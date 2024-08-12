Hub4Business

Pepe Unchained Presale Raises $7.5 Million - Layer 2 PEPE Contender Showing Massive Growth Potential

Pepe Unchained is the first meme coin built on its own blockchain, offers excellent staking rewards, and has excellent potential.

The crypto crash from a few days ago was the worst since the "crypto winter" in 2022. Almost all altcoins lost up to 30% of their value in a matter of hours, resulting in a massive sell-off that threatened the future of cryptos as a whole. However, three days after the dip started, many of the affected cryptos entered recovery, and experts predict that the next bull run will likely happen later this month.

A new crypto called Pepe Unchained, which draws inspiration from the original PEPE token, has stayed mostly unaffected by the sudden market dip, pushing through the $7.5 million presale milestone. This brings us to the question—is $PEPU the next token to explode, resulting in 100X gains, and why is it attracting investors despite the rising fear index? Stay with us, and let's find out!

Pepe Unchained - Emerging Layer-2 Meme Coin Built in Its Own Blockchain

As the next bull run draws nearer, Pepe Unchained positions itself as one of the emerging cryptos with the highest growth potential. The project is widely advertised by leading crypto influencers and has a growing community all over social media, showing that investor confidence is growing daily. Moreover, since it's built on the recognizable Pepe meme and is leveraging the incredible success of the original PEPE coin, $PEPU is likely to become one of the highest-gaining memes this year.

Apart from its recognizable character, it also has an arsenal of excellent features, including a dedicated Layer-2 Ethereum blockchain, high staking rewards, and excellent tokenomics, all working together to separate it from the many other meme coins on the market. It is designed to fix the biggest Ethereum problems by offering 100x faster transaction speeds with lower gas fees, allowing investors to swap other coins for native PEPE with unprecedented ease.

Whether or not Pepe Unchained's Layer 2 solution is 100 times faster than Ethereum is yet to be seen. Still, if these claims are correct, the project could repeat or even surpass the massive success of the original PEPE token. One thing is certain: these claims and design choices work wonders for attracting investors, allowing the project to push through multiple milestones in less than a month. The ongoing presale is now on its way to $8 million, completely unaffected by the recent crypto crash. Let's see what rewards you can expect as a $PEPU token holder.

Impressive Staking Rewards For All Early Investors

Apart from being built on its own unique chain, Pepe Unchained offers high staking rewards, which is one of the primary reasons for the success of the $PEPU token presale. The current APY for staked $PEPU tokens is over 250%, but it will decrease as the number of investors grows. Over 630 million $PEPU has been staked already, and investors will get rewards over the next two years. It's clear that Pepe Unchained shows significant long-term growth potential, so it's much more than a quick profit grab.

The developers are committed to ensuring a stable future for all investors, so the goal of becoming the next PEPE is not unrealistic at all. Therefore, all early investors will likely get significant returns post-launch as $PEPU tokens become available on all primary DEX listings worldwide. The best part is that the project offers transparent tokenomics and detailed future plans, so investors have nothing to fear.

Excellent Tokenomics and A Detailed Roadmap

Well-designed tokenomics are essential for every emerging cryptocurrency, and Pepe Unchained took special care to ensure its system is made according to the best industry practices. First, native $PEPU tokens will have excellent utility through staking, and the allocation of the entire 8 billion token supply has been divided to ensure stable growth while preventing rug pulls.

The first stage was to ensure that the word about Pepe Unchained reached investors worldwide. With it complete, the second stage, now in full swing, is to sell 20% of $PEPU tokens to raise funds for the final stages. Investors can now buy $PEPU tokens at highly affordable prices, staking them for high returns during the ongoing presale event. Once it goes live, the project will launch as a Layer 2 solution that can generate high profit while offering impressive transaction speed at the lowest cost.

As mentioned above, 20% of the token supply is available during the presale event. Another 30% will be distributed through staking rewards, while the remaining 50% will be divided between marketing, liquidity, project finance, and chain inventory. Therefore, the project has covered all essential costs with more than 4 billion $PEPU tokens, ensuring users have the best experience possible.

Ongoing $PEPU Token Presale Pushing Toward $8 Million In Funding

$PEPU Token Presale
info_icon

Despite dozens of meme coins still in presale in August, Pepe Unchained has had the most success, with over $7.6 million raised in five weeks. The social media buzz surrounding the project has increased $PEPU token sales, even during the recent crypto market crash, proving it is the best investment option this summer.

$PEPU tokens sell for $0.0089461, but their price will increase with every subsequent presale stage. Once the event ends, the token will go live on DEX and CEX listings, allowing all early investors to monetize their token supplies. It's also essential to mention that the project is audited by Coinsult and SolidProof, among the industry's leading smart contract audit companies.

You can find plenty of information about Pepe Unchained on YouTube, as it is widely advertised by popular crypto influencers such as 99Bitcoins, Crypto Gains, ClayBro, and many others. The bottom line is that Pepe Unchained is an investment option that's likely to result in 100X gains for all early investors, and the sooner you add $PEPU tokens to your portfolio, the higher the rewards you can expect.

The process of purchasing the tokens is quite simple. Go to the official Pepe Unchained website and connect your ETH wallet. Then, you can exchange ETH, USDT, PEPE, or BNB for the $PEPU token, or if you don't have any, you can do so using your credit cards.

Wrapping Up

After a week of losses and growing fear among crypto investors everywhere, Pepe Unchained presents itself as one of the best investment options. The official $PEPE token presale has kept attracting investors despite market retraction, showing that the project is easily one of the few cryptos with high-gain potential moving forward.

Pepe Unchained is the first meme coin built on its own blockchain, offers excellent staking rewards, and has excellent potential.

