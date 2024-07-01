Notcoin Climbs As Raboo Achieves Phenomenal Milestone, Can DOGE Recover Q2 Losses?

Notcoin is currently garnering attention as it has begun trending upwards again after it burned a significant amount of its tokens. Meanwhile, much speculation is beginning to surround DOGE as regards whether it will recoup its Q2 losses after surpassing 90 million DOGE addresses ever created.
Meanwhile, a new meme coin Raboo has surpassed many expectations, having reached a record of $1.9 million raised in its ongoing presale. Which of these should be considered the best coin to invest in today? Let's find out.
Notcoin burns $3 million worth of tokens!
Recently Notcoin witnessed a significant token burn, which sparked bullish momentum in its native token NOT. Token burning refers to the permanent removal of a particular number of tokens to increase token scarcity and potentially trigger a price surge.
The amount of NOT tokens burned was 210 million, worth around $3 million. Immediately after the token burn event, CoinMarketCap reported a 2.63% increase in NOT's price, from $0.01405 to $0.01442. With such a substantial amount of NOT tokens burned, experts suggest that those looking for the best coin to invest in today may consider Notcoin.
Dogecoin reaches 90 Million addresses, but DOGE recovery remains uncertain
Early in June, a blockchain analytics platform called IntoTheBlock, recently revealed that the number of Dogecoin (DOGE) addresses ever created has now surpassed 90 million. Because this milestone could imply that an increasing number of people are investing in DOGE, it has triggered speculations on whether DOGE will eventually appreciate, recovering its losses when it declined during the second quarter of the year.
Looking at the daily charts, the price of Dogecoin is currently at $0.1225, which reflects a decrease of 0.95% within the last 7 days. However, while it has declined 24% in the past month, uncertainty remains on whether DOGE’s surge in addresses could help recoup its losses.
Raboo rockets: Presale crushes $1.9M, meme coin eyes 100x gain on launch
Raboo has been on a steady growth since its token presale began and is showing no signs of stopping. While in Stage 4 with $RABT selling at $0.0048 per token, it has already gotten over 2,500 people to buy its token, raising over $1.9 million from the token sale. However, the most intriguing part of this meme coin project is its price prediction, which hints at a potential 100x once it hits the market.
One of the key features investors enjoy if they invest in Raboo is its staking program, which allows them to lock up their $RABT tokens and earn passive income. Investors also get to enjoy a jam-packed schedule of challenges and giveaways that cater to its thriving community, from meme-creating contests to trivia quizzes, and stand a chance of winning valuable prizes, including $RABT tokens.
Unlike other meme coin projects that fade quickly, Raboo is aiming to establish itself as a significant player in the $62 billion meme coin market by planning to establish a strong presence across various social media platforms, nurturing open dialogues, and incorporating user feedback to constantly improve the platform.
Conclusion
The crypto market is seeing a mixed performance, with Notcoin gaining momentum after a significant token burn, while Dogecoin faces uncertainty despite reaching a milestone of 90 million addresses.
Meanwhile, the debut meme coin Raboo has captured significant investor interest, raising over $1.9 million in its token presale and eyeing a potential 100x gain on launch. While Investors need to carefully evaluate the fundamental strengths and long-term prospects of these crypto projects, Raboo remains the most promising and is arguably one of the best cryptos to buy this year.