NEAR And TIA Suffers Fear And Index 18 Month Low, But Raboo Defies Odds Soaring Through Presale

With reputable projects like TIA and NEAR showing unpredictable movements, it is no surprise investors are on a search for new promising projects. Raboo continues to do well in its presale market, making it one of the best coins to invest in 2024. With a token supply of more than 1.8 billion, experts predict it to increase by 100x on launch day.
Near loses momentum in the last 24 hours
NEAR last month predictions, tipped the coin’s price to go below $5 in the coming months. The MACD indicator showed a significant bearish trend and weak short-term momentum. Experts suggested that the only way for NEAR to gain a bullish movement is if investors start buying long. The coin has so far decreased by 8.35% in the last 24 hours, with a price of $4.74 per token.
NEAR now has a market cap of 5.2 billion which has decreased by 7.92% in the last 24 hours. This means the coin is gradually losing momentum in the market.
TIA’s price value continues to decline
TIA’s price downward trend has affected the future activities of investors. This decline in market price has been consistent since it was last observed in November 2023. The coin is now trading at $4.87 per token, with a 12.74% decrease in the last 24 hours. It is no surprise TIA holders are rallying to Raboo’s presale token.
TIA uses blockchain scalability via a modular approach to solve restrictions faced by conventional blockchains such as Ethereum and Bitcoins. Investors hope these innovations could increase its market value. But Tia’s market cap has decreased by 12.50% in the last 24 hours indicating a downward trend in investors’ interest and trading volume.
Raboo’s presale price continues to soar and attract investors
Artificial intelligence continues to affect every sector of our world, including cryptocurrency. Analysis showed that the AI crypto sector’s combined market cap increased to $25.1 billion in about a month. With Raboo leading the new wave, experts believe there is more to expect from the sector.
Raboo presale tokens started with a price of $0.003 token in its first stage. The project is now in its fourth presale stage and is trading at $0.0048 per token. This price movement shows that every prediction and analysis on Raboo could come true. That is why holders of NEAR and TIA are rallying to its presale.
Raboo allows holders to claim prizes and tokens by participating in meme-generating activities. The project uses a blend of socialFi and artificial intelligence to encourage holders into participating in tasks that develop the project. Every presale token can be converted to real-world value for use.
Raboo is tipped to increase by 233% during its presale, making it the best coin to invest in 2024. Analysis suggests that if Raboo continues with its current price movement it will reach the top 10 meme coins in 2024.
Conclusion
Experts attribute the negative general market trends to Bitcoin halving and Ethereum ETF drama, but there is no substantial evidence to back this up. As Raboo’s price and market value continues to increase in the crypto world, investors rally to its presale tokens. Holders of NEAR and TIA are rallying to the project to make something out of the general downward market trend. Experts advise investors to get on the train now, as this is the best time to make significant gains from Raboo.