Hub4Business

NEAR And TIA Suffers Fear And Index 18 Month Low, But Raboo Defies Odds Soaring Through Presale

The general crypto space continues to struggle with downward and unpredictable market trends.

NEAR And TIA Suffers Fear And Index 18 Month Low, But Raboo Defies Odds Soaring Through Presale
info_icon

With reputable projects like TIA and NEAR showing unpredictable movements, it is no surprise investors are on a search for new promising projects. Raboo continues to do well in its presale market, making it one of the best coins to invest in 2024. With a token supply of more than 1.8 billion, experts predict it to increase by 100x on launch day.

Near loses momentum in the last 24 hours

NEAR last month predictions, tipped the coin’s price to go below $5 in the coming months. The MACD indicator showed a significant bearish trend and weak short-term momentum. Experts suggested that the only way for NEAR to gain a bullish movement is if investors start buying long. The coin has so far decreased by 8.35% in the last 24 hours, with a price of $4.74 per token.

NEAR now has a market cap of 5.2 billion which has decreased by 7.92% in the last 24 hours. This means the coin is gradually losing momentum in the market.

TIA’s price value continues to decline

TIA’s price downward trend has affected the future activities of investors. This decline in market price has been consistent since it was last observed in November 2023. The coin is now trading at $4.87 per token, with a 12.74% decrease in the last 24 hours. It is no surprise TIA holders are rallying to Raboo’s presale token.

TIA uses blockchain scalability via a modular approach to solve restrictions faced by conventional blockchains such as Ethereum and Bitcoins. Investors hope these innovations could increase its market value. But Tia’s market cap has decreased by 12.50% in the last 24 hours indicating a downward trend in investors’ interest and trading volume.

Raboo’s presale price continues to soar and attract investors

Artificial intelligence continues to affect every sector of our world, including cryptocurrency. Analysis showed that the AI crypto sector’s combined market cap increased to $25.1 billion in about a month. With Raboo leading the new wave, experts believe there is more to expect from the sector.

Raboo presale tokens started with a price of $0.003 token in its first stage. The project is now in its fourth presale stage and is trading at $0.0048 per token. This price movement shows that every prediction and analysis on Raboo could come true. That is why holders of NEAR and TIA are rallying to its presale.

Raboo allows holders to claim prizes and tokens by participating in meme-generating activities. The project uses a blend of socialFi and artificial intelligence to encourage holders into participating in tasks that develop the project. Every presale token can be converted to real-world value for use.

Raboo is tipped to increase by 233% during its presale, making it the best coin to invest in 2024. Analysis suggests that if Raboo continues with its current price movement it will reach the top 10 meme coins in 2024.

Conclusion

Experts attribute the negative general market trends to Bitcoin halving and Ethereum ETF drama, but there is no substantial evidence to back this up. As Raboo’s price and market value continues to increase in the crypto world, investors rally to its presale tokens. Holders of NEAR and TIA are rallying to the project to make something out of the general downward market trend. Experts advise investors to get on the train now, as this is the best time to make significant gains from Raboo.

You can participate in the Raboo presale here:

Telegram: https://t.me/RabootokenPortal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Raboo_Official

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Updates, 1st T20I: Laura Wolvaardt Dismissed But SA-W Going Strong Against IND-W At Chepauk
  2. T20 WC: Maha CM Shinde Felicitates Rohit, SKY In Mumbai - In Pics
  3. ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: A Test Of Endurance For Teams And Fans In Caribbean
  4. India Women Vs South Africa Women Toss Update, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet & Co Bowl First
  5. Pandya Talks Trolling, Kohli Opens Up About Struggles In Meet With PM Modi: Watch
Football News
  1. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
  3. Vivianne Miedema Joins Manchester City After Arsenal Exit
  4. England Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Mikel Arteta Drops Hint On New Arsenal Contract: 'It Will Happen'
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE: 'NEET-UG 2024 Exam Was Carried Out Fairly': NTA Tells SC; Maha CM Announces Rs 11 Cr Reward For Indian Cricket Team
  2. 'Boss's Pajamas': Mahua Moitra Sparks New Controversy; NCW Seeks FIR Against TMC MP
  3. Weather Wrap: Floods Continue To Devastate Assam; Rain Predicted In West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi
  4. NEET-UG Row: Scrapping Entire Exam Not Rational, Centre Tells SC; NTA Says Claims Of Mass Malpractice 'Lack Basis'
  5. Assam Floods: Overflowing Streets, Boats In Use & Animals | In Photos
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  2. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  3. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
  4. Caught On Cam: Dog Accidentally Starts House Fire In Colorado
  5. Mark Zuckerberg Celebrates July 4th Surfing In Tuxedo With Beer And US Flag—It's All Real
World News
  1. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  2. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  3. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  4. World's First 'Robot Suicide'? South Korean City Council's 'Diligent' Officer Found Shattered
  5. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News Today LIVE: 'NEET-UG 2024 Exam Was Carried Out Fairly': NTA Tells SC; Maha CM Announces Rs 11 Cr Reward For Indian Cricket Team
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: ARG Advance To Copa America Semi-final; German GP Set To Start