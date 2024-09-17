Pepe Unchained Pushes Through $13 Million Milestone - The Next 100X Meme Coin Your Portfolio Needs

Pepe the Frog is at the center of attention once again, but this time, it’s with the new ICO Pepe Unchained ($PEPU).
After the original Pepe’s domination over the past year, Pepe Unchained has decided to pick up where it left off and bring some new technology to the table.
With its unique Layer-2 blockchain model, it has already amassed $13M in its presale – and this could only be the beginning.
Let’s see all the details.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Is Releasing a Proprietary Layer 2 Blockchain Named the ‘Pepe Chain’ to Solve Scalability Problems
is gearing up to launch its own proprietary ‘Pepe Chain,’ built on a robust Layer 2 framework that aims to fix the slow and costly transaction issues that Ethereum users have been complaining about for a long time.
Ethereum is often sluggish and pricey, according to numerous crypto traders. That’s where Pepe Chain steps in—offering a platform that is much faster than Ethereum. If you're sick of waiting for transactions or watching your money go on gas fees, this could be a serious breath of fresh air.
What’s more, PEPU isn’t just your run-of-the-mill Layer 2 solution. It’s tailor-made for the fast, chaotic world of meme coin trading, built to handle high-volume trading.
Even better, it's still compatible with Ethereum, so there's no need to completely ditch the network you’re already used to. Moving your assets back and forth between Ethereum and Pepe Chain is supposed to be smooth and painless.
Crypto fans and experts are excited about what Pepe Unchained could mean for the meme world. With faster transactions and lower costs, it just might steal the show from big players like $DOGE and $SHIB.
Pepe Chain has bigger plans too, like serving as a launchpad for even more meme coins.
If it can pull off what it's promising, Pepe Unchained could be a real contender when the next bull market kicks in—which could be happening sooner than you think.
$PEPU Crosses $13M Presale Milestone – Listings Coming Soon and Investors Forecast Up to 100x Gains
Pepe Unchained reached a huge milestone—$13 million in its presale—and some analysts are saying this hype could translate into serious gains once it hits the market!
$PEPU has been on fire, pulling in $13 million in just a few weeks. The presale is super simple for investors. You can get tokens directly from the project’s site using various payment methods like ETH, BNB, USDT, or your credit or debit card.
They’ve set aside 30% of tokens for staking rewards, 20% for the presale, another 20% for marketing, and the rest is for liquidity, project expenses, and chain inventory.
With presale momentum going strong, some analysts believe Pepe Unchained could see big returns, possibly up to 100x for the early adopters.
Keep in mind that meme coins are making a big comeback, with $PEPU in a prime spot to ride that wave. If this growth keeps up, we could be seeing Pepe Unchained all over the crypto headlines for a while.
Pepe Unchained Has a Double Staking Protocol – Impressive APY Captures YouTube Influencer Attention
Pepe Unchained is coming up with its unique "double staking" protocol, even catching the attention of major YouTube crypto influencers.
The initial APY was 16,000% and it naturally attracted a lot of traders. As more people joined in, the yield leveled out to a still-impressive 164%, but the project is still going strong.
Over 145 million PEPU tokens have already been staked, and that’s before the project has even officially launched! The team plans to list on decentralized exchanges after the presale, but they’re keeping quiet about the exact dates and platforms for now.
Pepe Unchained has been gaining traction on social media too, with over 10,000 Twitter followers awaiting its debut. It’s even climbed to second place on CoinSniper.net’s ranking for upcoming token launches, showing just how much attention it’s getting.
Big-name YouTubers are taking notice as well. Jacob Bury, a well-known crypto analyst, is one of the many predicting that once it hits the exchanges.
Conclusion
Pepe Unchained offers plenty of reasons to set itself apart from the crowd. Its custom Layer 2 blockchain promises faster transactions and lower fees, a big win for anyone tired of dealing with Ethereum's congested network.
The double staking protocol is also hard to ignore and with YouTube influencers adding fuel to the fire, the project’s momentum just keeps building.
If you’re considering jumping in, now could be the perfect time before the price starts rising and Pepe Unchained takes off for real.