Pepe Unchained ICO Surpasses $2 Million - The Next 100X Meme You Don't Want To Miss

Since Pepe Coin debuted it has sparked many new similar coins as this niche is one of the most popular for creating endless memes.
We’ve seen many successful projects over the years and it seems like there is still plenty to come.
Pepe is currently swimming in bearish waters as its price plummeted over 17% in the last 7 days.
However, there is a new token rising that could take over the throne – Pepe Unchained ($PEPU). This new and upgraded version holds great potential and investors are thrilled for everything that is related to this project.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is Smashing The Presale Phase As It Reaches More Than $2 Million in Fundraising
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is making significant results in the crypto community, recently reaching a new milestone. At the time of writing, the project has raised over $2.2 million, demonstrating strong investor confidence in its potential.
The presale is structured in phases, with each phase featuring a slight price increase. Currently, $PEPU tokens are available for $0.0082267, which many consider an excellent opportunity for early investors.
One of the main drivers of Pepe Unchained's success is its strong community. The project has nearly 5,000 followers on X (formerly known as Twitter) and almost 3,000 subscribers on Telegram. This active community is regularly updated with the latest project milestones, developments, and future plans, ensuring that followers stay engaged and informed.
The project’s well-thought-out tokenomics also play a significant role in its success. Of the total 8 billion tokens, 30% are dedicated to staking, providing incentives for long-term holding and network stability. Another 20% is allocated for marketing, which helps boost visibility and attract new investors. Additionally, 20% of the tokens are reserved for the presale, generating the initial funding necessary for the project's development and growth.
The remaining 30% of the tokens are equally distributed across liquidity, project finance, and chain inventory. This strategic allocation ensures that there is sufficient liquidity for smooth trading, funds for ongoing project operations, and resources for maintaining the blockchain infrastructure.
This Is the First Ever Meme Coin That Has Its Own Blockchain – Massive Improvements Are Attracting Investors
Pepe Unchained stands out as the first-ever meme project to introduce its own blockchain, known as "Pepe Chain." This new development is designed as a layer-2 solution to address various issues associated with Ethereum.
One of the primary advantages of Pepe Chain is its ability to enhance scalability. Ethereum, in its current state, often struggles with high traffic and congestion, leading to slower transaction times and increased fees during peak periods.
Pepe Chain aims to alleviate these issues by providing a more scalable solution, which can handle a higher number of transactions per second. This improvement ensures that the network can accommodate a growing user base without compromising on performance.
Additionally, Pepe Chain is advertised as being 100 times faster than Ethereum. This substantial increase in speed means that transactions can be processed much quicker, enhancing the overall user experience.
Faster transaction times are crucial for maintaining a seamless and efficient blockchain network, particularly for applications that require high-speed transactions, such as gaming or real-time trading.
Another significant benefit of Pepe Chain is its lower transaction fees. High fees have been a persistent issue on the Ethereum network, especially during times of high demand. By offering lower fees, Pepe Chain makes transactions more affordable for users, encouraging more frequent use and broader adoption. Lower fees also make the network more accessible to a wider range of users, including those who may be deterred by the high costs associated with Ethereum.
Pepe Unchained Promotes Staking As It Offers Lucrative Rewards For Traders Who Choose This Option
Staking is a critical component of the Pepe Unchained project, significantly influencing its tokenomics. Currently, the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) rewards for staking are at an enticing 881%, making it an attractive option for investors looking for substantial returns. This high demand for staking is evident as nearly 181 million $PEPU tokens are already staked.
The significant staking activity highlights the confidence investors have in the project and its long-term potential. By locking in their tokens, investors not only earn high rewards but also contribute to the stability and security of the network, which benefits the entire community.
Additionally, Pepe Chain features a dedicated block explorer, a valuable tool that enhances transparency and trust within the network. This block explorer allows users to easily view and verify transactions, providing detailed information about transactions, blocks, and addresses.
This functionality is essential for users who want to track their activities and ensure the integrity of the network. It supports the network’s credibility by making all transactions visible and verifiable, which is crucial for maintaining user trust.

The meme coin market has always been a promising venture for all traders. Many investors have made fortunes on these types of coins, especially the famous Pepe coin.
Even with it trading in red currently, investors aren’t losing hope regarding this project as the market cap is valued at over $4 billion and daily volume trading of $700k.
With that being said, it’s not surprising that Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is predicted to take over the crypto market once it launches.
Right now is a phenomenal time to get on this project.