Pepe Unchained Presale Raises $9.7 Million - Layer 2 Meme Coin Attracting Investors Worldwide

2024 has been a great year for the crypto market as a whole but it is the meme coin sector that has stood out above all else. Of course, Bitcoin (BTC) will always be at the head of everything crypto and it hitting all-time highs was huge. However, considering that in 2023 the meme coin market looked like it might disappear, what it has achieved in 2024 is nothing short of amazing.
It has paved the way for new coins like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU). The meme coin market has evolved and developed so much in such a short period of time. Meme coin projects are no longer novelty jokes; they are projects with real substance and utility. It is somewhat ironic that Pepe coin (PEPE), which now is in danger of being left behind, helped facilitate this new market.
Pepe Unchained- Thank you Pepe, but now your time may be up
Pepe Unchained ($PEPE) has promised to unleash Pepe so it can realize its full potential. A sentence like this would have been unheard of even this time last year. If we rewind a little bit and go back to the start of summer 2023, the meme coin sector was at its lowest ebb.
A record low number of new meme coin projects were being launched and the existing ones were losing value every day. Then Pepe Coin (PEPE) came along. It pumped by thousands of percent basically out of nowhere and made some lucky investors millionaires overnight.
This is the crypto dream and what most of us dream of so of course it caused a California gold rush-like event. Suddenly every investor was interested in the meme coin market and wanted to find the next token that could replicate what Pepe Coin had just done.
From there, there was new life breathed into the meme coin market. The end of 2023 and the start of 2024 saw an influx of new projects culminating in a record number of new meme coin traders in April of this year. This new attention and cash flow meant that projects had to do more to stand out and attract investors. That is how we got to Pepe Unchained.
Pepe Unchained- How a layer 2 chain means unlimited potential
So, that is how we got to a market that can produce a coin as fascinating as Pepe Unchained. As you can see we respect what Pepe Coin has done but it has gone as far as it can go because of its layer 1 limitations. 2024 has seen a lot of change but probably the most shocking is the rise of Solana and Base.
Ethereum looked like it would never be challenged as the most popular network with investors but some very successful meme coin projects have catapulted Solana into people’s hearts and minds and has left Ethereum behind. Now, we have Coinbase’s Base chain that looks like it could also soon surpass Ethereum.
This is important as Pepe Unchained could one day reach the same levels of Base. The project will unleash the power of Pepe by building it on top of Ethereum thus giving it its own chain. This means it will have the power to expand its ecosystem and possibly host other tokens or meme coins.
This is great for the project and the inventors but having its own layer 2 chain is also great for investors. It means that transactions will be faster and more importantly gas fees will be lower. This means more room for gains from your investment.
If that wasn’t enough Pepe Unchained will also be offering great rewards for those that stake their $PEPU tokens. Over 775 million $PEPU tokens have already been staked by investors but the estimated annual rewards still stand at 206%.
The current price of 1 $PEPU is $0.0091996. However, we would suggest you buy your tokens asap if you are interested. The presale has already raised over $9.7 million but this figure is shooting up. It has raised well over $2 million in the last two weeks which means it is now raising money at a faster level than at any other stage.
Conclusion
As you can all now see, Pepe Unchained is the perfect token to represent where the meme coin is in 2024. They now have great utility and their potential for growth is unlimited. One thing for sure is that the presale of Pepe Unchained will sell out soon as hype goes through the roof. Make sure you don’t miss out.