Hub4Business

PEIPEI Surges By 75% In Three Days - Emerging Memes Poised For High Gains This Summer

Despite the market slump, PeiPei managed to see 75% growth in the last three days alone – Here’s a couple of new presales with similar potential.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
PEIPEI Surges By 75% In Three Days - Emerging Memes Poised For High Gains This Summer
info_icon

Despite the overall bear sentiment that’s dominating the crypto market, there are still some coins that deliver profits and will continue to do so in the upcoming days.

Take PeiPei ($PEIPEI) for example. A presale project that was launched on the first decentralized exchanges a month ago already started bringing profits to investors.

In just the last three days, PeiPei recorded over 75% growth, landing its price $0.0000003198.

This goes to show that presales are one of the best ways to invest during this bearish run.

We wanted to give our two cents and looked for the best crypto presales ready for high gains this summer.

Let’s take a look at what we found…

>>>Buy The Best Crypto Now<<<

Analysing PeiPei Growth – Red-Pepe Derivative

Over the past month, PeiPei has demonstrated remarkable growth, posting a 857% increase in value. This surge is particularly noteworthy given the generally bearish trend in the broader crypto market.

PeiPei's market capitalization reached a peak of $135 million, a milestone that underscores its growing presence in the meme coin sector.

This performance shows a level of resilience that sets PeiPei apart from many of its meme coin counterparts.

You should conduct thorough due diligence before considering any investment in PeiPei or similar tokens. The rapid gains, while attractive, also come with significant risk.

Whether PeiPei can maintain its momentum and establish a lasting presence in the cryptocurrency ecosystem remains to be seen.

>>>Buy The Best Crypto Now<<<

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Presale with Similar Potential to PeiPei

Meme coin market is dull at the moment, thanks to the growing bearish sentiment, but this new presale, Pepe Unchained, is breaking the mold.

At the heart of this project lies an ambitious goal: to give Pepe its blockchain layer, built atop Ethereum's foundation.

This move to create a dedicated Layer-2 solution for Pepe opens up a world of possibilities.

Drawing inspiration from the success of Base, Pepe Unchained aims to offer significantly faster transaction speeds and lower gas fees compared to its Layer-1 counterpart.

This means users can stake, trade, and interact with PEPU tokens more efficiently, potentially leading to greater gains for investors.

What's truly turning heads, however, is Pepe Unchained's staking rewards program. With an estimated annual yield of 572%, it's no surprise that over 260 billion tokens have already been staked.

The project's presale has already garnered substantial interest, raising over $3.5 million in its early stages. This early traction suggests that the crypto community is taking notice of Pepe Unchained's potential.

>>> Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<<

Wiener AI ($WAI) – Dog-Themed Meme Coin with Real Utility

Wiener AI brings more to the table than just a cute mascot; it offers practical utility that's catching the eye of savvy investors.

Wiener AI ($WAI)
info_icon

Let's start with the numbers: a staggering 6.6 billion WienerAI tokens have already been staked by early adopters.

Despite this high participation, the project still boasts an estimated annual reward of 155% for stakers.

What sets WienerAI apart is its built-in AI trading capabilities. In a market that never sleeps, this feature could prove invaluable for investors who can't monitor their portfolios around the clock.

The AI system aims to keep tabs on projects of interest, potentially giving users an edge in their trading strategies.

Whether this futuristic pup will fetch long-term success remains to be seen, but it's certainly carving out its own niche in the world of meme coins.

>>>Buy Wiener AI Now<<<

PlayDoge ($PLAY) – A Utility-Driven Meme Coin with Nostalgic Appeal

PlayDoge ($PLAY) isn't just another Dogecoin alternative; it brings unique utility that sets it apart. Unlike many meme coins that simply ride the coattails of established projects, PlayDoge offers two significant sources of utility: staking and a play-to-earn (P2E) game.

PlayDoge ($PLAY)
info_icon

PlayDoge offers a compelling staking mechanism with an annual percentage yield (APY) of around 88%.

Currently, over 213 million $PLAY tokens are staked, yielding approximately 71.53 tokens per Ethereum block.

This high staking return provides strong incentives for investors to hold and engage with the platform.

The P2E game taps into the nostalgia of the 90s with gameplay inspired by the classic Tamagotchi. Players take care of a virtual dog by feeding, entertaining, and healing it when sick.

This engaging experience not only entertains but also allows players to earn $PLAY tokens, blending fun with financial rewards.

Since its presale launch, PlayDoge has raised over $5.6 million, reflecting significant investor interest.

The combination of high staking rewards and a nostalgic gaming experience positions PlayDoge as a potential outperformer in the meme coin market, potentially even surpassing Dogecoin.

>>>Buy PlayDoge Now<<<

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – Building a Wild West Crypto Community

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) offers an exciting blend of high staking rewards and a Wild West-themed play-to-earn (P2E) game.

Early investors can stake their tokens with an impressive APY of 1620%. With $650k already raised in its presale, the project is poised for rapid growth.

Advertisement

At the heart of Shiba Shootout is Shiba Gulch, a digital Wild West town where players can engage in P2E challenges and share memes, fostering a vibrant community.

