Navrattan Group, Led By Himansh Verma, Introduces Groundbreaking OTT Platform, Redefining Family Entertainment

Reflecting on the platform's operational strategy, Himansh Verma remarked, "The USP of our OTT platform is straightforward: we combine Indian cinematic culture with international blockbusters, offering fresh movies and web series from Bollywood and Punjabi cinema. What sets us apart is our decision to operate independently, ensuring our creative vision stays true and delivering an authentic entertainment experience. This commitment reflects our dedication to redefining family entertainment in the digital streaming landscape."