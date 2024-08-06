Meme Season Returns! 4 Cryptos Poised For 100X Gains Before They Skyrocket!

It's hard to believe that for a lot of 2023, it looked like the meme coin sector may actually disappear. A tiny amount of new projects were launching and the established ones were struggling. 2024 has been the complete opposite. It has been the strongest year for the sector with a record amount of new projects being added almost monthly.
The recent good news that both candidates in the US election are likely to be more crypto-friendly than Joe Biden, means we could be looking into a good second half of the year for the market. This means that conditions are ideal for meme coin investors. There are four projects currently going through presale that we think are poised for 100x gains. Here they are:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
The Meme Games ($MGMES)
PlayDoge ($PLAY)
KAI ($KAI)
Now, let’s get into each project and look at what they should be catching the eye of every meme coin enthusiast.
Pepe Unchained- The new and improved Pepe storming through presale
There are two coins that are on this list that represent a new kind of wave in the meme coin market. 2024 has seen a lot of evolution thanks to the amount of money being pumped into the meme coin sector. Some coins have been dominating CoinMarketCap’s rankings for some time now but Pepe Coin ($PEPU) looks like it is about to change that.
Pepe Coin (PEPE) was the star of 2023 and played a big part in this revived interest in the meme coin sector. A lot of coins that use the Pepe name have come along to try to steal some of the limelight, but Pepe Unchained is something different. Its aim is to actually unleash Pepe from its layer 1 constraints so it can realize its full potential.
We have hinted at it already but it is Pepe’s layer 1 chain that limits its full potential. Pepe Unchained will have its own layer 2 chain which means its possibilities are endless. It is no wonder so many investors have been getting involved in this project. The presale so far has raised over $7.3 million and shows no signs of slowing down.
The benefits of its low layer 2 chain are not just for the project but for investors too. Faster transaction speeds and more importantly lower gas fees mean that there is more room for gains from your investment. What will also catch your eye is the very high staking rewards. Over 560 million $PEPU tokens have been staked but the APY% is still estimated to be a sky-high 283%.
The Meme Games- Get your hands on the hottest token during the Olympics
The Meme Games ($MGMES) is one of those projects that has created the perfect recipe for a token that wants to attract meme coin investors. Perhaps the most important ingredient is actually timing. We have seen how political tokens can explode if launched at the right time and The Meme Games has followed that route.
The Olympic games have taken over the world at the moment as all eyes will be glued to screens following its progress for the next few weeks. The Meme Games has strategically launched so its presale will run parallel to the Olympics and Paralympics and launch on DEX on the 10th of September shortly after the closing ceremony.
It has been christened the official token of the Olympic games by crypto enthusiasts on social media which is a huge step toward being a success. The presale has really just kicked off but it has still raised over $330k. The timing means that investors that purchase $MGMES now can see a profit before the games even end.
When they do purchase their tokens they will then get to the funnest part of the project; the 169 m dash. You will be tasked with predicting the winner of the race which includes Dogecoin, Pepe, Dogwifhat, Brett, and Turbo. Players who guess the winner correctly will get a huge 25% presale token multiplier which means they will be set for even more gains once listings begin.
PlayDoge- The P2E game that every 90s kid is going to go crazy for
PlayDoge ($PLAY) is the coin we referenced in the Pepe Unleashed section that is also trying to take on an established meme coin. In this case, it is the biggest one of all; Dogecoin (DOGE). The very first meme coin has been struggling for some time when you compare its growth to others around it.
Times of struggle for Dogecoin have also coincided with times of strength for the PlayDoge presale which is no coincidence. Investors are likely flocking to the presale that offers much more utility and value for money. That presale has so far raised just shy of $6 million.
The main source of utility comes from the P2E game at the center of the PlayDoge ecosystem. This retro throwback game is one for the 90s kids. It takes its inspiration from the handheld Tamagotchi game that I’m sure most kids who grew up in that time will remember.
Via the PlayDoge app, players will need to take care of their pup by feeding it when it's hungry, entertaining it when it’s bored, and giving it medicine when it's sick. The blockchain element means that players can also earn $PLAY if they rank high enough on the global leaderboard.
KAI- It's time to throw the cat among the pups with this meme coin
There are a lot of reasons to like KAI ($KAI) as a meme coin but perhaps its main selling point can be boiled down to its contrarian nature. Pups have dominated the meme coin sector right from the start, so what can upset that dominance? Why a cat of course.
It is likely to be very popualr with the cat lovers among meme coin investors. There are also some great incentives for investors to purchase $KAI during the presale. Staking rewards still remain over 2000%, while there is also a $10k airdrop competition you can be entered in if you buy before listings.
Conclusion
2024 is the year of the meme coin. It is no longer just a niche sector of the market that can be ignored. The truth is that it might be the best place for investors to find explosive gains. We have reviewed four tokens here we think are going to have the potential to be some of the highest gainers in the second half of this year.