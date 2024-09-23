Rate Cuts Trigger Crypto Market Recovery - Meme Coins Leading The Pack

The news that the FED implemented a rate cut of 50 basis points rattled the market. The implementation caused a 5.13% price rise in Bitcoin (BTC) in the past 24 hours, a 6.41% price rise in Ethereum (ETH), and numerous meme coins were positively impacted as well. Analysts have been indicating for a while that it is a good time to invest in prosperous meme coins before their prices increase. However, it is still not too late, so we will cover five meme coins leading the pack in the midst of these changes from which investors should profit.

Top 5 Meme Coins Leading the Pack

Meme coins have been extremely wanted lately because of their ability to explode quickly and bring huge gains to early investors. Now that the rate cuts are finally here, the fear and greed index is now 49, meaning that it is neutral. It is the perfect time to enrich your portfolio with these meme coins:

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) First Neiro On Ethereum (NEIRO) Cat in a dogs world (MEW)

We will cover the essential reasons why these meme coins are leading the pack, so stay tuned!

1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Innovative Meme Coin Reaches a $14 Million Milestone

With the market going through a favorable period, finding meme coin gems to invest in is crucial. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) shows undeniable potential to explode in the near future because of the utility it brings. $PEPU targets the issues that the investors face, such as congestion and high fees, by delivering a Pepe Chain that will be able to perform transactions 100 times faster than ETH and charge lower gas fees at the same time. The bridging between Pepe Chain and Ethereum will be instant, which will make things significantly easier for the investors.

Besides, the team behind this project recently introduced a new feature called Pepe Frens With Benefits, which allows developers to receive grants for building on the Pepe Chain. Applicants will be able to apply for it from the beginning of October until the end of this year. With staking as an additional earning opportunity and the current APY standing at 150%, this project has a lot to offer. Secure your $PEPU tokens before they explode to explore all the interesting features!

2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Unique Meme Coin Offering Access of MemeVault