Besides this magnetic feature, the fact that investors can count on the 1076% APY gives it additional appeal. Crypto investors are flocking to grab their $STARS tokens, and more than $1,4 million has been raised in its presale so far. ClayBro, an influential crypto enthusiast sharing his insights on his YouTube channel, believes that this project will bring 10x gains soon, so make sure you don’t miss it!

>>>Buy Crypto All-Stars Now!<<<

3. Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – Appealing Meme Coin Aiming to Revolutionize the Casino Scene

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET)
info_icon

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) is an innovative meme coin aiming to provide investors a chance to wager with meme coins. The gambling market is valued at $250 million, while the market cap of meme coins today is $43.03 billion, according to Forbes. $MEMEBET aims to get a piece of the cake from both markets, enabling investors to earn and have fun at the same time. The platform is completely secure and transparent, while no KYC (Know Your Customer) process will help the investors preserve their privacy.

Besides, Telegram is integrated, so users will be able to enjoy a completely smooth casino experience with the Telegram app. $MEMEBET token will allow the holders to wager within the sportsbook and the Memebet Casino and enjoy various bonuses and VIP programs. There will also be play2earn airdrops and various rewards that will foster community engagement. The Memebet Token presale is progressing and is now very close to the $250k milestone. Make sure you secure your portion of $MEMEBET tokens before their price goes up!

>>>Buy Memebet Token Now!<<<

4. First Neiro On Ethereum (NEIRO) – The Biggest Surprise Rally Among Meme Coins

First Neiro On Ethereum (NEIRO) is built on Ethereum with the intention of becoming the next Doge. This meme coin is completely managed and owned by a community of dog lovers who wish to do what they can for the welfare of dogs. This interesting concept attracted huge attention and even inspired Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, to drop a donation that couldn’t go unnoticed.

According to CoinMarketCap, the price of NEIRO today is $0.0008662. Its value increased by 7.48% in the last 24 hours and an incredible 1992.99% during the last seven days. Its market cap is $361 million, and it seems that this meme coin won’t stop anytime soon. Investors should keep it on their radar to make sure they stay informed about all changes!

>>>Buy Best Cryptos Here!<<<

5. Cat in a dogs world (MEW) – The Cat-Themed Meme Coin Fighting For Attention

Dog–themed meme coins are ruling the crypto scene. There is now Cat in a dogs world meme coin that introduces a white cat as the main character. MEW token is built on the Solana blockchain, and its mission is to challenge the popularity of Dogecoin, Bonk, and other dog-themed meme coins. This project attracts significant attention because it combines airdrops and token burns strategically with the goal of increasing its value.

A huge part of its liquidity pool, the amazing 90% of the tokens, was burned recently, while the remaining tokens were distributed to the community. All of this was done with the goal of securing its spot in the market and providing a valuable opportunity to the MEW investors. Its current value is $0.005296, according to CoinMarketCap, and its price increased by 25% during the last 24 hours. The investors are displaying bullish sentiment, which is heavily reflected in the value of MEW. It is obvious that the rate cut is impacting the Cat in a dogs world, so keep an eye on all the changes regarding this interesting meme coin!

>>>Buy Best Cryptos Here!<<<

Conclusion

The decision by the Federal Reserve brought optimism to the crypto market, which cannot be overlooked. The prices of many cryptos are up, showing that the market is recovering. $PEPU, $STARS, and $MEMEBET are the most wanted meme coins available on presale, poised to explode in the following period. Meanwhile, the prices of NEIRO and MEW are significantly higher now, and it looks like they will keep rallying. If you wish to upgrade your investing strategy in the following period, keep an eye on the market and make the most out of the current bullish conditions!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Prabath Jayasuriya Spins Sri Lanka To Victory In Galle
  2. India Vs Bangladesh: Manjrekar Wants Kuldeep Yadav To Play Kanpur Test
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Karthik Admires Ashwin's 'Love Story Made In Heaven'
  4. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  5. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: Sri Lanka Go 1-0 Up As Jayasuriya Takes Nine In Galle
Football News
  1. Inter Vs AC Milan: Rossoneri Beat Rivals 2-1 At San Siro - In Pics
  2. Ligue 1: Marseille Beat Lyon In Five-Goal Thriller - In Pics
  3. La Liga: Barcelona Rolls On With 5-1 Victory Over Villarreal But Ter Stegen Suffers Injury - In Pics
  4. EPL: Manchester City Vs 10-Man Arsenal Draw 2-2, Erling Haaland Scores 100th Goal—In Pics
  5. Erling Haaland: Norwegian Striker Scores 100th Goal For Manchester City
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
  2. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'
  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
  5. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Atishi Takes Charge As Delhi CM With Message For Arvind Kejriwal'a Return
  2. 'Watching, Downloading Child Pornography Are Offences': Key SC Order On Child Porn Laws In Detail
  3. Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest
  4. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights
  5. A Tumultuous Time | Emergency Diary
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. Israel VS Hezbollah: Strikes Continue As Fears Of All-Out War Peak; IDF Probes Top Hamas Leader's 'Possible Death'
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  3. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  4. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
  5. Modi, Biden Celebrate Expanding India-US ties
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  5. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights
  6. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  7. Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest
  8. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Karthik Admires Ashwin's 'Love Story Made In Heaven'