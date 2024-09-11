Hub4Business

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) And Uniswap (UNI) Reclaim Key Price Levels; IntelMarkets (INTL) The First Exchange To Integrate AI Across All Trading Levels

It has been a week of recovery in the crypto space as prices resumed their uptrend, boosting confidence and sentiment. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) and Uniswap (UNI) reclaimed key price levels after a recent burst of momentum.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) And Uniswap (UNI) Reclaim Key Price Levels; IntelMarkets (INTL) The First Exchange To Integrate AI Across All Trading Levels
At the same time, the AI-crypto narrative, the hottest at the moment, trades alongside the wider market. Aiming to break into the scene and reshape the global crypto trading space is IntelMarkets (INTL), the first exchange to integrate AI across all trading levels. Its novelty has captured investor interest, sparking a presale frenzy.

IntelMarkets (INTL): Integrating AI Into DeFi Trading

IntelMarkets (INTL), the latest ICO sensation, is dedicated to transforming the $36 billion global crypto trading market. Unlike Uniswap, which operates only on the Ethereum blockchain, it will go one step further by supporting the Solana network—dual-chain functionality. In addition, by being the first to integrate AI across all trading levels, it is set for massive adoption.

Other key features that will set it apart are its self-learning trading robots and omnichannel processing. Compared to basic trading bots employed by conventional exchanges, these advanced machines can learn from their mistakes and real-time trading data. The cherry on top is its monitoring system reviews, which generate a holistic signal backed by over 100,000 data points and ensure profitable trades.

With confidence on the rise, spurred by anticipated adoption, over $240,000 has been raised in presale. A token costs only $0.009 in the first stage and is projected to hit $1 before the year’s end. To position for huge gains, it might be a more compelling alternative to NEAR Protocol (NEAR) and Uniswap (UNI).

NEAR Protocol (NEAR): A Breakout Above $4

NEAR Protocol (NEAR), a Layer-1 blockchain designed as a community-run cloud computing platform, plays a key role in the crypto space. Some of the critical challenges it addresses include slow transaction speeds, poor interoperability and low throughput.

On the market side, the NEAR Protocol price crossed $4 earlier this week. It gained 1.5% on the daily chart, suggesting rising confidence and interest. This might be the start of a big leap, placing the NEAR Protocol (NEAR) crypto on investors’ radars.

With more room for growth, a NEAR Protocol price prediction suggests a climb above its annual peak of $8.8. It is tipped to create another ATH in quarter four, making it an altcoin worth betting on.

Uniswap (UNI): Tipped to Retest $10 Before the End of Q3

Uniswap (UNI), a decentralized trading protocol, is among the most popular names in the crypto landscape. The recent market upswing is another factor contributing to its price gain.

Trading in tandem with the overall crypto market, the Uniswap price is on the rise. On the weekly charts, it has been up by over 5%, climbing above $6.5. The anticipated overall market rally post-FOMC meeting is expected to push it further.

According to a trending Uniswap price prediction, it might retest $10 before the month’s end. Rising demand for the altcoin, plus an overall market rally, will be a recipe for a huge price jump. Unsurprisingly, it is on investors’ radars; they are hoping to ride its massive bullish wave.

Conclusion

While NEAR Protocol (NEAR) and Uniswap (UNI) reclaimed key support, IntelMarkets is set to reshape the broader crypto trading scene by integrating AI into DeFi. This trailblazing move sets it up for adoption, hailed as one of the best new cryptos to invest in.

Discover More About Intel Markets:

Presale: https://intelmarketspresale.com/

Buy Presale: https://buy.intelmarketspresale.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/IntelMarketsOfficial

Twitter: https://x.com/intel_markets

