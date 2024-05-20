Hub4Business

PEPE Coin Surges, Eyes On Growing Meme Coin Presales

After the recent Pepe Coin surge, investors shift their focus to meme coin presales. Among them, Dogeverse, Sealana, and WienerAI show big potential.

After the stagnation, the meme coin market started thriving, with Pepe Coin leading the rally. The project hit its new all-time high of $0.00001146 during the early hours of Tuesday. With the surge came the positive market sentiment towards all meme coins.

In this situation, presales could benefit massively as investors turn their attention to the smaller projects with massive potential. Among these growing meme coin presales, Dogeverse, Sealana, and WienerAI show lots of potential and attract attention.

Pepe Coin surges, hitting a new all-time high

Pepe Coin is leading the newest meme coin rush, trading up by 98% this month. The project was up by 25% on May 14th and 31% this week. The market cap also surged by 305% on May 14th.

Pepe's spike comes after its recent price fluctuations. After the recent surge, when its price almost doubled, Pepe had a period of decline. Analysts predict that if the positive trend continues, Pepe could hit $0.003. The market sentiment towards this project remains bullish, suggesting now could be a good time to invest in this meme coin.

Growing meme presales benefit from Pepe surge

With the recent Pepe surge and the overall positive sentiment towards the meme market, investors turn to meme coin presales. They keep an eye on Dogeverse, Sealana, and Wiener AI, which show massive potential for growth in 2024 and beyond.

Here is more about them.

Dogeverse is the best meme coin presale

info_icon

Dogeverse, a multi-chain meme coin, has so far raised over $15 million in funding. The project is close to finalizing its presale, as this is the last presale stage.

Since its release, Doge has attracted much attention thanks to its unique features. The project lets you navigate six blockchains: Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base.

This means that you, as an investor, can:

  • Buy $DOGEVERSE coin on any of these blockchains

  • Move across these blockchains, having a seamless experience

  • Use all the benefits of the blockchains

On top of that, you can also stake your coins and receive an APY of 55%.

Investing in Dogeverse is your chance to join the community of Doge meme lovers. As a community-focused project, Dogeverse connects various communities through one platform. The project follows the adventures of Cosmo, the world's first chain-traveling Doge. Cosmo symbolizes the freedom to explore blockchains.

Analysts predict Dogeverse will be crucial in the next meme bull run. Dogeverse price predictions say this meme coin will hit $0.00061 by the end of the year, $0.0012 in 2025, and $0.0066 by 2030.

Some traders think Dogeverse will be the next meme coin to explode. Some go even further, saying Dogeverse will overtake the market in 2024. Less than 20% of coins remain before the presale ends and before we see the true Dogeverse potential with the CEX listings. So if you want to grab $DOGEVERSE before the presale ends, hurry and buy coins from the website!

Sealana is the next best Solana meme coin presale

info_icon

Sealana is the latest Solana-based meme coin. The first signals from its presale suggest this could be the next best Solana meme coin.

Sealana, a patriotic obese American redneck seal, is based on the South Park World of Warcraft character. The seal is trading his way out of his mom's basement, looking for success from the comfort of its home.

Sealana has a 'send to wallet' presale, meaning you should send Solana coins to a designated wallet. For every Solana coin you send, you receive 6,900 $SEAL coins. As an alternative, you can buy $SEAL through the website widget.

The project recently announced on X that it intends to make the project multi-chain. However, it is still unclear whether the Sealana team planned to bring Ethereum payments from the start or if the idea emerged along the way. Whatever the reason, the project team still decided to implement this.

Analysts agree that Sealana's growth is imminent, predicting it will become the next 100x meme coin. The project is on presale, having so far raised over $1.2 million in funding. If you want to buy Sealana, hurry because you might miss the coin at a lower price.

WienerAI could be the next best AI meme coin!

info_icon

The combination of AI and memes has become extremely powerful, and WienerAI wants to continue the trend. One of the most recent similar projects, Scotty AI, raised millions in a few weeks.

This meme project aims to dominate AI space and outperform other dog coins. Its mega-successful meme coin presale shows much potential for that, with some experts claiming WienerAI could become the next leader in the meme coin sector.

WienerAI is a crypto asset for everyone who wants to win in the crypto space and become a top trader. This meme coin offers an enhanced trading experience and helps investors make the best trading decisions with the help of the constant, beginner-friendly, and predictive interface.

Further, you can find the next best crypto project without fees, perform market analysis, and swap your coins through decentralized exchanges. You can also earn ROI if you stake your $WAI coins. The current APY is 501%.

WienerAI is on presale, having raised over $1.9 million in funding. The project is close to the massive milestone - $2 million in funding. The current presale stage should end in less than a day, increasing the $WAI price.

Michael Wrubel claims WienerAI is the top AI meme crypto for 2024. If you want to see what the hype is, hurry and grab $WAI now.

To wrap up. What are the best meme coin presales?

Dogeverse, Sealana, and WienerAI show massive potential to overcome the biggest players on the market. They could be crucial for the meme bull run expected this summer. The best thing is that these projects can be bought for less on presales. This means your gains could be massive when these three surge. Further, they are also a terrific source of passive income and show massive long-term potential.

