Pepe Unchained Presale Raises $7.5 Million - Layer 2 PEPE Contender Showing Massive Growth Potential

Whether or not Pepe Unchained's Layer 2 solution is 100 times faster than Ethereum is yet to be seen. Still, if these claims are correct, the project could repeat or even surpass the massive success of the original PEPE token. One thing is certain: these claims and design choices work wonders for attracting investors, allowing the project to push through multiple milestones in less than a month. The ongoing presale is now on its way to $8 million, completely unaffected by the recent crypto crash. Let's see what rewards you can expect as a $PEPU token holder.