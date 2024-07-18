Pepe Is Up By 23% In 24 Hours - Experts Say Pepe Unchained Is Next To Explode!

After a massive 141 billion purchase by Nascent, a venture capital firm, Pepe Coin grew by 23% on June 16th. Data from Lookonchain reveals Nascent now has 608.85 billion $PEPE coins, worth around $7.5 million. Looking at the weekly performance, Pepe Coin rallied by 34%.
Because of the Pepe Coin rally, experts now eye Pepe Unchained, a new meme coin presale that could bring the same results to investors. Pepe Unchained is an upgraded version of Pepe and is among the top presales of the year.
Pepe Coin Rally: What's behind?
The fresh interest in major cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum caused a rally in the meme coin market. The whole ecosystem is rallying, with Floki Inu up 19%, Bonk 12%, and Shiba Inu 8%.
Further, Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve Chair, stated that FED might not wait until inflation reaches 20% to cut down the rates. This statement renewed the optimism for cryptocurrencies, causing a rally.
The Pepe Coin rally shouldn't be a surprise because this coin has been one of the top-performing cryptos of 2024. The coin managed to outperform Bitcoin by increasing 48% year to date.
Pepe Coin's performance and rally show what's possible in the meme world. The smaller projects can outgrow and outperform big players because they have more room for growth. Because of that, investors are following the story of Pepe Unchained, Pepe alternative, and, according to analysts, the next crypto to explode. Pepe Unchained is an improved version of Pepe, and investors think that fact gives the project an advantage.
Pepe Unchained: The best Pepe Coin alternative
Among the latest meme coin releases, Pepe Unchained shows massive potential to overcome other meme coins and become the next best meme crypto. This project uses Layer 2 blockchain to enhance speed, increase safety, and lower transaction costs. As an ERC20 token, $PEPU wants to overcome Layer 1 limitations. This fact means Pepe Unchained will be the first Pepe coin with its blockchain! With features like blockchain and staking, Pepe Unchained is an improved version of Pepe Coin.
Pepe Unchained bridges with Ethereum, offering low transaction fees, higher transaction capacity, and access to a dedicated block explorer. The Pepe Unchained blockchain is 100x faster than Ethereum.
Additionally, $PEPU provides a unique investment opportunity with staking rewards for investors. The current APY stands at a massive 485%. Further, the project attracted significant attention because it preserves the beloved Froggy character cherished in the crypto community.
Pepe Unchained has garnered significant attention since its presale. Experts believe Pepe Unchained is the next 10x meme coin and a crypto presale to watch. Pepe Unchained presale has raised nearly $4 million in funding. The next presale stage will start in less than two days, so if you want to invest in $PEPU, hurry.
Pepe Unchained Price Prediction 2024 - 2030
|
Year
|
Potential Low
|
Average Price
|
Potential High
|
2024
|
$0.008
|
$0.03
|
$0.084
|
2025
|
$0.01
|
$0.073
|
$0.503
|
2030
|
$0.05
|
$0.72
|
$1.32
Pepe Unchained price predictions say $PEPU is set to become the best crypto to buy. The project could join other Pepe coins - PEPE, Pepe, Pepe on Base - and skyrocket by 950% by year-end. CEXs and DEXs listings, Layer 2 release, and massive staking rewards could drive $PEPU's price up. The first step on Pepe Unchained's journey is to make Pepe great again. This phase started by incorporating Layer 2 into the project. The next step is to release rewards.
The next stage on Pepe Unchained's roadmap includes growth during presale and doubling the staking rewards. The final stage in the project's development is the Layer 2 launch, which will occur at the end of the presale.
A thriving bull run in 2025 could boost $PEPU and other coins. Pepe Unchained will also have attractive staking rewards; this could draw a surge of users to the platform. By decade's end, Pepe Unchained's price will depend on how well the project captures the Layer 2 and meme coin narrative.
This next crypto to explode could also capitalize on $ETH's price increases. These factors, combined with the ability to offer passive rewards from staking, could push $PEPU up by 16,400%.
Why should you invest in Pepe Unchained?
You receive massive staking rewards currently at 485%. Pepe Unchained will be a terrific source of passive income in the upcoming years.
You invest in a meme coin with utility. Experts agree only coins with utility will survive the ever-changing customer needs.
You get a meme project with massive potential that brings novelties to the Pepe meme niche.
Final words. Could Pepe Unchained be the next crypto to explode?
Pepe Unchained holds massive potential to become the next crypto to explode. This project is positioning itself as a significant player in the market with its innovative approach and promising features. This meme presale offers enhanced speed, security, and cost-effectiveness by utilizing Layer 2. Pepe Unchained also offers staking rewards to investors, presenting a terrific source of passive income.
Predictions expect a substantial increase in value for this project and say its community will continue growing. Now appears to be the best time to consider investing in $PEPU. Potential investors should hurry to capitalize as the project moves toward its next presale phase.