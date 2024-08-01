New Cryptos On The Rise: Hop On The Moon Train For A Potential 1250% Surge!

The current market situation isn’t looking too good for traders as the majority of coins are trading heavily in the red, especially the meme coin market.
Shiba Inu has a 3.9% drop in value, Dogecoin 5%, and the biggest drop of them has Dogwifhat with a staggering 10% over the past 7 days.
This has led many traders to speculate whether this is a good time to invest or if should they wait for better market opportunities.
However, experts say that Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), The Meme Games ($MGMES), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) and 99Bitcoins ($99BTC) all have the potential to surge a 1250% once they are listed.
Let’s see why below.
Best Crypto to Buy in August 2024 – Quick Review
First, let’s see what these tokens are all about.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Debuts As The World’s First Token Which Has Its Own Blockchain
The Meme Games ($MGMES) – Solidified Its Status As The “Official” Coin For The Summer Olympics
WienerAI ($WAI) – Combines Crypto and Artificial Intelligence To Attract a Wide Array of Investors
PlayDoge ($PLAY) – Massively Successful Presale Offers a Fun Experience With Its Mobile Game
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – Innovative Staking Mechanism Makes This Project Standout From All Of Them
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Utilizes The Power of Multi-chain Interoperability To Its Advantage
99Bitcions ($99BTC) – Massively Popular Crypto-Learning Platform Now Rewards Its Users For Learning
SpacePay ($SPY) – Enables Crypto Payments In Retail Stores
Best Crypto to Buy in August 2024 – Detailed Analysis
Now that we’ve got some basic knowledge, let’s get into the details.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Debuts As The World’s First Token Which Has Its Own Blockchain
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is the latest meme coin aiming to ride the popularity of the Pepe niche. However, this token is much more different from others as it’s the first of its kind.
This project features its standalone blockchain which aims to tackle numerous issues regarding Ethereum. The “Pepe Chain” as it's called brings massive advantages due to its Layer-2 structure.
Firstly, it solves Ethereum scalability issues due to higher volume capacity compared to ETH. It is also advertised on the website as 100x faster and this alone is an enormous perk, especially in bear market situations.
Also, it has significantly lower transaction fees which makes this lucrative option even more appealing to investors.
The presale is already a massive success as it has managed to gain over $6.3 million and the current low price of $0.0087693 makes this a considerable option for all investors
The Meme Games ($MGMES) – Solidified Its Status As The “Official” Coin For The Summer Olympics
The Meme Games ($MGMES) is the latest meme coin to enter the crypto market and is already showing massive signs of potential post-launch surges.
Its release is aligned with the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and that theme is following this project. You get to compete in a 169-meter spring with your favorite meme characters - Dogecoin, Pepe, Dogwifhat, Brett, or Turbo.
Each of these characters has their own special abilities, however, don’t worry as the team behind this project has made this race fair and square, so nobody has any advantages over other players. If you manage to win the race, you will get a 25% token multiplier which is a lucrative reward.
Don’t despair of you don’t win because each $MGMES token purchase enables you to compete again in the race and with the current price of $0.0091 this is a cheap entry point.
The presale has over $300k raised just 10 days since the ICO Launch which is a good sign of investor interest.
WienerAI ($WAI) – Combines Crypto and Artificial Intelligence To Attract a Wide Array of Investors
WienerAI ($WAI) has cemented its status as one of the most sought-after meme coins that is just one day from its presale ending.
This massively successful coin has managed to gain over $7 million in the concluding presale making investors eager to find how much of a price increase is expected, once it debuts.
The main reason for this project’s success is its AI trading bot. The bot is designed to enhance user predictability and also minimize the risks of bad trading decisions. We all know how one bad trade can discourage investors from trading crypto, even some of the biggest investors.
The interface is designed to attract all types of traders due to its user-friendly design which helps easily navigate the bot.
Also, one of the perks is its no transaction fee policy which saves a ton of money for all traders who hopped on this project, making it an interesting venture for those who didn’t.
