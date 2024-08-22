Hub4Business

Pepe Unchained Presale Raises $9.7 Million - Layer 2 Meme Coin Attracting Investors Worldwide

Pepe Unchained is the hottest presale on the market right now so we looked at what makes it the most exciting meme coin project in years.

Pepe Unchained
Pepe Unchained
info_icon

2024 has been a great year for the crypto market as a whole but it is the meme coin sector that has stood out above all else. Of course, Bitcoin (BTC) will always be at the head of everything crypto and it hitting all-time highs was huge. However, considering that in 2023 the meme coin market looked like it might disappear, what it has achieved in 2024 is nothing short of amazing.

It has paved the way for new coins like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU). The meme coin market has evolved and developed so much in such a short period of time. Meme coin projects are no longer novelty jokes; they are projects with real substance and utility. It is somewhat ironic that Pepe coin (PEPE), which now is in danger of being left behind, helped facilitate this new market. 

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<<

Pepe Unchained- Thank you Pepe, but now your time may be up

Pepe Unchained ($PEPE) has promised to unleash Pepe so it can realize its full potential. A sentence like this would have been unheard of even this time last year. If we rewind a little bit and go back to the start of summer 2023, the meme coin sector was at its lowest ebb.

A record low number of new meme coin projects were being launched and the existing ones were losing value every day. Then Pepe Coin (PEPE) came along. It pumped by thousands of percent basically out of nowhere and made some lucky investors millionaires overnight.

This is the crypto dream and what most of us dream of so of course it caused a California gold rush-like event. Suddenly every investor was interested in the meme coin market and wanted to find the next token that could replicate what Pepe Coin had just done.

From there, there was new life breathed into the meme coin market. The end of 2023 and the start of 2024 saw an influx of new projects culminating in a record number of new meme coin traders in April of this year. This new attention and cash flow meant that projects had to do more to stand out and attract investors. That is how we got to Pepe Unchained.

>>>Get Pepe Unchained Today<<<

Pepe Unchained- How a layer 2 chain means unlimited potential

So, that is how we got to a market that can produce a coin as fascinating as Pepe Unchained. As you can see we respect what Pepe Coin has done but it has gone as far as it can go because of its layer 1 limitations. 2024 has seen a lot of change but probably the most shocking is the rise of Solana and Base. 

Ethereum looked like it would never be challenged as the most popular network with investors but some very successful meme coin projects have catapulted Solana into people’s hearts and minds and has left Ethereum behind. Now, we have Coinbase’s Base chain that looks like it could also soon surpass Ethereum. 

This is important as Pepe Unchained could one day reach the same levels of Base. The project will unleash the power of Pepe by building it on top of Ethereum thus giving it its own chain. This means it will have the power to expand its ecosystem and possibly host other tokens or meme coins. 

This is great for the project and the inventors but having its own layer 2 chain is also great for investors. It means that transactions will be faster and more importantly gas fees will be lower. This means more room for gains from your investment. 

If that wasn’t enough Pepe Unchained will also be offering great rewards for those that stake their $PEPU tokens. Over 775 million $PEPU tokens have already been staked by investors but the estimated annual rewards still stand at 206%. 

The current price of 1 $PEPU is $0.0091996. However, we would suggest you buy your tokens asap if you are interested. The presale has already raised over $9.7 million but this figure is shooting up. It has raised well over $2 million in the last two weeks which means it is now raising money at a faster level than at any other stage. 

>>>To Know More About Pepe Unchained <<<

Conclusion

As you can all now see, Pepe Unchained is the perfect token to represent where the meme coin is in 2024. They now have great utility and their potential for growth is unlimited. One thing for sure is that the presale of Pepe Unchained will sell out soon as hype goes through the roof. Make sure you don’t miss out.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: PAK 367/5 At Tea; Rizwan-Shakeel Stand Broken As BAN Fightback In Rawalpindi
  2. India Tour Of England 2025: Complete Five-Match Test Series Schedule Announced - Check Details
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
  4. ACB Hopeful Of Hosting I'ntl Fixtures After Successful Domestic Tourneys
  5. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: England Take Charge After Skittling Sri Lanka For 236 Runs - In Pics
Football News
  1. Manuel Neuer: Legendary GER Goalkeeper's International Career In Numbers
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  3. Premier League: Forest Complete Loan Move For Villa Defender Moreno
  4. Premier League: Martinez Eyes Trophy With Aston Villa After Contract Renewal
  5. Young Boys 3-2 Galatasaray: Swiss Side Take Slender First-leg Lead In Champions League Play-Off Tie
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  3. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  4. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  5. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 'Justice And Medicine Cannot Go On Strike', Says Chief Justice
  2. Bengaluru Road Rage: Man Dies After Car Chases, Rams His Bike | Caught On Cam
  3. Day In Pics: August 22, 2024
  4. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  5. Budget 2024-25: Misses The Mark on Employment, Social Welfare And Marginalised Communities Amidst Unprecedented Needs
Entertainment News
  1. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  2. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  3. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  4. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  5. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
US News
  1. 90-Foot Hanuman Statue Inaugurated In Texas. Key Details Inside
  2. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  3. iPhone 16 Rumored To Enhance Action Button Customization With New iOS 18 Features | Details Inside
  4. McDonald's Brings Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toys To The US | How To Collect All 9 Of Them!
  5. Taylor Swift Confirms Long-Due Rumor, Teases Suspected Easter Eggs In 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video
World News
  1. 'Devastating': Taylor Swift Reacts On Cancellation Of Vienna Shows, Explains Her Silence
  2. 90-Foot Hanuman Statue Inaugurated In Texas. Key Details Inside
  3. Spain: Misinformation Surrounds Stabbing Of 11-Year-Old Boy
  4. Sicily Yacht Sinking: Body Of UK Tech Mogul Mike Lynch Found As Search Ops Continue
  5. A Revolution Against India's Proto-Colonial Policies
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: 'Return To Work', SC Tells Doctors; CBI, Top Court Say FIR, Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Key Congress Poll Meet, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 'Justice And Medicine Cannot Go On Strike', Says Chief Justice