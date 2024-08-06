Meme Season Returns! 4 Cryptos Poised For 100X Gains Before They Skyrocket!

It's hard to believe that for a lot of 2023, it looked like the meme coin sector may actually disappear. A tiny amount of new projects were launching and the established ones were struggling. 2024 has been the complete opposite. It has been the strongest year for the sector with a record amount of new projects being added almost monthly.

The recent good news that both candidates in the US election are likely to be more crypto-friendly than Joe Biden, means we could be looking into a good second half of the year for the market. This means that conditions are ideal for meme coin investors. There are four projects currently going through presale that we think are poised for 100x gains. Here they are:

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

The Meme Games ($MGMES)

PlayDoge ($PLAY)

KAI ($KAI)

Now, let’s get into each project and look at what they should be catching the eye of every meme coin enthusiast.

Pepe Unchained- The new and improved Pepe storming through presale

There are two coins that are on this list that represent a new kind of wave in the meme coin market. 2024 has seen a lot of evolution thanks to the amount of money being pumped into the meme coin sector. Some coins have been dominating CoinMarketCap’s rankings for some time now but Pepe Coin ($PEPU) looks like it is about to change that.

Pepe Coin (PEPE) was the star of 2023 and played a big part in this revived interest in the meme coin sector. A lot of coins that use the Pepe name have come along to try to steal some of the limelight, but Pepe Unchained is something different. Its aim is to actually unleash Pepe from its layer 1 constraints so it can realize its full potential.

We have hinted at it already but it is Pepe’s layer 1 chain that limits its full potential. Pepe Unchained will have its own layer 2 chain which means its possibilities are endless. It is no wonder so many investors have been getting involved in this project. The presale so far has raised over $7.3 million and shows no signs of slowing down.

The benefits of its low layer 2 chain are not just for the project but for investors too. Faster transaction speeds and more importantly lower gas fees mean that there is more room for gains from your investment. What will also catch your eye is the very high staking rewards. Over 560 million $PEPU tokens have been staked but the APY% is still estimated to be a sky-high 283%.