PlayDoge ($PLAY) – Massively Successful Presale Offers a Fun Experience With Its Mobile Game
PlayDoge ($PLAY) is looking to tap into the Play2Earn market with its new mobile game, set to release once the presale ends. However, they are looking to differentiate from the other coins in this branch with its big nostalgia factor.
The game is a modern remake of the legendary Tamagotchi Pets. The original game sold over 90 million copies worldwide, making this an instantly recognizable gameplay model.
Like in the first game, you need to take care of your virtual companion through regular play time, feeding him, and completing various tasks. For all those activities you will get rewarded $PLAY tokens. Also, there is a leaderboard system implemented which increases competitiveness between players as the top ones get additional token rewards.
The presale has gained significant investor interest as the fundraising has reached an astonishing $5.8 million.
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – Innovative Staking Mechanism Makes This Project Standout From All Of Them
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) is the newest entry in the meme coin market, embracing a Wild West theme. This project stands out by offering a unique staking mechanism that boasts annual percentage yields (APY) of up to 1470%. Known as "Cactus Staking," this feature creatively represents rewards with a growing digital cactus, making the staking process visually engaging and fun.
In addition to high yields, Shiba Shootout prioritizes community engagement through various initiatives. "Posse Rewards" incentivize collective participation, while "Campfire Stories" encourage users to share experiences and build connections. "Token Governance Roundups" allow investors to have a say in the project's direction, fostering a sense of ownership and involvement among the community members.
The presale phase of Shiba Shootout presents a valuable opportunity for early investors to purchase tokens at a lower price. This phase has already demonstrated strong interest, raising over $800,000 in a short time, showcasing the project's potential and investor confidence.
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Utilizes The Power of Multi-chain Interoperability To Its Advantage
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is the latest meme coin to harness the power of multiple blockchaines through its interoperability technology. As the project’s name suggests, it primarily operates on Base you can use including Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche.
Each of these networks brings significant advantages compared to projects that don’t include this ability. Therefore, the presale numbers reflect this perk as it currently has over $2.7 million raised.
The project also features a Share2Earn mechanic which further boosts the project's marketing and widespread recognition. This concept aims to grant additional points to all those who create and share Base Dawgz-related content. Those points can later be redeemed for $DAWGZ tokens.
Also, staking is a lucrative option for investors as the current APY rewards are in the ranks of 1066% so it isn’t surprising that 30% of tokens are currently being staked.
99Bitcoins ($99BTC) – Massively Popular Crypto-Learning Platform Now Rewards Its Users For Learning
99Bitcoins ($99BTC) is looking to further broaden its already massive audience with the release of its native token. This crypto educational platform already boasts an impressive 700k users making it the most popular crypto learning site on the market. It has over 79 hours of crypto courses and nearly 3 million e-mail subscribers.
They also have a YouTube channel that specializes in crypto analysis, predictions as well as new token reviews which aim to help investors with their decisions.
The presale for $99BTC has raked in nearly $2.6 million, but with the enormous hype surrounding this project experts believe it will double before the presale concludes.
Therefore the current price of $0.00115 is a compelling offer for those who want to get on the action early and secure their spot before the eminent price surge.
SpacePay ($SPY) – Enables Crypto Payments In Retail Stores
SpacePay is emerging as a top crypto presale investment for 2024. This project bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology through an easy-to-use payment app that supports crypto transactions at retail locations.
At the core of this ecosystem is the $SPY token, currently priced at $0.00162 during its presale phase.
SpacePay enhances the purchasing power of cryptocurrencies by being compatible with over 325 different wallets.
This extensive compatibility ensures that users can seamlessly integrate their existing crypto assets into the SpacePay ecosystem, making it accessible and user-friendly for a broad audience.
The Final Word
The recent market developments haven’t shaken up traders as they continue their search for the next big token which will skyrocket their portfolios.
Even with the current downfall of the meme coin market, they believe that that is the go-to section for future surges.
With that being said, their focus is on the new Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), The Meme Games ($MGMES), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) and 99Bitcoins ($99BTC) as they have the biggest ROI potential of them all.