PEIPEI Surges By 75% In Three Days - Emerging Memes Poised For High Gains This Summer

Despite the overall bear sentiment that’s dominating the crypto market, there are still some coins that deliver profits and will continue to do so in the upcoming days.
Take PeiPei ($PEIPEI) for example. A presale project that was launched on the first decentralized exchanges a month ago already started bringing profits to investors.
In just the last three days, PeiPei recorded over 75% growth, landing its price $0.0000003198.
This goes to show that presales are one of the best ways to invest during this bearish run.
We wanted to give our two cents and looked for the best crypto presales ready for high gains this summer.
Let’s take a look at what we found…
Analysing PeiPei Growth – Red-Pepe Derivative
Over the past month, PeiPei has demonstrated remarkable growth, posting a 857% increase in value. This surge is particularly noteworthy given the generally bearish trend in the broader crypto market.
PeiPei's market capitalization reached a peak of $135 million, a milestone that underscores its growing presence in the meme coin sector.
This performance shows a level of resilience that sets PeiPei apart from many of its meme coin counterparts.
You should conduct thorough due diligence before considering any investment in PeiPei or similar tokens. The rapid gains, while attractive, also come with significant risk.
Whether PeiPei can maintain its momentum and establish a lasting presence in the cryptocurrency ecosystem remains to be seen.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Presale with Similar Potential to PeiPei
Meme coin market is dull at the moment, thanks to the growing bearish sentiment, but this new presale, Pepe Unchained, is breaking the mold.
At the heart of this project lies an ambitious goal: to give Pepe its blockchain layer, built atop Ethereum's foundation.
This move to create a dedicated Layer-2 solution for Pepe opens up a world of possibilities.
Drawing inspiration from the success of Base, Pepe Unchained aims to offer significantly faster transaction speeds and lower gas fees compared to its Layer-1 counterpart.
This means users can stake, trade, and interact with PEPU tokens more efficiently, potentially leading to greater gains for investors.
What's truly turning heads, however, is Pepe Unchained's staking rewards program. With an estimated annual yield of 572%, it's no surprise that over 260 billion tokens have already been staked.
The project's presale has already garnered substantial interest, raising over $3.5 million in its early stages. This early traction suggests that the crypto community is taking notice of Pepe Unchained's potential.
Wiener AI ($WAI) – Dog-Themed Meme Coin with Real Utility
Wiener AI brings more to the table than just a cute mascot; it offers practical utility that's catching the eye of savvy investors.
Let's start with the numbers: a staggering 6.6 billion WienerAI tokens have already been staked by early adopters.
Despite this high participation, the project still boasts an estimated annual reward of 155% for stakers.
What sets WienerAI apart is its built-in AI trading capabilities. In a market that never sleeps, this feature could prove invaluable for investors who can't monitor their portfolios around the clock.
The AI system aims to keep tabs on projects of interest, potentially giving users an edge in their trading strategies.
Whether this futuristic pup will fetch long-term success remains to be seen, but it's certainly carving out its own niche in the world of meme coins.
PlayDoge ($PLAY) – A Utility-Driven Meme Coin with Nostalgic Appeal
PlayDoge ($PLAY) isn't just another Dogecoin alternative; it brings unique utility that sets it apart. Unlike many meme coins that simply ride the coattails of established projects, PlayDoge offers two significant sources of utility: staking and a play-to-earn (P2E) game.
PlayDoge offers a compelling staking mechanism with an annual percentage yield (APY) of around 88%.
Currently, over 213 million $PLAY tokens are staked, yielding approximately 71.53 tokens per Ethereum block.
This high staking return provides strong incentives for investors to hold and engage with the platform.
The P2E game taps into the nostalgia of the 90s with gameplay inspired by the classic Tamagotchi. Players take care of a virtual dog by feeding, entertaining, and healing it when sick.
This engaging experience not only entertains but also allows players to earn $PLAY tokens, blending fun with financial rewards.
Since its presale launch, PlayDoge has raised over $5.6 million, reflecting significant investor interest.
The combination of high staking rewards and a nostalgic gaming experience positions PlayDoge as a potential outperformer in the meme coin market, potentially even surpassing Dogecoin.
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – Building a Wild West Crypto Community
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) offers an exciting blend of high staking rewards and a Wild West-themed play-to-earn (P2E) game.
Early investors can stake their tokens with an impressive APY of 1620%. With $650k already raised in its presale, the project is poised for rapid growth.
Advertisement
At the heart of Shiba Shootout is Shiba Gulch, a digital Wild West town where players can engage in P2E challenges and share memes, fostering a vibrant community.
The project also emphasizes community involvement through Token Governance Roundups, allowing investors to vote on significant decisions.
Additionally, the Lucky Lasso Lottery system provides participants with a chance to win substantial crypto prizes, with a portion supporting charitable causes.
A referral bonus scheme further incentivizes community growth by rewarding users with extra $SHIBASHOOT tokens for bringing in new investors.
With its strong staking rewards, engaging P2E game, and community-focused features, Shiba Shootout aims to build a dynamic and supportive Wild West-themed crypto community.
Advertisement
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – A Multi-Chain Marvel for Early Investors
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is a standout in the crypto presale market, offering much more than just a visually appealing website.
Raising over $2.5 million in its presale, Base Dawgz has demonstrated its appeal beyond just aesthetics.
This multi-chain coin is designed for the future, being compatible with several major blockchain networks including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Avalanche (AVAX), and its native Base chain.
Investors are particularly drawn to Base Dawgz because of its innovative share-to-earn promotion.
By sharing memes and other promotional content on social media, investors can earn points that can later be redeemed for $DAWGZ tokens once the coin is listed.
Advertisement
The combination of a strong multi-chain presence and an effective community engagement strategy positions Base Dawgz as a promising investment, especially for those getting in early during its presale phase.
The Conclusion
PeiPei showed us one thing – meme coins can still pump despite the bad market conditions.
However, $PEIPEI had a few things going for it. The most important one was its successful presale, which allowed it to weather through the roughest bears unscathed.
The tokens that we found today share a lot of things with PeiPei, which is just one of the reasons why we picked them as the best ones to hold in the upcoming weeks.
Advertisement
But, make sure that you don’t miss your opportunity, these presales are advancing at an incredible pace, and will most likely sell out sooner than later.