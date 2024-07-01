Notcoin Climbs As Raboo Achieves Phenomenal Milestone, Can DOGE Recover Q2 Losses?

Raboo rockets: Presale crushes $1.9M, meme coin eyes 100x gain on launch

Raboo has been on a steady growth since its token presale began and is showing no signs of stopping. While in Stage 4 with $RABT selling at $0.0048 per token, it has already gotten over 2,500 people to buy its token, raising over $1.9 million from the token sale. However, the most intriguing part of this meme coin project is its price prediction, which hints at a potential 100x once it hits the market.