$NEIRO, $PEPE, And $MOG Dip – Fresh Meme Coin Presales Gaining Momentum

NEIRO, PEPE, and MOG are losing ground while these new ICOs continue to set new records!

The market is down again, with only twelve out of the top 100 coins managing to stay in the green. Over the past week, we’ve seen NEIRO drop by over 30%, with PEPE and MOG experiencing similar declines.

With nearly all leading meme coins struggling, investors are actively searching for alternatives to regain their losses.

According to industry experts and prediction platforms, the top choices right now seem to be these new trending presales — Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ).

Below we’ll check out the details!

Meme Coin Market Facing Setbacks with Some Leading Tokens Seeing Double-Digit Losses – But These Emerging Projects Could Help You Regain Profits

The meme coin market has hit a rough patch lately, with NEIRO dropping 30.5%, PEPE down 5.7%, and MOG slipping 21.4% over the past week. NEIRO is struggling to break out of a red trend, and PEPE’s recent decline has been worsened by big transactions from large holders, adding more uncertainty to the mix. Meanwhile, MOG's sharp decline reflects the wider negative sentiment in the market.

Meme Coin Market
info_icon

But not everything is bad news. The recent dip is actually opening up some new opportunities for investors. Fresh presales like Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) are quickly gaining momentum. These new projects could be the next big thing, offering a chance for major profits if you get in early​.

Now might be the perfect time to explore these new presales as the market drops, providing a fresh opportunity to invest before they hit the market and take off.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) — Transforming Meme Coins into Active Investments with Its First-Ever MemeVault Platform

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is setting new standards in the meme coin world by turning SHIB and DOGE into active investments. With its innovative MemeVault platform, you can stake these coins and earn $STARS tokens, making your meme coins work for you.

What makes $STARS really stand out is its staking system – if you already hold $STARS, your staking rewards triple. This approach has drawn in many investors who are looking for long-term growth, not just quick gains.

Crypto All-Stars
info_icon

Security is also a top priority for the Crypto All-Stars team. They’ve reserved 10% of tokens for liquidity and passed a SolidProof audit, ensuring your investments are safe. The project’s retro 8-bit design adds a fun twist, but the focus on security is serious.

The presale has already passed the $500K mark, boosted by attractive staking rewards offering an impressive APYs of over 2,700%. Seasoned investors are rushing to jump in, building a strong, loyal community ready for growth.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) — Setting New Standards for Efficiency with Advanced Layer 2 Technology

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) has brought many innovations with its launch on a unique Layer-2 blockchain, rooted in Ethereum. This setup is designed to process transactions at lightning speed and lower costs, making it a trend in the market.

The $PEPU network offers transaction speeds up to 100 times faster than Ethereum, with each transaction completed in just milliseconds and at a minimal cost.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
info_icon

Investors are particularly drawn to the project’s impressive staking rewards, which offer an APY exceeding 200%. This has helped it quickly build a dedicated community, with over 5,700 members active in its Telegram group. The coin has also been recognized as one of the top crypto launches of 2024 by CoinSniper.

Currently, Pepe Unchained is nearing the $10 million milestone, with its tokens priced at $0.0090163. Accepted payment options include ETH, BNB, USDT, and credit cards. As the presale advances, the token’s price will increase, setting the stage for its Layer-2 network launch and future exchange listings.

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) — Launching a Wild West-Inspired Play-to-Earn Revolution in Crypto

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) is adding an adventurous twist to the market by mixing crypto with Wild West vibes. The project’s star, Marshal Shiba, leads the Shiba Sharpshooters in Shiba Gulch, a digital space where the community can gather, share memes, and take part in themed activities.

But Shiba Shootout isn’t just about fun and adventure – it’s packed with features that offer real value. The Cactus Staking program lets you stake your coins and earn high rewards, with presale participants currently seeing nearly 1000% APY.

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)
info_icon

There’s also the Savings Saddlebags program for long-term staking and the Lucky Lasso Lottery for big prize opportunities. These features help increase the token’s value while building a strong community.

With the presale nearing the $1 million mark, Shiba Shootout is quickly gaining traction. Many believe this Wild West-themed coin could be the next big player.

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) — Mixing Doge Culture with the Power of Web3 and Multi-Chain Functionality

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is a new meme coin project offering investors a unique mix of fun and some serious potential. Launched on Coinbase’s Base chain, this token connects to major networks like Ethereum, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain, giving it better reach and liquidity for investors.

The project features a Shiba Inu mascot who’s into extreme sports, adding a funny twist to grab attention. But there’s more going on here. Base Dawgz has a clear roadmap with plans for staking rewards, community growth, and future exchange listings.

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)
info_icon

One of the biggest attractions is its staking mechanism, offering up to 815% APY, which is a solid incentive for anyone looking to make their money work harder. They also have a Share-to-Earn system that rewards users for creating and sharing memes, helping to build a strong, active community around the project.

The presale has already pulled in close to $3 million, with tokens priced at $0.007784. With its community-focused approach and growth plans, Base Dawgz is setting itself up for long-term success. If you’re interested, now might be a good time to get in before prices start climbing as the presale progresses.

The Takeaway

NEIRO, PEPE, and MOG are going through a challenging period right now, with their values dipping over the past week.

Despite this, many other profitable options are available right now. Projects showing the most potential to explode and 100x your portfolio are Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ).

If you want to join the trend, this is the perfect moment while prices are still low!

