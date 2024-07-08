PEPE, FLOKI, WIF All Crash By Over 7% in 24 Hours - Meme Coin Presales Still Growing

Since Bitcoin and Ethereum started plummeting earlier last month, the crypto market has struggled to stabilize.
One particular sector that saw major fluctuations is meme coins – especially leading ones like Pepe, Floki, and Dogwifhat.
Now, we’re seeing them go through another major drop, with investors worried how long it will take them to rebound.
But luckily, there are other investment-worthy options in the market right now that could bring major profits in the upcoming weeks – specifically Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT).
Let’s check out the details.
PEPE, FLOKI, and WIF Seeing a Massive Drop in Value – But These New Presales Memes Could Bring Back Profits Once They Hit Listing
Bitcoin has taken a hit on Thursday, and the meme coins which had recently been leading the recovery, are also seeing declines alongside the broader crypto market.
The global crypto market cap is down 4.39% over the last 24 hours, now standing at $2.16 trillion.
After impressive gains last week, meme coins have experienced significant losses in the past day, with many posting double-digit declines.
Pepe (PEPE) has seen a substantial drop, losing over 7% in the last 24 hours and 22% over the past week, according to CoinGecko. Despite this, it remains up about 700% over the last six months, having surged to new highs on May 27th following spot Ethereum ETF approvals.
Other meme coins like Dogwifhat (WIF) and Floki (FLOKI) have also been affected, both falling by over 7% in the last 24 hours. Over the past week, Dogwifhat is down 14% and Floki has decreased by 13%.
But this doesn’t mean there are no profits to be made in the current market.
Right now, you can invest in tokens like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) for a chance to see massive gains once they hit the market.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Solves Scalability Issues that Original $PEPE Faced While Also Bringing Back the Frog Meme Craze
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is a new meme coin that integrates the popular Pepe the Frog meme with a Layer 2 blockchain to provide faster transaction speeds and lower fees.
The $PEPU token powers the Pepe Unchained ecosystem, which includes staking, trading, and usage in decentralized applications (dApps).
The platform offers double staking rewards, making it attractive for investors seeking high returns. During the presale, 20% of the total supply is available, with other allocations for staking, marketing, liquidity, project finance, and chain inventory.
Pepe Unchained’s Layer 2 blockchain ensures quicker and more cost-effective transactions than Ethereum's Layer 1, making it ideal for high-volume traders and casual users alike. The presale has seen strong interest, raising over $2.3M so far.
WienerAI ($WAI) Looking to Capitalize on the AI-Powered Meme Coin Trend with Advanced Trading Tools and Unique Backstory
WienerAI ($WAI) is a new ICO meme coin that blends artificial intelligence with a playful sausage dog theme. It offers an AI-powered trading bot designed to give users a competitive edge in the crypto market.
WienerAI operates on the Ethereum blockchain and has a total supply of 69 billion tokens. The tokenomics allocate 30% for presale, 20% for staking rewards, 20% for community rewards, and 10% each for liquidity and marketing.
The presale has been successful, raising significant funds and attracting a strong community of supporters known as the "Sausage Army."
As a play-to-earn (P2E) game, WienerAI offers substantial staking rewards that incentivize early investors and promote long-term holding. The project also includes features like seamless swaps and MEV protection, enhancing its appeal to both casual and serious traders.
PlayDoge ($PLAY) Brings Back Tamagotchi Virtual Pets and Combines it With Modern P2E Blockchain Technology
PlayDoge ($PLAY) is a play-to-earn (P2E) meme coin that combines the nostalgia of the 90s Tamagotchi virtual pets with modern blockchain technology.
In this mobile-based game, users care for their digital pet, PlayDoge, by feeding, entertaining, and ensuring its well-being. The game features high-definition, pixelated graphics similar to the classic Tamagotchi devices.’
Players can earn $PLAY tokens by engaging in various in-game activities and mini-games, which include 8-bit side-scrolling adventures. These tokens serve as the primary in-game currency, used for transactions and accessing special features. Additionally, $PLAY can be earned through staking, offering high annual percentage yields (APY) on different blockchains like Ethereum and BNB Chain.
What sets PlayDoge apart is its combination of meme culture with P2E mechanics, creating a fun and engaging gaming experience that leverages blockchain's earning potential. The project has seen significant early success, raising $5.3M so far.
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) Brings Wild West P2E Games to the Meme Coin Market with Its Hot ICO
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) is a meme coin that integrates the excitement of the Wild West with the crypto world. It offers a unique play-to-earn (P2E) experience where players engage in high-stakes battles and strategic adventures as Shiba Inu cowboys.
Users can earn $SHIBASHOOT tokens through various in-game activities and by participating in features like Posse Rewards, Campfire Stories, and Token Governance.
The project includes distinctive functionalities such as Cactus Staking, where tokens are staked for growing rewards, and Savings Saddlebags, which provide platform revenue share to token holders. Additionally, the Lucky Lasso Lottery offers regular prize distributions, adding a gamified layer to the experience.
Its successful $500k presale and plans to list on major exchanges highlight its potential in the meme coin market.
The Takeaway
Even though leading meme coins like Pepe, Floki, and Dogwifhat are dropping in value, analysts believe that there are still many opportunities in the meme market to make a profit.
To be specific, presale projects such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) are particularly interesting due to their innovative ideas and technology that could lead to 100x gains.
Now is the best time to get in early with these ICOs and get your first set of tokens for a discount, before they hit listings and explode!