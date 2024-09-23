Rate Cuts Trigger Crypto Market Recovery - Meme Coins Leading The Pack

The news that the FED implemented a rate cut of 50 basis points rattled the market. The implementation caused a 5.13% price rise in Bitcoin (BTC) in the past 24 hours, a 6.41% price rise in Ethereum (ETH), and numerous meme coins were positively impacted as well. Analysts have been indicating for a while that it is a good time to invest in prosperous meme coins before their prices increase. However, it is still not too late, so we will cover five meme coins leading the pack in the midst of these changes from which investors should profit.
Top 5 Meme Coins Leading the Pack
Meme coins have been extremely wanted lately because of their ability to explode quickly and bring huge gains to early investors. Now that the rate cuts are finally here, the fear and greed index is now 49, meaning that it is neutral. It is the perfect time to enrich your portfolio with these meme coins:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET)
First Neiro On Ethereum (NEIRO)
Cat in a dogs world (MEW)
We will cover the essential reasons why these meme coins are leading the pack, so stay tuned!
1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Innovative Meme Coin Reaches a $14 Million Milestone
With the market going through a favorable period, finding meme coin gems to invest in is crucial. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) shows undeniable potential to explode in the near future because of the utility it brings. $PEPU targets the issues that the investors face, such as congestion and high fees, by delivering a Pepe Chain that will be able to perform transactions 100 times faster than ETH and charge lower gas fees at the same time. The bridging between Pepe Chain and Ethereum will be instant, which will make things significantly easier for the investors.
Besides, the team behind this project recently introduced a new feature called Pepe Frens With Benefits, which allows developers to receive grants for building on the Pepe Chain. Applicants will be able to apply for it from the beginning of October until the end of this year. With staking as an additional earning opportunity and the current APY standing at 150%, this project has a lot to offer. Secure your $PEPU tokens before they explode to explore all the interesting features!
2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Unique Meme Coin Offering Access of MemeVault
Staying in the loop when it comes to innovations regarding the crypto market is crucial for crypto enthusiasts looking to maximize their gains. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is a revolutionary meme coin offering access to the MemeVault, the feature that is available to investors for the first time. It is an ecosystem that enables $STARS token holders to stake several meme coins under a single contract. The meme coins that are currently offered are Bonk Coin, Turbo Token, Milady, Pepe, and others.
There are eleven meme coins that can be staked in total, but the list will be expanded in the future. Besides this magnetic feature, the fact that investors can count on the 1076% APY gives it additional appeal. Crypto investors are flocking to grab their $STARS tokens, and more than $1,4 million has been raised in its presale so far. , an influential crypto enthusiast sharing his insights on his YouTube channel, believes that this project will bring 10x gains soon, so make sure you don’t miss it!
3. Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – Appealing Meme Coin Aiming to Revolutionize the Casino Scene
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) is an innovative meme coin aiming to provide investors a chance to wager with meme coins. The gambling market is valued at $250 million, while the market cap of meme coins today is $43.03 billion, according to Forbes. $MEMEBET aims to get a piece of the cake from both markets, enabling investors to earn and have fun at the same time. The platform is completely secure and transparent, while no KYC (Know Your Customer) process will help the investors preserve their privacy.
Besides, Telegram is integrated, so users will be able to enjoy a completely smooth casino experience with the Telegram app. $MEMEBET token will allow the holders to wager within the sportsbook and the Memebet Casino and enjoy various bonuses and VIP programs. There will also be play2earn airdrops and various rewards that will foster community engagement. The Memebet Token presale is progressing and is now very close to the $250k milestone. Make sure you secure your portion of $MEMEBET tokens before their price goes up!
4. First Neiro On Ethereum (NEIRO) – The Biggest Surprise Rally Among Meme Coins
First Neiro On Ethereum (NEIRO) is built on Ethereum with the intention of becoming the next Doge. This meme coin is completely managed and owned by a community of dog lovers who wish to do what they can for the welfare of dogs. This interesting concept attracted huge attention and even inspired Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, to drop a donation that couldn’t go unnoticed.
According to CoinMarketCap, the price of NEIRO today is $0.0008662. Its value increased by 7.48% in the last 24 hours and an incredible 1992.99% during the last seven days. Its market cap is $361 million, and it seems that this meme coin won’t stop anytime soon. Investors should keep it on their radar to make sure they stay informed about all changes!
5. Cat in a dogs world (MEW) – The Cat-Themed Meme Coin Fighting For Attention
Dog–themed meme coins are ruling the crypto scene. There is now Cat in a dogs world meme coin that introduces a white cat as the main character. MEW token is built on the Solana blockchain, and its mission is to challenge the popularity of Dogecoin, Bonk, and other dog-themed meme coins. This project attracts significant attention because it combines airdrops and token burns strategically with the goal of increasing its value.
A huge part of its liquidity pool, the amazing 90% of the tokens, was burned recently, while the remaining tokens were distributed to the community. All of this was done with the goal of securing its spot in the market and providing a valuable opportunity to the MEW investors. Its current value is $0.005296, according to CoinMarketCap, and its price increased by 25% during the last 24 hours. The investors are displaying bullish sentiment, which is heavily reflected in the value of MEW. It is obvious that the rate cut is impacting the Cat in a dogs world, so keep an eye on all the changes regarding this interesting meme coin!
Conclusion
The decision by the Federal Reserve brought optimism to the crypto market, which cannot be overlooked. The prices of many cryptos are up, showing that the market is recovering. $PEPU, $STARS, and $MEMEBET are the most wanted meme coins available on presale, poised to explode in the following period. Meanwhile, the prices of NEIRO and MEW are significantly higher now, and it looks like they will keep rallying. If you wish to upgrade your investing strategy in the following period, keep an eye on the market and make the most out of the current bullish conditions!