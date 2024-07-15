BlockDAG’s Commitment to Eco-Friendly Mining: Sells Over 12 Billion Coins

BlockDAG has taken a significant stride with its X1 Miner App now available on the Apple Store, enabling daily mining of up to 20 coins via smartphones. Currently, in full swing on the BlockDAG Devnet, this phase is crucial for refining the software in a secured testing environment, with plans to move to Testnet and then Mainnet, ensuring a dependable platform for BDAG asset management.