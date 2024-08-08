PEIPEI, BRETT, And PEPE Recover From Crypto Crash - Meme Coins Leading Crypto Recovery

Crypto enthusiasts were left stunned as the market witnessed the biggest crash of 2024 following the stock market collapse on Monday.
All coins have experienced enormous downfalls and have since been on a negative trading trend, with some improvements in the last 24 hours.
PeiPei, Brett, and Pepe are among the tokens that surged, which begs the question - how far can they go?
Well, according to analysts, there are better alternatives right now for profits. To be specific, tokens like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and The Meme Games ($MGMES) could easily defy the bear market.
Let’s check out the deets.
$PEIPEI, $BRETT, and $PEPE Are the First To Enter Green Trading Grounds After The Market Crash – But Analysts Suggest Tapping Into These Projects Instead
Pepe Frog-based tokens are showing incredible resilience right now, as the Pepe coin and its Chinese counterpart PeiPei recover losses in the past day. Brett has also experienced a spike despite the ongoing crisis.
PeiPei has had an increase of 6.9% in the last day and Pepe has a bit higher 9.2%, whereas Brett jumped nearly 10%.
Investors are relieved to see positive signs after the “Black Monday” made them panic sell.
Despite all this, leading industry sources are saying that this is the right time to invest and buy the dip. But they believe that the real money is in the new presales - Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and The Meme Games ($MGMES).
Below, we’ll take a closer look at these tokens.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Is Drawing Massive Attention Due To Its Native Blockchain That Offers Various Advantages
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is another meme coin that captures the Pepe theme and brings massive improvements to its predecessor $PEPE.
This new and upgraded version brings its own native blockchain, designed as a layer-2 solution to most of Ethereum’s disadvantages.
The “Pepe Chain” tackles the scalability issue with its instant bridging capabilities. The official website even claims that it’s a hundred times faster than Ethereum due to the higher volume capacity.
Additionally, it has lower transaction fees which have always troubled ETH. This feature comes in handy in times like this as every dollar counts in the bear market.
The ongoing presale has reached an astonishing $7.5 million already.
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) Presents a Unique Combination of Multi-chain Interoperability and Share2Earn Features
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is the latest dog-themed meme coin which is set to take over the market once it debuts. This statement is further backed by its presale success which saw an amazing $2.8 million in just weeks.
It operates on Base, however, you can also get $DAWGZ with with Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche.
The team behind this project has also gone a step further by integrating a new Share2Earn feature. All those users who create and share Base Dawgz-related content will get points.
PlayDoge ($PLAY) Has Experienced Enormous Success Due To Its Mobile Game That Uses Nostalgia Capture Investors
PlayDoge ($PLAY) features a mobile game that is a remake of the legendary Tamagotchi Pets. The original game has seen massive success worldwide and this one could respark the excitement.
This new version brings Play2Earn elements and improves on the already successful model. Similarly to the original, you will have to take care of your virtual pet. For all activities that you participate in, you will get rewarded with $PLAY tokens and XP (experience points).
Players with the most XP will get on top of the leaderboards and get additional token rewards. This competitive approach enables both casual and serious players to battle in various mini-games.
This project is nearing a new milestone of $6 million, with no signs of slowing down.
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) Is a Wild West Themed Meme Coin with Advanced Staking Rewards For Early Users
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) captures the essence of the Wild West era with its theme and Cowboy setting. It puts cowboy boots on the popular Shiba Inu doge and brings lucrative rewards to all participants.
Staking plays a big part in the success of this project. The “Cactus Staking” adds a visual element where the more tokens you collect the cactus grows, making this feature a fun addition.
Current APY rewards are around 1087% which is gradually going to drop as more investors choose this option.
At the time of writing, the presale is nearing $900,000 in fundraising and is on its way to celebrating its first million.
The Meme Games ($MGMES) Follow The Summer Olympics And Aim To Capitalize On The Hype Surrounding Them
The Meme Games ($MGMES) had its ICO launch recently and is capitalizing on the current hype around the 2024 Paris Olympics, with nearly $350,000 in its ICO pool.
It is already dubbed the “Official” meme coin for the Olympics due to its lucrative mini-games that revolve around sports.
You get to choose among the 5 famous meme characters - Dogecoin, Pepe, Dogwifhat, Brett, and Turbo, which will then compete in various activities, from tennis to basketball.
This project is additionally endorsed by the famous 99Bitcoins YouTube channel which has predictions that this coin will surge over 100x once the presale concludes.
Conclusion
The current market situation has increased the fear index among investors and made them question whether this is the right time to invest.
Leading crypto experts are saying that if you want to recapture the profits that were lost on Black Monday, you should invest in Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and The Meme Games ($MGMES).
With their successful presales, impressive innovations, and promising communities, these coins are a necessity for all portfolios.