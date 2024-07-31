Pepe Unchained Surpasses $5M In Monthly Fundraising, Defying Slow Altcoin Market

The current market situation has once again shown that when it comes to crypto you can never relax too much.
Previously we’ve witnessed what seemed that could be a signal that there is going to be a bull run. However, that isn’t the case as all coins have plummeted this week, especially the meme coin market.
Shiba Inu has a 3% decrease, Bonk has 7% and Floki recorded the biggest of them all with a 12% price drop.
With all this being said it isn’t looking too optimistic for investors, but experts believe that the new Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) has the potential to 100x your investments.
Let’s check out the details below.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Makse Headlines As The Presale Reaches $6 Million In Fundraising
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) continues to demonstrate its potential as a standout token in the crypto market, particularly during its ongoing presale. So far, it has raised over $6.1 million, and this figure is expected to grow as the presale phase progresses.
Currently, investors can purchase $PEPU at the price of $0.0087344 per token, which many see as an attractive entry point. The project's growing popularity is reflected in its impressive social media presence, boasting nearly 9,000 followers on Twitter (formerly known as X) and 4,000 subscribers on Telegram.
The team behind Pepe Unchained is dedicated to maintaining transparency and engagement with its community. They regularly update their followers with the latest memes, achievements, and future plans for $PEPU. This consistent communication helps build trust and provides a sense of security for investors who are interested in the project.
This use of social media not only keeps the community informed but also helps to build a vibrant and active user base. This engagement is crucial for the project's growth and success, as it ensures that current investors stay involved while attracting new ones.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Is The World’s First Token Which Has Its Native Blockchain
Pepe Unchained is breaking new ground as the first project of its kind to feature its own blockchain, aptly named "Pepe Chain." Designed as a Layer-2 solution, Pepe Chain addresses many of Ethereum's long-standing issues, particularly scalability, which has been a significant concern for investors.
One of the standout features is its speed. Advertised as being 100 times faster than Ethereum, it offers a much more efficient platform for transactions. This increase in speed is made possible through faster bridging between Pepe Chain and Ethereum, allowing for seamless and rapid transfers. This improvement not only enhances user experience but also makes the blockchain more attractive to a broader range of investors.
In addition to its impressive speed, Pepe Chain offers significantly lower transaction costs. High fees have been a persistent problem on the Ethereum network, especially during peak times. By reducing these costs, Pepe Chain makes transactions more affordable and accessible, which is particularly appealing to traders who need to manage their transaction expenses closely.
Pepe Unchained Has Lucrative Staking Options And a Dedicated Block Explorer
This project stands out due to its enormous rewards for investors who choose to stake this project. You can currently get 314% APY rewards which is only going to drop further as more traders choose this option. To put all that into perspective, there are over 508 million $PEPU tokens staked.
Another noteworthy feature of Pepe Unchained is its dedicated block explorer. This tool allows users to view all transactions on the Pepe Chain in real-time, providing a high level of transparency and accountability.
Users can track their own transactions, check the status of transfers, and view the transaction history of various wallet addresses. This transparency is crucial for building trust within the community and ensuring that all activities on the blockchain are open to scrutiny.
Also, the tokenomics are carefully designed to promote growth and be transparent for all who choose to buy this token. Out of the total 8 billion tokens, 30% is dedicated for staking, 20% for marketing, 20% for presale, 10% for liquidity, 10% for project finance, and 10% for chain inventory.
The Conclusion
Even with the recent market events, investors aren’t losing their hopes as there is still plenty of room for profits.
Most of them are used to this trading trend as the bear market was prolonged for a long time, making them have to adjust to the situation.
Therefore, they are putting their money on the new presales and Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) has positioned itself as a standout project.