Hub4Business

Pepe Unchained Hits $14 Million Milestone - The Next 100X Meme Coin In The Making

The crypto market is back on track as all coins are trading in green this week – experts find this coin to be the best option for investors.

Pepe Unchained
Pepe Unchained Hits $14 Million Milestone - The Next 100X Meme Coin In The Making
info_icon

Since the US Federal Reserve made its decision to cut interest rates, the crypto market has flourished and is showing no signs of stopping.

This event has led to Bitcoin’s 4.8% increase in value this past week alone, which secured the $63k price point and massively boosted traders' confidence in the market's future.

It has triggered a domino effect across other coins, with the most notable impact seen in the meme coin market, particularly Pepe coin, which has surged in value by 6%.

However, investors are turning to the new Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) project, as it has the potential to surpass its predecessor and become the top coin in this niche.

Let’s check out the details.

>>> Buy Pepe Unchained Now <<<

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Stands Out From Other Projects By Having Its Own Blockchain

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) offers numerous advantages over other projects, the most notable of which is its native blockchain called the “Pepe Chain.”

Because of its Layer-2 structure, it offers some solid upgrades in terms of scalability and cost-effectiveness compared to Ethereum.

It also tackles the high transaction fees that its predecessor had trouble with. It’s a well-known fact that ETH’s gas fees are often pretty expensive, especially when there is high traffic. This new blockchain processes transactions off-chain before finalizing them on the main network, making transactions much cheaper.

Another big perk of this project is its speed. The official website boasts of an increase in speed of up to 100 times compared to ETH. This is enabled due to improvements in the bridging between these two networks, delivering near-instant execution

Also, developers and consumers may integrate their current dApps and content without having to redo anything, as the Pepe Chain functions amazingly with ETH.

>>> Get Pepe Unchained Now <<<

The FOMO For This Project Has Reached New Levels As The Fundraising Approaches Another Milestone

The ongoing presale is a massive success, with the biggest fundraising on the market currently. More than $14.7 million has been raised so far; however, at this rate, it will reach a couple more million.

Pepe Unchained
info_icon

This statement is further supported by the fact that earlier this month, some serious whale activity caught attention, with big investors throwing down some major cash.

One of the biggest transactions that happened were two single transactions of 23 ETH and 10 ETH, which, when you translate to dollars, comes to around nearly $78k.

That kind of behavior from whales is usually seen as a good sign because it shows they believe in the project's potential and will massively boost $PEPU’s value once it officially launches.

Currently, you can get $PEPU for the low price of $0.00983, which many investors consider a steal. However, you must hurry as the next price increase is just around the corner, with only one day left before it happens.

To buy $PEPU, all you need to do is connect your crypto wallet loaded with ETH, USDT, or BNB and choose how many tokens you want to buy on the website’s widget.

>>> For More Information on Pepe Unchained <<<

The Team Behind This Project Adds New Options - Developers Can Now Create Their Own Projects On The Pepe Chain

Pepe Unchained has just launched an exciting new program called "Pepe Frens With Benefits." It is designed to attract the most talented developers who can design their own applications and projects on this new blockchain.

Pepe Unchained
info_icon

However, you must first pitch your idea to the Pepe Council, the project's governing body. The council will carefully review the grant applications and select the most promising ones to receive financial support.

The developers who are lucky enough to make the cut will earn grants to fund their dApps, tokens, or other blockchain-based projects, helping to keep the Pepe niche thriving for the long haul.

The grant applications will officially open in Q4 2024, giving developers time to get their ideas rolling. Once their projects are approved, they’ll be able to take full advantage of Pepe Chain’s superior infrastructure.

Additionally, this project has been endorsed by many notable figures in the crypto community. The biggest one comes from the famous crypto YouTuber – ClayBro. His expert analysis has led him to believe that this token could jump by 100x once it hits the market, and with this new feature on board, it seems like a big possibility.

>>> Learn More About Pepe Unchained <<<

Conclusion

With the recent crypto market rally, investors have restored their confidence and are on the hunt for the next big token that will boost their portfolios.

Every day, new projects emerge, and sometimes, it seems impossible to find the best one. One wrong investment can put you out of the game indefinitely.

That’s why top industry analysts are suggesting buying the new Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) for maximum profits.

This project stands out with its successful presale, massive technological advantages, and a team that is constantly working on improving it. Therefore, you have to be fast and secure your tokens before the imminent post-launch surge.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BCCI Apex Council To Meet Wednesday; Who Will Replace Jay Shah Is Not On Agenda
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2nd SL Vs NZ Test On TV And Online
  3. USA Vs UAE Live Score, ICC World Cup League 2: United Arab Emirates Choose To Field First At United Ground
  4. United Arab Emirates Vs United States, ICC CWC League 2 Toss Update: UAE Field First In Windhoek - Check Playing XIs
  5. Lesotho Vs Ghana, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: GHA Bat First In Tanzania - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Man City Used To Be 'Sleeping Giant', Now Addicted To Winning: Shaun Wright-Phillips
  2. FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: North Korea Win Record-Levelling Third Title - In Pics
  3. Premier League: Alexander-Arnold Makes Klopp Dig With 'Refreshing' Slot Remark
  4. Bonmati Aiming To Follow Cruyff's Footsteps In Creating Barcelona History
  5. MCI 2-2 ARS: Arsenal Cannot 'Tone Down' Dark Arts After Man City Draw, Says David James
Tennis News
  1. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  2. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  3. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  4. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  5. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 24 2024
  2. Delayed Monsoon Retreat Begins; 'Severe' Winter Likely | Decoding Weather Pattern Shifts
  3. Haryana, J&K Polls: EC Oversight Tightened, Historic First Vote For West Pakistan Refugees And More | Key Highlights
  4. Haryana Elections 2024: Political Parties Campaign At Full-Swing Ahead Of Next Week's Voting
  5. PM Modi Meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy 3rd Time In 3 Months: All That Happened In The 3 Meetings
Entertainment News
  1. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  2. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  3. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  4. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  5. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
  2. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Deadly Strikes On, All-Out War Closer Than Ever & 'Nowhere To Go' For People
  3. Japan Floods: Heavy Rains, Damaged Houses & Submerged Cars
  4. Fear Of War Increases As Israel, Lebanon Continue Their Strikes
  5. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  3. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 492 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  4. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  6. England Skipper Heather Knight Handed Suspended Fine Over 2012 Blackface Social Media Post
  7. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
  8. Tirupati Laddu Row: TTD Carries Out Purification Ritual At Temple; 'Tobacco In Prasadam' Claims Surface