The project also emphasizes community involvement through Token Governance Roundups, allowing investors to vote on significant decisions.

Additionally, the Lucky Lasso Lottery system provides participants with a chance to win substantial crypto prizes, with a portion supporting charitable causes.

A referral bonus scheme further incentivizes community growth by rewarding users with extra $SHIBASHOOT tokens for bringing in new investors.

With its strong staking rewards, engaging P2E game, and community-focused features, Shiba Shootout aims to build a dynamic and supportive Wild West-themed crypto community.

Advertisement

>>>Buy Shiba Shootout Now<<<

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – A Multi-Chain Marvel for Early Investors

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is a standout in the crypto presale market, offering much more than just a visually appealing website.

Raising over $2.5 million in its presale, Base Dawgz has demonstrated its appeal beyond just aesthetics.

This multi-chain coin is designed for the future, being compatible with several major blockchain networks including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Avalanche (AVAX), and its native Base chain.

Investors are particularly drawn to Base Dawgz because of its innovative share-to-earn promotion.

By sharing memes and other promotional content on social media, investors can earn points that can later be redeemed for $DAWGZ tokens once the coin is listed.

Advertisement

The combination of a strong multi-chain presence and an effective community engagement strategy positions Base Dawgz as a promising investment, especially for those getting in early during its presale phase.

>>>Buy Base Dawgz Now<<<

The Conclusion

PeiPei showed us one thing – meme coins can still pump despite the bad market conditions.

However, $PEIPEI had a few things going for it. The most important one was its successful presale, which allowed it to weather through the roughest bears unscathed.

The tokens that we found today share a lot of things with PeiPei, which is just one of the reasons why we picked them as the best ones to hold in the upcoming weeks.

Advertisement

But, make sure that you don’t miss your opportunity, these presales are advancing at an incredible pace, and will most likely sell out sooner than later.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MLC 2024: Matthew Short's Fifty, Liam Plunkett's Bowling Help San Francisco Unicorns Beat Seattle Orcas
  2. Sri Lanka At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  3. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  4. Health Ministry Asks BCCI To Drop Tobacco Hoardings Displayed In Stadiums: Report
  5. Why Para Shuttler Manasi Blasted Bhajji, Raina, Yuvi - 'Disability' Controversy Explained
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: ESP Celebrate Victory With Fans - In Pics
  2. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America 2024: Sea Of Argentina Fans Assemble To Celebrate 16th Title Triumph - In Pics
  3. Football Transfers: Atletico Madrid Move On Saul On Loan To La Liga Rivals Sevilla
  4. Alan Shearer Expects Gareth Southgate Departure After Gut-Wrenching UEFA Euro 2024 Failure
  5. Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Presentation, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  3. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud Win Doubles Opener On Bastad Clay
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Puja Khedkar Row: Pune Police To Probe Authenticity Of IAS Officer's Medical Certificates; Search On For Parents
  2. India News LIVE: Defence Minister Speaks To Army Chief After Doda Encounter; PM Modi Likely To Address UNGA Session On Sept 26
  3. Doda Encounter Deaths: 'Govt Should Take Responsibility', Says LoP Rahul Gandhi; J&K LG Vows To 'Avenge'
  4. Kolhapur: Video Of Mob Vandalising Mosque Goes Viral, Police Issues Prohibitory Orders Amid Clashes
  5. Delhi Excise Policy Scam: SC To Hear Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea On July 29
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: 'Stranger Things 5' First Look Revealed, Samantha On Life After Divorce And Health Challenges, Asha Parekh On Wedding Rumours With Shammi Kapoor
  2. Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Love' Katrina Kaif On Birthday With A Heartwarming Post And Adorable Unseen Pics
  3. Abhishek Bachchan To Be Part Of Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'? Amitabh Bachchan Drops Hint
  4. 'Manorathangal' Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil Unite For An Anthology Series
  5. 'I Went Through Fire To Get Here': Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Life After Divorce From Naga Chaitanya And Myositis Diagnosis
US News
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
  3. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  4. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
  5. In A Victory For Trump, Federal Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case
World News
  1. Nepal Bus Tragedy: 14 Bodies Recovered, 6 Indians Dead; No Trace Of Buses Yet
  2. Oman Mosque Attack: Shooting At Mosque In Muscat Kills 4
  3. After Attack On Trump, 'Security Scare' For King Charles, Queen Camilla | What We Know
  4. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  5. Paris: Soldier Patrolling For Olympic Games 2024 Stabbed, Out Of Danger
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. 'Stranger Things 5': First Look Of The Final Season Unveiled, Noah Schnapp Teases It To Be 'The Best Season Yet'
  3. Weather Wrap: 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Karnataka; Punjab Sets Up Flood Control Rooms; 8 Rain-Related Deaths In UP
  4. Bihar: INDIA Ally VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Murdered At Home In Darbhanga; Police Forms SIT To Probe
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  6. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  7. Sports News Today LIVE: Sumit Nagal, Rafael Nadal In Action At Swedish Open; Kylian Mbappe To Be Unveiled As New Real Madrid Player