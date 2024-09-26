NetXeroC Revolutionizes Wastewater Management With Breakthrough Project For Vishwa Samudra’s Grain-Based Ethanol Plant

Vishwa Samudra, a forward-thinking energy company under the Vishwa Samudra Group, is known for its extensive experience Infrastructure & Engineering, Logistics, Manufacturing, and Real Estate. The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is reflected in its large-scale endeavours that integrate cutting-edge technology with a deep respect for the environment. With a focus on conserving water and resources, Vishwa Samudra is setting new benchmarks for the ethanol industry with this project.