NetXeroC Revolutionizes Wastewater Management With Breakthrough Project For Vishwa Samudra’s Grain-Based Ethanol Plant

NetXeroC partners with Vishwa Samudra Bio Energy Pvt. Ltd. to implement a cutting-edge wastewater management system for their 200 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant, contributing to India's sustainable ethanol production goals.

NetXeroC, leading the way in Cleantech solutions, is proud to announce its collaboration with Vishwa Samudra Bio Energy Pvt. Ltd. to implement an advanced wastewater management system for the company’s 200 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant in SPSR Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh. This partnership is a critical initiative aligned with the Ethanol Blending Program (EBP) of the Government of India, furthering both organizations' vision of promoting sustainability through innovative and bespoke technology solutions.

Vishwa Samudra, a forward-thinking energy company under the Vishwa Samudra Group, is known for its extensive experience Infrastructure & Engineering, Logistics, Manufacturing, and Real Estate. The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is reflected in its large-scale endeavours that integrate cutting-edge technology with a deep respect for the environment. With a focus on conserving water and resources, Vishwa Samudra is setting new benchmarks for the ethanol industry with this project.

“To reduce process wastewater, we have partnered with NetXeroC to set up complete wastewater management and CPU using the next-gen Biopaq technology from Paques, for treatment of process water and cooling tower blowdown. With this project, Vishwa Samudra will recover above ~95% of the treated wastewater into our process stream,” said Jithendra Nimmagadda, Director at Vishwa Samudra Bio Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Sustainable Wastewater Recycling: A Game-Changer for the Ethanol Industry

As part of the collaboration, NetXeroC will implement a wastewater management and recycling solution capable of treating 1,050 m3 per day of organic and inorganic wastewater, derived from process water and cooling tower blowdown. The collaborative approach by NetXeroC -- using advanced technology and highly efficient process designs ensures more than 95% of treated wastewater recycles back into the system, significantly reducing water wastage.

This innovative approach contrasts with traditional Reverse Osmosis systems, which typically result in more than 20% reject water, showcasing NetXeroC’s commitment in providing sustainable, bespoke solutions that are uniquely designed to meet the needs of the grain-based ethanol industry.

Driving Water Conservation and Green Energy

As part of its broader sustainability efforts, Vishwa Samudra has already implemented a rainwater catchment system with a capacity exceeding 30 crore litres, used to enrich groundwater levels and support plant operations. By integrating NetXeroC’s advanced wastewater treatment system, Vishwa Samudra will further reduce its water footprint and contribute to a more sustainable production process.

In addition to water conservation, the Biopaq system will generate biogas, which will be used as boiler fuel, further enhancing the project’s green energy credentials and reducing dependency on non-renewable energy sources.

Setting New Standards in Cleantech Solutions

“Our collaboration with Vishwa Samudra Bio Energy Pvt. Ltd. represents NetXeroC’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of Cleantech and setting new industry standards in wastewater management and resource conservation,” said Suchit Dekivadia at NetXeroC. “This project not only aligns with national goals of sustainability but also demonstrates how innovative technologies can redefine operational efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.”

About Vishwa Samudra Group

Vishwa Samudra Group is a diversified conglomerate known for its expertise in infrastructure development, marine logistics, and renewable energy projects. With sustainability as its core foundation, the Group is committed to delivering projects that support both economic growth and environmental conservation. Their ventures in bio-energy, along with cutting-edge initiatives in water and energy management, make them a leader in sustainable development across industries.

About NetXeroC

NetXeroC is a pioneer in Cleantech company focused on providing innovative solutions for sustainable industrial processes. From water conservation to energy efficiency, NetXeroC offers bespoke solutions designed to meet the unique challenges of each industry. With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, NetXeroC continues to set benchmarks for cleaner, greener industrial practices.

For more information, visit www.netxeroc.com

