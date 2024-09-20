Hub4Business

Pepe Unchained ICO Hits $13.5 Million - Presale Enters Higher Gear

The ongoing $PEPU token presale has raised over $13.7 million, with its eyes set on $15 million before the end of the month, so visit the official site and join the growing Pepe Unchained community today.

Pepe Unchained
Pepe Unchained
info_icon

Today's news about the Fed cutting interest rates will have a massive impact on crypto markets for the rest of the year. Everyone is waiting to hear if the rate cuts will be only 25 points or potentially 50 points, which would be the largest rate cut in the past four years. If the FED decides to cut the rates by 50 points, crypto markets could enter a bullish phase that could continue for a few months.

Bitcoin broke through the $60K mark yesterday, ahead of the FED's decision, and it could continue to gain momentum throughout the week. The situation will spill to all other altcoins on the market, affecting tokens that are still in the earliest presale stages. That brings us to the hottest meme coin presale - Pepe Unchained, which has already raised over $13.5 million. Growing crypto investor confidence is expected to push the $PEPU presale to over $14 million in the next few days, so let's see why this new project is one you don't want to miss this year.

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<<

Pepe Unchained - Revolutionary Layer 2 Meme Coin That Will Change The Entire Niche Forever

As you can already guess, Pepe Unchained is the latest meme coin inspired by the popular online meme Pepe the Frog. Like the original PEPE token, it uses Pepe's online fame to attract investors. However, unlike its predecessor, it offers excellent token utilization through a generous staking protocol. Pepe Unchained has many other features to ensure long-term growth, sustainability, and the best possible user experience. We are talking about its unique Layer 2 design, a feature never seen in the meme coin market before.

Pepe Unchained took a different approach to its design. After the developers realized that classic meme coins don't have the support they once had, they opted for a Layer 2 solution built on a dedicated blockchain dubbed the "Pepe Chain." That is significant as a Layer 2 solution provides up to 100 times faster transaction speeds at much lower fees when compared to Ethereum, which is the go-to blockchain for over 90% of meme coins on the market.

In practice, that means that users can instantly transfer their $PEPU tokens, complete multiple transactions in the blink of an eye, and don't have to worry about losing value due to high gas fees. It's a win-win situation for everyone involved and a feature recognized by thousands of investors worldwide. That's why Pepe Unchained's ICO has raised over $13.5 million so far, with a sell-off rate that increases every week despite an unstable broader crypto market. Today, the presale gains over $140K every day and more than $1 million per week. These truly impressive numbers signal stable growth and an excellent future for all $PEPU token holders.

>>>Grab Pepe Unchained now<<<

$PEPU Token Holders Looking Forward to High Staking APY

As mentioned above, $PEPU tokens get their utility from staking. The project has a maximum of 8 billion tokens in circulation, and 30% will be given out through staking rewards over the course of two years after release. Moreover, investors who buy $PEPU tokens during the ongoing presale will be able to stake them and claim the rewards prior to the first DEX listing.

The current staking pool has over 1,05 billion $PEPU staked, and all stakers will get an APY of over 150%. These rewards are truly impressive, translating to over 600 $PEPU per ETH block, which makes it one of the best staking projects available in presale at the moment. The situation will only get better after launch, when $PEPU tokens are expected to explode, resulting in 50X gains or higher for all early investors.

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<<

Pepe Unchained Website Introduces New Feature - Pepe Frens With Benefits

Pepe Unchained
info_icon

The situation surrounding the Pepe Unchained token presale is developing extremely quickly due to the massive interest among investors. The developers have now introduced a new feature called Pepe Frens With Benefits, that will allow investors to build their own applications on Pepe Layer 2 blockchain.

The launch of the new feature is another incentive for investors to adopt $PEPU tokens and get another chance to earn a profit. Developers will be able to build and submit their apps to a voting system, where all users will choose the best designs. Once the voting period is over, the best apps will be rewarded with real cash. The new feature will launch in Q4, and all applications will be accepted and reviewed by the end of the year. There is no doubt that Pepe Unchained is already outgrowing all expectations, and with enough support, it could challenge, and possibly even surpass the massive success of the original PEPE token.

>>>Get your hands on Pepe Unchained today<<<

$PEPU Token Presale Rushing to $14 Million

The ongoing $PEPU token presale has been a massive success so far, with over $13.7 million raised in capital. The event is hitting new major milestones every week, gaining over $1 million every few days. If the current sell-off rate continues, it will easily surpass the monumental milestone of $15 million by the end of the month, and who knows how far things could go before the presale ends.

$PEPU tokens are currently available for $0.0098, but their price will increase in every subsequent phase, so the sooner you invest, the higher the returns you can expect. The future for Pepe Unchained is shining brighter every day, and it's definitely one of the most anticipated meme coins this year. Adding a few thousands $PEPU to your portfolio could be the best investment in the months ahead, so don't miss your chance to invest in this high-potential meme coin before it explodes.

>>>Purchase Pepe Unchained now<<<

The Takeaway

Pepe Unchained is one of the most exciting new meme coins to hit the market this year, and it has already pushed through multiple major milestones, proving that it has what it takes to stand next to the greatest meme coins on the market. With the new Frens with Benefits feature, high staking APY, and generally excellent design choices, it's a must-have for all meme coin enthusiasts and investors looking for high ROI.

The ongoing $PEPU token presale has raised over $13.7 million, with its eyes set on $15 million before the end of the month, so visit the official site and join the growing Pepe Unchained community today.

>>>Get your hands on Pepe Unchained today<<<

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Siraj Leaves The Field Limping; Stump Mic Reveals Virat Kohli Smelling Rain| BAN 79/5; IND - 376 All Out
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: 10 Unmissable Stats From First Innings Ft R Ashwin, Hasan Mahmud
  3. ENG Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Australia Beat England By Seven Wickets In Nottingham -In Pics
  4. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2: Akash Shines With Two Wickets As BAN Falter To 26/3 At Lunch
  5. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2: Jadeja Falls Short Of Century As Hosts Bowled Out For 376
Football News
  1. Atalanta 0-0 Arsenal: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Secures Stalemate - In Pics
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 1 Results: Check Who Stands Where After First Round
  3. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  4. Women's Champions League Roundup: Real Madrid Snatch First Leg Lead
  5. Women's Super League Matchday 1 Predictions: Will Bompastor Make Winning Start With Chelsea?
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'As A Father...': EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani On Employee's Death Due To 'Overwork'
  2. Growing Up With Indira Gandhi
  3. Odisha: Army Officer's Friend Alleges Sexual Harassment By Police After Arrest
  4. There Is Always An Emergency
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  2. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  3. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  4. Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon As Hezbollah Leader Says 'Red Lines' Crossed
  5. Sweden Charges Woman With War Crimes For Allegedly Torturing Yazidi Women, And Children In Syria
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Siraj Leaves The Field Limping; Stump Mic Reveals Virat Kohli Smelling Rain| BAN 79/5; IND - 376 All Out