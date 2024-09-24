Pepe Unchained Hits $14 Million Milestone - The Next 100X Meme Coin In The Making

Since the US Federal Reserve made its decision to cut interest rates, the crypto market has flourished and is showing no signs of stopping.
This event has led to Bitcoin’s 4.8% increase in value this past week alone, which secured the $63k price point and massively boosted traders' confidence in the market's future.
It has triggered a domino effect across other coins, with the most notable impact seen in the meme coin market, particularly Pepe coin, which has surged in value by 6%.
However, investors are turning to the new Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) project, as it has the potential to surpass its predecessor and become the top coin in this niche.
Let’s check out the details.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Stands Out From Other Projects By Having Its Own Blockchain
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) offers numerous advantages over other projects, the most notable of which is its native blockchain called the “Pepe Chain.”
Because of its Layer-2 structure, it offers some solid upgrades in terms of scalability and cost-effectiveness compared to Ethereum.
It also tackles the high transaction fees that its predecessor had trouble with. It’s a well-known fact that ETH’s gas fees are often pretty expensive, especially when there is high traffic. This new blockchain processes transactions off-chain before finalizing them on the main network, making transactions much cheaper.
Another big perk of this project is its speed. The official website boasts of an increase in speed of up to 100 times compared to ETH. This is enabled due to improvements in the bridging between these two networks, delivering near-instant execution
Also, developers and consumers may integrate their current dApps and content without having to redo anything, as the Pepe Chain functions amazingly with ETH.
The FOMO For This Project Has Reached New Levels As The Fundraising Approaches Another Milestone
The ongoing presale is a massive success, with the biggest fundraising on the market currently. More than $14.7 million has been raised so far; however, at this rate, it will reach a couple more million.
This statement is further supported by the fact that earlier this month, some serious whale activity caught attention, with big investors throwing down some major cash.
One of the biggest transactions that happened were two single transactions of 23 ETH and 10 ETH, which, when you translate to dollars, comes to around nearly $78k.
That kind of behavior from whales is usually seen as a good sign because it shows they believe in the project's potential and will massively boost $PEPU’s value once it officially launches.
Currently, you can get $PEPU for the low price of $0.00983, which many investors consider a steal. However, you must hurry as the next price increase is just around the corner, with only one day left before it happens.
To buy $PEPU, all you need to do is connect your crypto wallet loaded with ETH, USDT, or BNB and choose how many tokens you want to buy on the website’s widget.
The Team Behind This Project Adds New Options - Developers Can Now Create Their Own Projects On The Pepe Chain
Pepe Unchained has just launched an exciting new program called "Pepe Frens With Benefits." It is designed to attract the most talented developers who can design their own applications and projects on this new blockchain.
However, you must first pitch your idea to the Pepe Council, the project's governing body. The council will carefully review the grant applications and select the most promising ones to receive financial support.
The developers who are lucky enough to make the cut will earn grants to fund their dApps, tokens, or other blockchain-based projects, helping to keep the Pepe niche thriving for the long haul.
The grant applications will officially open in Q4 2024, giving developers time to get their ideas rolling. Once their projects are approved, they’ll be able to take full advantage of Pepe Chain’s superior infrastructure.
Additionally, this project has been endorsed by many notable figures in the crypto community. The biggest one comes from the famous crypto YouTuber – ClayBro. His expert analysis has led him to believe that this token could jump by 100x once it hits the market, and with this new feature on board, it seems like a big possibility.
Conclusion
With the recent crypto market rally, investors have restored their confidence and are on the hunt for the next big token that will boost their portfolios.
Every day, new projects emerge, and sometimes, it seems impossible to find the best one. One wrong investment can put you out of the game indefinitely.
That’s why top industry analysts are suggesting buying the new Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) for maximum profits.
This project stands out with its successful presale, massive technological advantages, and a team that is constantly working on improving it. Therefore, you have to be fast and secure your tokens before the imminent post-launch surge.