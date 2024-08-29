Hub4Business

Most Important Week For Crypto Market - A Widespread Market Price Surge Imminent

This week is crucial for traders as the market signals that we will enter a bull run in September – these presales are the best options for when that happens.

Most Important Week For Crypto Market
The week ahead could be the most important week for crypto in the past few months. With interest rate cuts in front of us, crypto markets could get a significant boost of capital, which could result in massive gains across the board.

This has led investors to believe that we could see a bull run in September, being that that was the sentiment before the unexpected market crash on 5th August.

Top market analysts suggest that if you want to be prepared for when that happens, investors should tap into the new presales. More specifically, projects like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), The Meme Games ($MGMES), and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) all have enormous ROI potential.

Let’s take a closer look below.

Top Coins For the September Bull Run – Quick Analysis

First, let’s quickly see what these tokens are all about.

  • Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Fixes Numerous Ethereum Problems Through the Introduction of Its Own Blockchain

  • Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Attracts Investors Through Its Innovative Staking Mechanism

  • Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Enjoys Strong Community Backing By Having Multiple Blockchain Technology

  • The Meme Games ($MGMES) – “Official” Olympics Meme Coin Has Lucrative Rewards For Users

  • Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – Combines Cowboys and Crypto to Create the Ultimate Coin

  • SpacePay ($SPY) – Allows For Use of Crypto in All Retail Stores

Top Coins For the September Bull Run – Detailed Analysis

Now, let’s see an in-depth analysis of each project.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Fixes Numerous Ethereum Problems Through the Introduction of Its Own Blockchain

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is drawing significant attention to its project as it presents itself as the potential “Pepe killer”

The biggest perk of this project lies in its innovative technologies as they designed a new blockchain – Pepe Chain.

Pepe Chain has numerous advantages, and being that it’s a layer-2 solution, it fixes the scalability issue that has troubled Ethereum. It allows for instant bridging between Pepe Chain and ETH, making it 100x faster and lowering congestion on the mainnet.

Additionally, this project also features a dedicated block explorer where investors can track their $PEPU and have increased security in this network.

All of this has led to massive success, as the presale has reached $10.8 million in sales.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Attracts Investors Through Its Innovative Staking Mechanism

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) launched its ICO recently; by the looks of it, this is one of the most promising tokens. Strong investor interest backed this statement, which made $800k in record time.
Crypto All-Stars
This accomplishment is mainly due to the project's ability to stake multiple meme coins under one umbrella. This is the first-ever project that allows investors to vault their meme coins in its MemeVault and receive $STARS tokens as a reward.

This option is quite lucrative as there are 1807% APY rewards available, but you must be fast as more investors catch on to this, the returns will be lower.

You can buy $STARS using ETH, USDT, BNB, and bank cards through the website's widget. The current price is $0.0014078.

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Enjoys Strong Community Backing By Having Multiple Blockchain Technology

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is nearing the end of its presale, and this is the investor's last chance to buy $DAWGZ as there is only one day left.

Base Dawgz
You can purchase $DAWGZ for a cheap price of $0.008173 per token. However, since it has managed to raise over $3 million, the value of this token is expected to skyrocket once it is listed.

The biggest attraction is its multi-chain interoperability that allows for numerous networks to be used and swapped between fluently. The primary network is Base, however, you can buy $DAWGZ with ETH, SOL, BNB, and AVAX.

Additionally, you can earn $DAWGZ through its creative referral program. All users who create and distribute Base Dawgz-related content will be granted access to additional token rewards for their efforts.

The Meme Games ($MGMES) – “Official” Olympics Meme Coin Has Lucrative Rewards For Users

The Meme Games ($MGMES) is making waves in the crypto community, having already raised $400k in the ongoing presale phase.

Meme Games
They have a structured presale where each new phase has a slight increase. Therefore, the current price of $0.00935 per $MGMES token is going to rise in 2 days, so you must hurry.

This token has the title of the “Official” coin of the Summer Olympics, and that title is due to having a fun and rewarding mini-game.

Like in true competitive spirit, with each token purchase, you get to compete in a 169-meter dash. The winner of this race gets to take home a 25% token multiplier, which is a valuable asset, especially for those who want to stake the coin.

Staking also has lucrative reward of 482% APY and over 20 million $MGMES tokens are being staked right now.

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – Combines Cowboys and Crypto to Create the Ultimate Coin

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) is a meme-based cryptocurrency that combines the playful nature of meme coins with thoughtful features designed to build a lasting and engaged community.

In the current presale phase, the project has already raised over $1 million, signaling strong investor interest and laying a solid foundation for future growth.

Shiba Shootout
One of the most distinctive aspects of Shiba Shootout is its "Cactus Staking" system. When users stake their tokens, a digital cactus begins to grow, representing their accumulating rewards.

The longer you keep your tokens staked, the more your cactus grows, offering a tangible and entertaining way to track your earnings.

This unique approach to staking makes the process more engaging and encourages long-term participation. It also helps stabilize the token's value and foster a strong, committed community.

SpacePay ($SPY) – Allows For Use of Crypto in All Retail Stores

SpacePay stands out for its innovative combination of conventional banking with blockchain technology. Its intuitive payment APK facilitates the usage of Bitcoin at retail establishments, bridging the gap between the traditional and digital spheres of finance. During its presale, you may purchase one $SPY token, the central currency of this ecosystem, for $0.00176.

The $SPY token's main selling points are its monthly airdrops for wallet holders actively using the token and their ability to vote on major project decisions. A further bonus to the token's adaptability and user-friendliness is that it works with over 325 different wallets.

Conclusion

With the crypto market bracing for the next bull run, investors are eagerly searching for the next big token that will catapult their earnings.

They experienced big losses at the beginning of the month, and it’s crucial for them to invest safely and securely in their next coins.

That’s why it’s no surprise that they are turning to Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), The Meme Games ($MGMES), and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) as they have the potential to 100x your returns.

These coins are necessary for all traders looking to make it big in the following weeks.

